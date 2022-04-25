Russia strikes five railway stations in central and western Ukraine, says head of Ukraine state railways

From CNN's Nathan Hodge, Petro Zadorozhnyy and Sofiya Harbuziuk in Lviv

Oleksandr Kamyshin, chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia -- Ukraine's state railway company -- said Monday that Russian forces had struck five railway stations in central and western Ukraine.

"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure," he said in a statement. "This morning, within one hour, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine were struck."

Kamyshin said at least 16 passenger trains would be held. He added that there were casualties, without providing specifics.

In a separate statement, Ukrzaliznytsia said there was no power on the Shepetivka - Koziatyn, Zhmerynka - Koziatyn, and Koziatyn - Fastiv lines, forcing delays.

Maksym Kozytskyy, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, gave details earlier Monday of a Russian strike that damaged a railway station in western Ukraine.

"Today, on April 25 at about 08:30 am, as the result of a missile attack, an explosion occurred at a substation of the Krasne railway station," he said. "Units of the State Emergency Service are working on the site and extinguishing the fire."

Kozytskyy said there was no information on casualties at this stage.

According to Kozytskyy, one of the incoming weapons was downed by anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Command West of Ukraine's air force. He said the missiles were launched into Ukraine from the southeast, saying Russian forces likely launched them from strategic bombers.