Heavy fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine, with Russia now apparently eyeing the country's southern regions in the second phase of its invasion. Meanwhile, international partners including the UN chief and Turkey are meeting with leaders from both countries in the coming days in hopes of de-escalating the conflict.
Here are the latest developments:
- UN chief to meet Zelensky and Putin: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, after meeting the Russian foreign minister. Then on Thursday, Guterres is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian foreign minister.
- Toll of Moskva sinking: Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged casualties from the sinking of its warship the Moskva for the first time, saying Friday that at least one person was killed and another 27 are missing, according to Russian state media TASS. The Moskva, a guided-missile cruiser, sank on April 14, though the cause remains disputed.
- Fighting in the east: Ukrainian officials describe heavy fighting throughout the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, with "intensified" shelling in the southern Mykolaiv region. The Ukrainian military described Russian forces preparing for a renewed offensive by moving troops to consolidate occupied positions. Meanwhile, new drone footage taken Friday shows a number of homes destroyed in Moschun, a small village north of Kyiv that played a significant role in pushing back the Russian advance toward the capital.
- Russia's campaign for "full control": On Friday, Russia revealed its goal to establish "full control" over southern Ukraine as well as the eastern Donbas region in the second phase of its invasion, according to Russian state news agencies. It also aims to establish a land corridor connecting Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014.
- Prosecutor's probe: The Ukraine's prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the alleged shelling of the town of Sloviansk by the Russian army with cluster munitions. Use of cluster munitions — which scatter submunitions over a wide area — is banned by many countries. Russia and Ukraine are not signatories to an international convention barring their use.
- Stalled talks: Turkey's President is expecting to hold phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts over the weekend with the hope of meeting them both in Istanbul to end the war. Turkey has the unique position of having maritime borders with both countries, as well as being a NATO member and one of Russia's major trade partners.
- Daily life resuming: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that normal life is returning to areas that have been freed from Russian control. Many settlements have been de-mined, and are now receiving humanitarian operations as well as medical and educational services, he said.