Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 12:12 a.m. ET, April 23, 2022
1 min ago

It's 7:15 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

A Ukrainian person walks through the ruins of damaged buildings in Borodianka, on April 22, 2022.
A Ukrainian person walks through the ruins of damaged buildings in Borodianka, on April 22, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Heavy fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine, with Russia now apparently eyeing the country's southern regions in the second phase of its invasion. Meanwhile, international partners including the UN chief and Turkey are meeting with leaders from both countries in the coming days in hopes of de-escalating the conflict.

Here are the latest developments:

  • UN chief to meet Zelensky and Putin: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, after meeting the Russian foreign minister. Then on Thursday, Guterres is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian foreign minister.
  • Toll of Moskva sinking: Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged casualties from the sinking of its warship the Moskva for the first time, saying Friday that at least one person was killed and another 27 are missing, according to Russian state media TASS. The Moskva, a guided-missile cruiser, sank on April 14, though the cause remains disputed.
  • Fighting in the east: Ukrainian officials describe heavy fighting throughout the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, with "intensified" shelling in the southern Mykolaiv region. The Ukrainian military described Russian forces preparing for a renewed offensive by moving troops to consolidate occupied positions. Meanwhile, new drone footage taken Friday shows a number of homes destroyed in Moschun, a small village north of Kyiv that played a significant role in pushing back the Russian advance toward the capital.
  • Russia's campaign for "full control": On Friday, Russia revealed its goal to establish "full control" over southern Ukraine as well as the eastern Donbas region in the second phase of its invasion, according to Russian state news agencies. It also aims to establish a land corridor connecting Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014.
  • Prosecutor's probe: The Ukraine's prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the alleged shelling of the town of Sloviansk by the Russian army with cluster munitions. Use of cluster munitions — which scatter submunitions over a wide area — is banned by many countries. Russia and Ukraine are not signatories to an international convention barring their use.
  • Stalled talks: Turkey's President is expecting to hold phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts over the weekend with the hope of meeting them both in Istanbul to end the war. Turkey has the unique position of having maritime borders with both countries, as well as being a NATO member and one of Russia's major trade partners.
  • Daily life resuming: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that normal life is returning to areas that have been freed from Russian control. Many settlements have been de-mined, and are now receiving humanitarian operations as well as medical and educational services, he said.
22 min ago

Ukraine defense minister presents awards to soldiers in Moschun who helped drive back Russian advance

 From CNN's Hira Humayun

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with and presented awards to soldiers in Moschun, a village north of Kyiv that experienced heavy destruction and played a significant role in driving back Russian forces. 

In a Facebook post early Friday, Reznikov said, “I met with the soldiers in Kyiv Region in the completely destroyed Moschun. Here the occupiers used all possible weapons, including missiles and aircrafts.”

He said the village was on a list of settlements that Russian forces had to take to reach Kyiv.

“Thanks to our soldiers, thanks to the courageous residents of the village, they were defeated,” Reznikov said, “Assassins and looters could not hold Moschun, could not move forward. Having suffered heavy losses, the occupiers were forced to flee to Belarus.”

Some context: Moschun was vital to the Ukrainians repelling the Russian advance towards Kyiv. Ukrainian forces there, and nearby in Irpin and Bucha, are largely responsible for stalling the Russians, who were trying to advance towards Kyiv across the Irpin River.

That's why Bucha, Irpin and Moschun were subjected to weeks of military strikes and firefights. As a result, much of the destruction in the Kyiv region is in these three locations.

In addition to the countless strikes in Moschun, Russian forces also tried to take the village through a ground assault.

Drone video taken on Friday and obtained by CNN shows a number of homes destroyed in Moschun.

4 min ago

Ukraine prime minister: Mariupol is the "biggest humanitarian catastrophe" of the century

(CNN)
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called the situation in Mariupol the "biggest humanitarian catastrophe" since Russia's invasion -- and perhaps the worst catastrophe of the century, as the southeastern port city faces constant bombardment from Russian forces.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington on Friday, Shmyhal said thousands of people had died in Mariupol, adding: "We will see the terrible atrocities when it will be liberated from Russians."

He said Russian troops are "absolutely destroying everything," including shelters where civilians are staying.

An estimated 100,000 people remain trapped in Mariupol since it was surrounded by Russian forces on March 1, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian officials claim that more than 20,000 people in the city have died during the assault.

CNN cannot independently identify these figures, as a firm death toll following weeks of heavy bombardment is not available.

The last holdout of resistance: On Friday, Shmyhal said civilians including women and children are hiding at the Azovstal steel plant, the final bastion of Ukrainian defenders inside the city. He said the Russian army is still surrounding the area, and Ukraine is speaking with partners to negotiate an evacuation corridor.

He also called on ambassadors from all countries, including the United States, to return to their embassies in Kyiv.

22 min ago

Moldova summons Russian ambassador after Russia announces goal to access Moldovan state

From CNN's Hira Humayun

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration has summoned Russia's ambassador to Moldova, after Russia announced Friday that its military is aiming to control southern Ukraine and access Moldova.

In a statement, the Moldovan ministry said it “took note of the statements of the representative of Russia’s Ministry of Defense” and “expressed deep concern over the statements made by the Russian official.”

"Full control": Earlier on Friday, Russian state media said the Russian military is aiming to establish "full control" over southern Ukraine in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine.

State news agency TASS quoted the acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, as saying the aim was to create a land corridor between Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and Crimea. He added that control over Ukraine's south would give Russian forces access to Transnistria, a separatist statelet in Moldova, where a contingent of Russian forces has been stationed since the early 1990s. 

"Since the beginning of the second phase of the special operation, which began literally two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian army is��to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine, this will provide a land corridor to Crimea," Minnekaev said according to TASS.

Moldovan response: Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said the statements made by the Russian general were “unfounded and contradict the position of the Russian Federation supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders.”

It added that during the meeting with the Russian ambassador, Moldovan officials reiterated that Moldova is a “neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation.”

21 min ago

UN secretary-general will travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky on Thursday

From CNN’s Richard Roth

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Ukraine next week where he is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, according to a UN spokesperson.

Guterres will also meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as well as UN agency staff members to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier today, the UN said Guterres “will be received by President Vladimir Putin” on Tuesday after having a working meeting and lunch with the foreign minister of Russia.

A UN spokesperson said Wednesday that Guterres was requesting separate audiences with Putin in Moscow and Zelensky in Ukraine to discuss the urgent need to bring about peace.