Street fights and shelling: Official in eastern Ukraine town says Russia targeting civilian homes

From CNN's Julia Presniakova and Olga Voitovych in Lviv

Two people have been killed in bombardments in the eastern town of Popasna, said head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Hayday, who accused Russian forces of shelling private homes.

"Popasna suffered the most," Hayday said of the town, which is in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region.

"In addition to the street fights, the Russian army is constantly shelling high-rise buildings and private houses," he said.

"Yesterday, locals withstood five enemy artillery attacks. However, not everyone survived. In the evening, [a] 66-year-old Popasna resident died, his wife was injured. Also, one more person died as a result of shelling," Hayday added.

Separately, Hayday said about 30 people had been evacuated from the nearby city of Severodonetsk, including 15 bedridden patients.

Settlements in Luhansk have come under heavy fire amid a broad Russian military push to take and hold more territory in the eastern Donbas region.