What we know about the situation in Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the "liberation" of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol by Russian forces but claimed to have stopped short of storming of a steel plant — the final bastion of Ukrainian defenders inside the city, where civilians have also sheltered. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces there continue to resist.
Here are the latest developments:
- Evidence of mass graves outside city: Claims by Ukrainian officials about the location of apparent mass graves outside Mariupol were bolstered by the publication of satellite images collected and analyzed by Maxar Technologies. CNN cannot independently verify claims that Russians have disposed of bodies in mass graves at that location, and a firm death toll following weeks of heavy bombardment of Mariupol is not available. But journalists in the city have documented the hasty burial of civilians there, and images have surfaced on social media showing bodies apparently left for collection in the city.
- Steel plant barely holding on: The situation at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a sprawling complex that once employed more than 10,000 people, is “close to a catastrophe,” the CEO of the company that owns the plant told CNN. Yuriy Ryzhenkov said originally there had been enough supplies for two to three weeks but they were almost eight weeks into the blockade. He added that those still there “were not giving up.” Hundreds of soldiers, as well as civilians seeking refuge, are believed to be pinned down by Russian attacks.
- Russia scraps taking steel plant by force: According to state media, Putin told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting at the Kremlin Thursday that there is no need to storm the industrial area around the Azovstal steel plant, and those who choose to surrender should be treated in accordance with international conventions.
- Ukraine disputes Russia's claim of control in Mariupol: Putin also congratulated Shoigu and the Russian military on taking control of the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian officials have denied that Mariupol has fallen to Russia, and President Zelensky has likened the siege to a "terrorist operation."
- US questions Russia claims of city capture: US President Joe Biden said Thursday it was “questionable” whether Putin controls the city, and called on Putin to allow humanitarian aid into Ukraine to allow those trapped inside the steel plant to be able to get out.
- Thousands remain trapped: President Zelensky said that "thousands" of civilians remain blockaded in the city and remain trapped by air and ground attacks with little opportunity to evacuate safely. Seventy-nine residents were safely evacuated to Zaproizhzhia on Thursday, the Donetsk regional military administrator said. However, shelling near the extraction point prevented others from being evacuated, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, and there was no possibility to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal plant. Vereshchuk said Friday that no evacuation corridors had been agreed with the Russian side due to "danger on the routes."