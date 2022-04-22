It's Saturday in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

If you're just catching up on the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine, here's what you need to know:
- UN chief will meet with Putin: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, April 26, the UN said. On Wednesday, a UN spokesperson said Guterres was requesting separate audiences with Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine to discuss the urgent need to bring about peace.
- Diplomatic presence in Kyiv: The US is not actively discussing resuming its embassy operations in Kyiv, according to multiple sources.The State Department ended operations at the US embassy in Kyiv over a month ago. This comes after the UK’s announcement that it will resume its diplomatic mission in the capital city soon. Zelensky thanked the UK for its decision in a video address Friday, saying this would be the 21st state to resume its diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital.
- Russia acknowledges casualty from the Moskva: At least one person was killed and another 27 are missing after the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sunk earlier this month, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday, according to Russian state media TASS. Another 396 crew members were evacuated to nearby ships and sent on to Sevastopol, a city in Crimea, Russia's Tass news agency reported. The Russian government, as of Tuesday, had not previously acknowledged any casualties. The Moskva, a guided-missile cruiser, sunk on April 14, though the cause remains disputed.
- Situation on the ground in Ukraine: Fighting continued in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Tavriya, according to a statement from the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook on Friday. This is notable since Russia's latest revelation that its goal is to take "full control" over southern Ukraine as well as the eastern Donbas region, and establishing a land corridor connecting Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014. Ukrainian officials described heavy fighting throughout the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in addition to at least 20 injured in "intensified" shelling in the southern Mykolaiv region. Meanwhile, a number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, a small village to the north of Kyiv and near the Hostomel Air Base, new drone video taken on Friday and obtained by CNN shows. Ukrainian officials say they have identified mass graves outside the city of Mariupol. The claim is supported by photos collected and analyzed by US satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies that appear to show more than 200 new graves to the west of Mariupol
- Ukraine's prosecutor's office launches probe: The Ukraine's prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the alleged shelling of the town of Sloviansk by the Russian army with cluster munitions, it said on Telegram on Friday. According to the preliminary data, Russian troops used "Tochka-U," a missile system with a cluster warhead, the statement added. Use of cluster munitions — which scatter submunitions over a wide area — is banned by many countries. Russia and Ukraine are not signatories to an international convention barring their use.
- Turkey hopes to resume Russia-Ukraine talks: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expecting to hold phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the next 48 hours with the hope of meeting them both in Istanbul to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Turkey has a unique profile and position. Besides being a NATO member, the country also has maritime borders with both Ukraine and Russia. Plus, Turkey is Russia's largest trade partner in the Middle East and North Africa region.
- Zelensky says life is returning to normal in liberated areas: Zelensky said Friday that normal life is returning to areas that have been freed from Russian control and that 184 settlements have been de-mined, humanitarian operations are taking place in more than 500 liberated settlements, and medical and educational services along with financial institutions are also returning to many settlements.
- No evacuations corridors Friday for Ukrainian cities: Meanwhile, civilians remain trapped in Ukrainian cities like Mariupol and Luhansk, with no new evacuation corridors agreed upon in Ukraine Friday with the Russians due to "danger on the routes," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Ukrainian officials have appealed for the Russians to guarantee safe passage for civilians, particularly those trapped in Mariupol. Mariupol's mayor told CNN in an interview that "one clear day of cease fire" is needed to evacuate civilians sheltering in the Azovstal iron and steel plant in the besieged city.