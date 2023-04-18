Blinken reiterates calls for the release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter
From CNN's Alex Stambaugh
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday reiterated calls for the release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
On Monday, US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy visited Gershkovich in prison, the US embassy said on Twitter.
Blinken told reporters in the Japanese town of Karuizawa, where G7 foreign ministers have gathered for talks, that "based on what Ambassador Tracy has said, that he is in good health and good spirits considering the circumstances."
"We continue to call for his immediate release," Blinken said.
13 min ago
"Severe consequences" if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in Ukraine, G7 foreign ministers say
From CNN's Alex Stambaugh
G7 foreign ministers said Russia would be met with "severe consequences" for any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, and that those supporting Russia in Ukraine would face "severe costs."
"Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable. Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," a communique issued Tuesday by the ministers said.
"We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them," it said. "We reiterate our call on third parties to cease assistance to Russia’s war, or face severe costs."
The group also strongly condemned Russia's "widespread use of information manipulation and disinformation" to gain support for its war against Ukraine.
It also said the group of ministers support "exploring the creation" of an international tribunal based in Ukraine's judicial system to prosecute crimes of aggression against Ukraine.
"There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia's attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure," the communique said.
The communique comes as G7 foreign ministers wrap up three days of talks on Tuesday in the central Japanese town of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.
21 min ago
What to know about Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was jailed for 25 years after publicly criticizing the Ukraine war
CNN Staff
Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian human rights advocate and Kremlin critic, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after publicly condemning Moscow’s war in Ukraine, in a decision that was condemned as politically motivated and draconian by the international community.
Kara-Murza will appeal the sentence, his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, told CNN on Monday.
Here's what you need to know:
On trial for treason: Kara-Murza was initially detained one year ago, hours after an interview with CNN in which he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “regime of murderers.” He was on trial for criminal offenses that included treason, spreading fake news about the Russian army, and facilitating activities of an undesirable organization. Kara-Murza has long been critical of Putin and has survived two poisonings.
Sentence: The Moscow City Court on Monday sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison in the case of treason, discrediting the army and participating in the activities of an undesirable organization. He was also sentenced to restriction of movement for six months after his release, banned from working in journalism for seven years after release and ordered to pay a fine of 400,000 roubles (roughly $5,000).
"I am in jail for my political views. For speaking up against the war in Ukraine. For years of fighting against Putin's dictatorship," he said in his closing statement to the court on April 10. "Not only do I not repent for any of this – I am proud of it."
Praised for "courage": His wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, praise him for his "courage, consistency and honesty in your many years of work," in a statement after the sentencing. She told the London-based radio station LBC that neither she nor their children have spoken with him since last April, and added their children are “terrified” about their father’s wellbeing.
"Shameless and simply fascist": Is how fellow jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny described the prison sentence handed to Kara-Murza, according to an audio statement shared by his team.
Deteriorating health: Maria Eismont, a lawyer for Kara-Murza, warned of his deteriorating health, in comments outside court following his sentencing. Eismont said Kara-Murza was diagnosed with polyneuropathy – a condition that develops when nerves in the body's extremities are damaged – when he was taken for an examination to a civilian hospital in Moscow at the end of March.
Global condemnation: The United States, United Kingdom and Germany have all condemned the sentencing, among other countries. UK officials are also investigating the possibility of sanctioning everyone involved in Kara-Murza's trial, Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said.
22 min ago
Putin visits Russian troops at military headquarters in Kherson
From CNN’s Angus Watson and Josh Pennington
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited troops at a military base in Ukraine's southern Kherson region which is partly held by Russia, state media TASS reported Tuesday.
During the visit, Putin spoke with commanders from the airborne forces of Russia’s “Dnieper” army unit, while also meeting with other senior officers, according to TASS.
One of the purposes of the visit was to get a “report” from commanders on the situation in both the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions, TASS added.
38 min ago
It's morning in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know
Heavy fighting is ongoing in and around the contentious eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, said the Ukrainian military’s General Staff.
Moscow is interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine "as soon as possible," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after meeting with Brazil's foreign minister.
Here's what else to know:
Wagner commanders: Two Russian men who claim to be former Wagner Group commanders have told a human rights activist that they killed children and civilians during their time in Ukraine. The claims were made in video interviews with Gulagu.net, the founder of a human rights organization targeting corruption and torture in Russia.
Attacks in Bakhmut: The Russian Ministry of Defense has said that "assault detachments" have captured two districts in the center and northwest of the embattled city of Bakhmut. It comes after the Ukrainian military said Russia launched "unsuccessful attacks" against the Bakhmut suburbs. The move suggests an attempt by Moscow to encircle Ukrainian soldiers within Bakhmut.
Kremlin critic gets 25-year sentence: Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent British-Russian human rights advocate and Kremlin critic, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Moscow City Court on Monday after publicly condemning Russia's war in Ukraine. The United States, United Kingdom and Germany have all condemned the sentencing, among other countries. Kara-Murza said he is "proud" and stands "by every word I have spoken."
Ukrainian grain: Ukraine has accused Moscow of threatening the United Nations-brokered Grain Initiative, saying ship inspections in Turkish territorial waters have been blocked for the second time on Monday, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure. Russia has maintained its position and said prospects for extending the grain deal have not been improving.
Russian oil: Moscow's oil exports have bounced back to levels last seen before it invaded Ukraine, despite a barrage of Western sanctions. According to the International Energy Agency, Russian exports of crude oil and oil products rose in March to their highest level since April 2020.
Meetings with Brazilian officials: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lavrov said Russia is "interested" in ending the conflict in Ukraine "as soon as possible" following a meeting earlier Monday with his Brazilian counterpart. Brazil's president said over the weekend that he discussed creating a group of countries willing to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
1 hr 45 min ago
Two Russians claiming to be former Wagner commanders admit killing children and civilians in Ukraine
From CNN’s Sarah Dean, Uliana Pavlova and Josh Pennington
Two Russian men who claim to be former Wagner Group commanders have told a human rights activist that they killed children and civilians during their time in Ukraine.
The claims were made in video interviews with Gulagu.net, a human rights organization targeting corruption and torture in Russia.
In the video interviews posted online, former Russian convicts Azamat Uldarov and Alexey Savichev – who were both pardoned by Russian presidential decrees last year, according to Gulagu.net – describe their actions in Ukraine, during Russia’s invasion.
CNN cannot independently verify their claims or identities in the videos but has obtained Russian penal documents showing they were released on presidential pardon in September and August of 2022.
Uldarov, who appears to have been drinking, details how he shot and killed a five- or six-year-old girl.
“(It was) a management decision. I wasn’t allowed to let anyone out alive, because my command was to kill anything in my way,” he said. “I want Russia and other nations to know the truth. I don’t want war and bloodshed. You see I’m holding a cigarette in this hand. I followed orders with this hand and killed children,” Uldarov said, describing his motivation for the interview."
Uldarov said in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Soledar and Bakhmut – which have seen some of the fiercest fighting– Wagner mercenaries “were given the command to annihilate everyone.”
White House seeking more frequent and routine access to American reporter detained in Russia
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
The White House wants for more frequent and routine access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia, following US Ambassador Lynne Tracy’s visit to see him earlier Monday.
Tracy wrote in a tweet that she had visited Gershkovich – designated by the US as wrongfully detained – at Lefortovo Prison, marking “the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago.”
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the US is "certainly grateful" for consular access to the journalist.
"As I think you saw from the embassy in Moscow, he appears to be in good health. And considering the circumstances, in relatively good spirits," he said.
Kirby told reporters that the administration wants “to have regular and routine ability” for consular access “to see Evan and to talk to Evan.”
“That’s the goal,” he said. ”It was good to see him today and, again, we want to make sure we can continue to do that.”
2 hr 41 min ago
US ambassador to Moscow visits detained Wall Street Journal reporter in prison
From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova
US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, on Monday visited detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the US embassy said on Twitter.
“I visited WSJ’s Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison - the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago,” Tracy said in the tweet.
“He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release,” the post said.
The US designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained earlier this month, which gives further backing to the assertions by the US government and the Wall Street Journal that the espionage charges against the reporter are baseless. It will also empower the Biden administration to explore avenuessuch as a prisoner swap to try to secure Gershkovich’s release.
See the embassy's tweet:
1 hr 54 min ago
Russia is interested in ending the Ukraine conflict "as soon as possible," Foreign Minister Lavrov says
From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova
Russia is "interested" in ending the conflict in Ukraine "as soon as possible," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday during a news conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Brasilia.
Lavrov also thanked his Brazilian colleagues for the "excellent understanding" of the situation in Ukraine, and said Russia is grateful for Brazil's "desire to contribute" to the search for possible solutions.
The Russian foreign minister is also expected to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva today, according to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry’s schedule published online.
Ukraine has repeatedly said that peace in the conflict will only be achieved if Russia restores the country's borders and Kyiv takes back Crimea.
“Real peace means restoring the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine. Real peace means a safe homeland for the targeted people in the Ukrainian Crimea,” Ukrainain Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an address last week to the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest.
“I reiterated Brazil’s stance in contributing to a peaceful solution to the conflict, reminding President Lula’s manifestations in seeking the formation of a group of friendly countries to mediate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine,” Vieira said in a televised press conference.
Vieira also highlighted Brazil’s stance against unilateral sanctions.
“Such measures, in addition to having the approval of the security council of the United Nations, also have a negative impact on the economy all over the world, and in particular in underdeveloped countries, most of whom haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic,” Vieira said.