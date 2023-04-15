Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike in Sloviansk on Friday. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Russian strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are now known to have killed at least nine people, including a small boy, Ukrainian officials say.

"Unfortunately, the death toll increased overnight as rescuers pulled a dead woman out of the rubble at night. Rescue operations continue," said Vadym Liakh, the mayor of Sloviansk.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, visited the area at the epicenter of the strikes and said that seven multi-apartment buildings had been hit with Russian missiles.

"A little boy was pulled out of the rubble in front of my eyes, while he was still alive. Unfortunately, he died in the ambulance. A girl of 14 was rescued," he said.

After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his official Telegram on Friday: "The evil state once again demonstrates its essence. Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life."

He added that "we will not leave any enemy unpunished."

Sloviansk is in the Donetsk region, not far from the front-line city of Bakhmut. It has seen frequent attacks but this is one of the worst of the conflict.