Representatives observe a minute of silence during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council at UN headquarters on February 24. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/FILE)

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has urged the United States to issue a permit for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's special aircraft and visas for the Russian delegation to the United Nations.

Amid its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, it’s Russia’s turn to assume presidency of the UN Security Council – which is charged with maintaining global peace and security, and Lavrov is set to chair the UN Security Council meeting in New York this month.

"We urge Washington not to delay issuing visas to our delegation, including our journalists. Failure to issue visas violates the obligations of the United States as the host country of the UN headquarters, hindering the proper, full functioning of the world organization," Antonov said, as cited by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday.

Antonov also said US authorities "have not agreed to the plane's arrival. We expect the Americans to promptly issue a permit for the aircraft (to enter US airspace) without any conditions or restrictions.”

He stressed that even though the event is still days from now, there is still no certainty.

CNN has reached out to the US State Department for comment but has not heard back.

Barred entry: Last February when Russia began its war on Ukraine, the US imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other members of Russia’s Security Council, prohibiting them from traveling to the US.

Why is Russia assuming presidency of the Security Council? Presidency of the Security Council rotates alphabetically among its 15 member nations. The body is controlled by its five permanent members -- China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Earlier in April, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield described Russia assuming the Security Council presidency as "an April Fool's joke."

Greenfield said the council does work beyond Ukraine when she was asked whether the US would issue a visa for Lavrov or whether to attend.

"We haven't decided yet on what our attendance levels will be, but we intend to carry out the business of the Security Council during this month," Greenfield said.