Zelensky celebrates prisoner swap, vows to "return all our people" in nightly address
In his nightly address on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the release of some Ukrainian prisoners of war, vowing to "return everyone."
Russia and Ukraine exchanged more than 200 prisoners in their latest swap, with 80 men and 20 women returning to Ukraine.
"These are a hundred families who got real joy on the eve of Easter. And, of course, we keep working to return all our people from Russian captivity," Zelensky said. "We remember everyone! And we will return everyone!"
Diplomatic efforts: He also outlined ongoing foreign policy and diplomacy efforts; on Monday, he met prominent British entrepreneur Richard Branson, spoke with the Greek prime minister and struck an agreement with the Iraqi prime minister.
Zelensky added that Germany continues to provide defense assistance, including armored vehicles, ammunition, medicine and more.
Boosting Ukraine's defense capabilities "protects everyone in the partner countries, everyone in Europe, everyone in the world," he added.
"The term 'defeat' should become a companion to the term 'aggressor', and it is only the Ukrainian victory that will ensure this," Zelensky said.
42 min ago
Fighting in Bakhmut, and prisoners of war released. Catch up on the latest
Russia is using "scorched Earth" tactics as it tries to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to Ukraine's top land commander. Across the country's east, Ukraine is continuing to repel Russian attacks, the military says.
A prisoner swap saw 200 servicemen exchanged; meanwhile, the fallout from the Pentagon leak of classified documents continues, with the Kremlin denying any involvement.
Here are the latest headlines:
Russia devastating Bakhmut: Russia is using airstrikes and artillery to destroy Bakhmut, in what one commander has called "scorched Earth" tactics. Meanwhile, Ukraine is working to repel Russian forces in the country's east, with more than 20 attacks repelled within 24 hours, according to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Detained reporter: The US State Department officially declared the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was "wrongfully detained." Gershkovich is being held in Russia, and this designation will empower the US government to explore every avenue to try to secure his release.
Prisoner swap: Russia and Ukraine exchanged more than 200 prisoners of war in their latest swap. Moscow's Defense Ministry said it received 106 Russian servicemen, while Ukraine's presidential office head said 100 Ukrainians were returned home — including troops who had fought to defend Mariupol, Hostomel and Azovstal.
Ukraine on the Pentagon leak: A Ukrainian Defense Ministry representative on intelligence accused Russia of using altered versions of the highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online to spread disinformation. "In recent decades, Russia's most successful intelligence operations have been carried out in Photoshop," said Andrii Yusov.
Moscow's response: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed accusations that Moscow may have been involved in the leak. “The tendency to always blame Russia for everything and blame everything on Russia is now a common disease,” he said.
43 min ago
Pentagon leak could get Ukrainians killed, says US congressman on intelligence committee
From CNN's Sean Lyngaas
The recent leak of classified US military documents, if authentic, could have deadly consequences for the Ukrainians in the war with Russia, said the top Democrat on the US House intelligence committee.
“It won’t be hard for the Russians to cut off [intelligence] collection avenues that might have been saving lives every day,” Rep. Jim Himes said on Monday.
“Anything that points to sources and methods carries the very real risk that those sources and methods go away,” Himes said. “And that can mean people being killed, that can mean technologies being shut down. And that translates into bad outcomes on the battlefield.”
Himes emphasized that he had not been briefed on the documents and could not independently corroborate their authenticity. But US officials have told CNN that the documents appear real.
The fallout: US allies are doing damage assessments, scrambling to determine whether any of their own sources and methods have been compromised by the leak.
Himes said he worried that the closest of US allies — the so-called "Five Eyes" intelligence partnership that includes Australia Canada, New Zealand and the UK — “might think twice about sharing their most sensitive intelligence” because of the leak.
The leak has also led the Pentagon to take steps to tighten the flow of such highly sensitive documents, US officials have said.
3 hr 22 min ago
US State Department officially declares journalist Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained by Russia"
“Today, Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia,” State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement Monday.
The designation underscores the United States government’s statements that the espionage charges against the reporter are baseless, and it will empower the US government to explore every avenue to try to secure his release.
Gershkovich’s case will now be handled at the State Department through the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.
Both of the Americans who have been recently brought home from Russia — Trevor Reed and Brittney Griner — had been designated as wrongfully detained, and were freed in prisoner swaps.
Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia, also has been declared wrongfully detained.
In his statement, Patel said the “U.S. government will provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family.”
“We call for the Russian Federation to immediately release Mr. Gershkovich,” he said. “We also call on Russia to release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan.”
3 hr 22 min ago
US State Department deputy head tapped to lead diplomatic response to classified documents leak, official says
From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler
US State Department Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has been tapped to lead the diplomatic response to the leak of highly classified Pentagon documents, according to a US official familiar with the matter.
US government officials “are engaging with allies and partners at high levels over this including to reassure them of our commitment to safeguarding intelligence and the fidelity of securing our partnerships” following the mass leak of highly classified documents, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday.
Patel would not go into details about which countries they had engaged, saying “that work is ongoing.”
Asked by CNN if the State Department is taking the lead on those conversation, Patel said that “as the main diplomatic branch and agency of this administration, of course the Department of State would have a role in communicating with our allies and partners, but these conversations are happening across the administration.”
“US officials are engaging with allies and partners at the highest level over this,” he said.
Patel would not say if any steps had been taken to restrict access to classified information at the State Department as a result of the leak, saying he did not want to discuss policy decisions.
CNN has reported that some of the leaked documents included intelligence related to the war in Ukraine.
International response: Patel would not speak on specific comments from South Korean and Israeli officials reacting to leaked documents. South Korea’s presidential office said it will hold “necessary discussions with the US” regarding the document leak, which comes as the relationship between Seoul and Washington is already strained due to South Korean anger over the Inflation Reduction Act harming South Korea’s electronic vehicle industry and concerns related to the US CHIPS Act.
“There is a lot of frustration towards the Yoon administration for being too committed to the US alliance so every aspect of the US-South Korea relationship is under the microscope,” said a former US Ambassador to South Korea.
The South Korean president is scheduled to visit the White House later this month, making the timing around this incident particularly unfortunate the former diplomat said.
“Does Yoon have to raise this during the State Visit? We don’t know yet,” the diplomat said
More broadly, one diplomat from a NATO country told CNN that they do not believe Moscow was overly surprised by the most of the intel that was revealed in the leaked documents, noting Russia has robust intelligence gathering operations.
They also said that they were not frustrated that there was US intelligence that was not widely shared with allies. This diplomat said most nations do not share everything with their allies nor is there an expectation that they do so.
“That’s not the way it works,” the diplomat said.
3 hr 22 min ago
Pentagon says it's still working to determine scale of intel leak, which included information on Ukraine
From CNN's Haley Britzky
The Pentagon is still working to determine the scale of a leak of classified information that has occurred in recent weeks, Chris Meagher, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said Monday.
CNN has reported that some of the leaked documents included intelligence related to the war in Ukraine.
“The Department of Defense is working around the clock to look at the scope and scale of the distribution, the assessed impact, and our mitigation measures,” Meagher said. “We're still investigating how this happened, as well as the scope of the issue. There have been steps to take a closer look at how this type of information is distributed and to whom. We’re also still trying to assess what might be out there.”
Meagher said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was first briefed on the leak on April 6 and began “convening senior leaders on a daily basis” the next day.
Over the weekend, US officials engaged with allies and partners — some of whom were also implicated in the document leak, Meagher said.
The Pentagon team is also working to determine if the leak of classified material includes the Defense Department’s legislative affairs, public affairs, policy, general counsel, intelligence and security, and joint staff offices, Meagher said.
Meagher said the team is a “coordinated effort amongst several different components of DOD” who were all working to “get our arms around everything that has to do with” the leak.
Meagher declined to say who specifically was in charge of that team and overseeing those efforts.