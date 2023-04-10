A massive leak of classified Pentagon documents reveal the US' efforts in spying on Russia, with details of intercepted communications of Russia's Defense Ministry and the mercenary organization Wagner Group.
The documents also divulge weaknesses in Ukrainian weaponry — reportedly forcing the country's military to alter some plans as fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, with a deadly attack by Russian forces on Easter Sunday.
Here's the latest headlines out of Russia's war on Ukraine today:
- The leak: The documents expose the extent of US eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine, as well as its foes such as Moscow — raising concerns that the Russians might now change their method of communication to better conceal their planning.
- Holiday attack: Russian strikes killed a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter in the city of Zaporizhzhia early Sunday, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. “This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the holiday in the eastern Orthodox tradition, as other Christians celebrate Easter Sunday.
- Battle for Bakhmut: Russian forces continue their campaign to take the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, with Wagner mercenary fighters, Russian paratroopers and infantry soldiers deployed to the area. But Ukrainian forces are still holding their positions and the supply route is still open, a military spokesperson said Sunday.
- Abandoned towns: When CNN visited eastern Ukraine recently, it found largely abandoned towns, destroyed homes and hungry stray dogs. Only those too elderly, infirm or impoverished to escape remain. “I’m on the last breath of survival,” one told CNN.