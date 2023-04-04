Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, dismissed concerns about Russia taking on the role of president of the Security Council in April, as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Russia took over presidency on Saturday of the UN's top security body, a position that rotates every month.
Nebenzya claimed there were no complaints in February 2022 when Russia was last president of the council, the same month it invaded Ukraine. He also pointed out that the United States was president of the council in 2003 — the year the US invaded Iraq.
The ambassador said as long as world order was maintained, there will not be any change in UN procedures that might lead to a change in Russia's status.
Here are the latest headlines:
- Videos of St. Petersburg explosion: The videos show the moments running up to an explosion that killed Russian military journalist Vladlen Tatarsky in a St. Petersburg café on Sunday. Tatarsky is seen putting a statuette given to him at the event into a box then covers it with what appears to be paper wrapping. As he presses down the paper, there is an explosion. Another video shows an interaction between Tatarsky and a woman, purportedly 26-year-old Daria Trepova, who was later arrested in connection with the explosion.
- Finland's official accession to NATO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it will be historic when the military alliance raises the Finnish flag for the first time at its headquarters on Tuesday after it was announced that Finland was joining the alliance. “This is a historic week. Tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member of NATO, making Finland safer and our alliance stronger. We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO Headquarters,” Stoltenberg said, speaking in Brussels Monday.
- More than 500 children killed in Ukraine: At least 501 children have been killed in Ukraine since February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, said Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). “Another tragic milestone for Ukraine's children and families," Russell tweeted on Monday. Russell warned the real figure is “likely far higher” than the numbers verified by the agency.
- Ukraine receives IMF financing: Ukraine has received the first tranche of $2.7 billion from a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko tweeted Monday. The IMF regularly makes emergency loans to countries in crisis. On Friday, the IMF approved a new four-year extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of around $15.6 billion as part of a $115 billion total support package for Ukraine.
- Billions of dollars in damage to cultural sites: The war in Ukraine has cost an estimated $2.6 billion of damage to heritage and cultural sites in the country, the UN cultural body UNESCO said in a recently published report. The report, which covers one year of war in Ukraine between February 24, 2022, and February 24, 2023, was a joint assessment conducted by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank, the European Commission and the UN.
- Dozens of Russian attacks repelled: The Ukrainian military has reported little change to the front lines but heavy fire from Russian forces at various parts of the front line in the Donetsk region. The General Staff said that more than 45 enemy attacks had been repelled over the past day, with the focus on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka. It said there were 17 air strikes and more than 20 strikes by multiple launch rocket systems.