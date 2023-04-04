Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, dismissed concerns about Russia taking on the role of president of the Security Council in April, as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Russia took over presidency on Saturday of the UN's top security body, a position that rotates every month.

Nebenzya claimed there were no complaints in February 2022 when Russia was last president of the council, the same month it invaded Ukraine. He also pointed out that the United States was president of the council in 2003 — the year the US invaded Iraq.

The ambassador said as long as world order was maintained, there will not be any change in UN procedures that might lead to a change in Russia's status.

