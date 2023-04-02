Tourists stroll in a ski resort close to Bukovel town, southwest from capital Kyiv on March 1. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images)

The Covid pandemic caused the Hotel Leopolis in Lviv, Ukraine, to close for two months in 2020.

Yet, since then, and a little more than a year after Russia invaded, the Leopolis has continued to be open for business without a pause.

The hotel’s management even decided to continue a renovation that began in 2019, completing it in the summer of 2022, at a time when air strikes were raining down on the city.

And it seems while many aspects of life in Ukraine have ground to a halt because of the conflict, in the western part of the country, tourism infrastructure, including hotels, seems to be thriving. Even Ukraine’s ski resorts have been enjoying plenty of visitors.

Igor Gut, a frequent guest from Kyiv, often stayed at the Leopolis for Jazz Fest and business trips before the war. He’s still visiting regularly today.

“They have a lot of different places for business meetings and have maybe the best conference services in Lviv,” he says. “The room and service were important then.”

Read the full story here.