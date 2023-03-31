Dr. John Frodel, left, operates on Roman Belinsky, an injured Ukrainian serviceman, in Ivano-Frankivsk regional hospital. (Ghazi Balkiz/CNN)

Lesya Belinska is proud of her son. She stands next to Roman Belinsky at her home and hugs him with one arm. Belinsky waves her away, embarrassed.

Belinsky’s face is badly disfigured from a serious combat injury. The 42-year-old was discharged from duty recently, but still wears his army uniform.

“I am proud because you didn’t run and hide. You must be born with that. I am proud of my son and all his boys. If not for this, the Russians will destroy us,” his mother says.

Belinsky says he volunteered for a Ukrainian mechanized infantry brigade in 2020. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, it was one of the first groups to see combat.

In May, Belinsky and his brigade defended Huliaipole, in central Ukraine – the Russians threw everything at them, he said.

“I don’t know how I survived. I don’t know how I survived the shelling. My eye was hanging out. I was concussed. My whole face was covered in blood. Shrapnel pierced my lungs through my body armor,” he said.

Field surgeons saved his life, he says. But what followed were months of painful and increasingly technical operations to try to put Belinsky’s skull and face back together.

