Russians facing heavy losses in Bakhmut, top US general says. Here's the latest from Ukraine

A Ukrainian tank rolls on a muddy road near Bakhmut on Wednesday. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia's Wagner mercenary group is "suffering an enormous amount of casualties in the Bakhmut area," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told US lawmakers Wednesday, describing the battle for the eastern city as a “slaughter-fest" for the Russians.

Meanwhile, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message Wednesday that the battle for the city "has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian army," but added his troops had "been pretty battered" as well.

