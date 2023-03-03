World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:21 a.m. ET, March 3, 2023
1 min ago

Blinken says failure to oppose Russia's invasion "would send a message to would-be aggressors everywhere"

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

Antony Blinken speaks during a Quad ministers' panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Friday, March 3.
Antony Blinken speaks during a Quad ministers' panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Friday, March 3. (Olivier Douliery/AP)

One of the reasons the world is so focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is because of its message to "would-be aggressors everywhere," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in New Delhi on Friday.

Blinken said that if Russia continued its assault on Ukraine without scrutiny and condemnation from the international community, then other aggressive nations "may be able to get away" with it, without naming any specific country.

“Part of the reason countries way beyond Europe are also so focused on this and are working to support Ukraine and deal with the challenge is because they know it could have effect here," Blinken said in New Delhi on Friday.
“If we allow, with impunity, Russia to do what it’s doing in Ukraine then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too.”

Blinken is meeting with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting on Thursday in New Delhi. The four countries form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the “Quad”, which was revived in 2017 in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

31 min ago

Russia and China reaffirm partnership after foreign ministers meet on G20 sidelines 

From CNN's Wayne Chang and Josh Pennington

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang pose for photo on the sideline of G20 foreign minister's meeting in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, March 2.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang pose for photo on the sideline of G20 foreign minister's meeting in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, March 2. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/AP)

Russia and China have once again reiterated their cooperation following a meeting of the two countries' foreign ministers in India amid rising geopolitical tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

In statement released after the meeting, Russia's Foreign Ministry said "there was a unanimous rejection by the two of attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, or imposing unilateral approaches using blackmail and threats, or to oppose the democratization of international relations," in an apparent reference to the United States and its NATO allies,

According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry readout, Qin said Beijing supports any efforts conducive to peace in Ukraine and will continue to play a constructive role in that regard.

Both sides affirmed cooperation and coordination and enhanced strategic communication, according to the Chinese and Russian readouts. 

Some context: Tensions between the United States and China have intensified in recent weeks, including over concerns from Washington that Beijing is considering sending lethal aid to the Kremlin’s struggling war effort. Beijing has denied those claims and instead sought to portray itself as an impartial agent of peace — in contrast to the US, which it has accused of “adding fuel to the fire” in the conflict and damaging the global economy with sanctions targeting Russia.

1 hr 35 min ago

US will announce more military aid for Ukraine on Friday, White House says

From CNN's Sam Fossum

National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 2 in Washington, DC.
National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 2 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The White House will announce another round of military assistance for Ukraine on Friday, which is the same day that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with President Joe Biden, according to National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby. 

"The US will have another round of assistance for Ukraine coming tomorrow. And it will include mostly ammunitions and munitions that the Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have, like the HIMARs and the artillery," Kirby told reporters at the White House.  

Kirby declined to provide a dollar figure for Friday's announcement. He added that Biden and Scholz will discuss "additional support for Ukraine going forward."

The announcement comes just one week after the Biden administration announced another $2 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds. That funding was for purchases and new contracts for equipment for Ukraine, including:

  • HIMARS rockets
  • 155m artillery ammunition
  • Multiple types of drones (UAVS)
  • Counter UAV equipment
  • Mine clearing equipment
  • Secure communications equipment
  • Funding for training and maintenance
5 hr 2 min ago

Russian forces lay siege to Bakhmut as Ukraine tries to repel attacks, Ukrainian military says

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Svitlana Vlasova

Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a howitzer at a front line near the city of Bakhmut on March 2.
Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a howitzer at a front line near the city of Bakhmut on March 2. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

Russian forces continue to press their offensive in the Bakhmut area as Ukrainian forces try to repel ongoing attacks near the key eastern city and nearby areas in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said in an evening update on Thursday. 

"They are assaulting the town of Bakhmut," the General Staff said, echoing an earlier update suggesting Russian presence within the city and not just on the outskirts. CNN reported earlier Thursday that an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also says Russian forces “advanced within Bakhmut and continued ground attacks around the city.”

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched rocket attacks on the cities of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk, located just 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) west of Bakhmut, and Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff said. 

"The threat of further missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine," the Ukrainian military said. 

There were unsuccessful Russian offensive attempts in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, it added.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian forces continue "to try to create conditions for an offensive" and have fired artillery at more than 40 settlement areas, it said.

Ukraine also responded with 13 strikes over the past day in areas where Russia has personnel and military equipment, the General Staff said, adding that the missile and artillery units hit one Russian ammunition depot.

 

5 hr 12 min ago

Putin accuses Ukraine of border attack as Kyiv dismisses Russian "provocation"

From CNN's Anna Chernova, Olga Voitovych, Vasco Cotovio, Nathan Hodge and Rob Picheta

Russian security officials claimed on Thursday that a small Ukrainian armed group had crossed the Russian border into the southern Bryansk region, allegations dismissed by Kyiv as a “classic deliberate provocation” by the Kremlin.

The Security Service of Russia (FSB) said in a statement via state-run news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday that the agency was carrying out operations to counter what it said were “armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border” in the district. President Vladimir Putin later described the incident as a terrorist attack, and a local official said two civilians were killed.

CNN cannot independently verify the Russian claims, and local media have not carried any images of the supposed incidents, any type of confrontation or an alleged raid reported by Russian authorities.

US and Ukrainian officials have in the past warned that Russia has planned so-called “false flag” attacks along Russia’s border with Ukraine as a pretext for military escalation, including Russian claims ahead of last year’s full-scale invasion that Ukraine was sending “saboteurs” over the Russian border.

The Bryansk region shares a border to its south with Ukraine, and to its west with Belarus, the close Russian ally nation that helped facilitate Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Read more here.

5 hr 15 min ago

Kremlin pre-planned and helped finance Kherson torture centers, international investigators say

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio

Standing outside a Russian detention center in Kherson, days after the southern Ukrainian city was liberated, 29-year-old Ihor shivered as he recalled what he endured inside.

“I was kept here for 11 days and throughout that time I heard screaming from the basement,” said Ihor, who asked CNN not to reveal his last name for his protection.
“I was stabbed in the legs with a taser, they use it as a welcome. One of them asked what I’d been brought in for and another two of them started hitting me in the ribs.
“People were tortured, they were beaten with sticks in the arms and legs, cattle prods, even hooked up to batteries and electrocuted or waterboarded with water.”

Kherson was the first large city and only regional capital Russian troops were able to occupy since the start of the invasion. Moscow’s armies took over the city on March 2, 2022, and occupied it for several months before being forced to withdraw in early November, after a months-long offensive by Ukrainian forces.

The detention center Ihor was held in was part of a network of at least 20 facilities that Ukrainian and international lawyers said was part of a calculated Russian strategy to extinguish Ukrainian identity.

“These detention centers are linked, they follow a very similar, if not identical way of behaving,” Wayne Jordash, head of the Mobile Justice Team, a collective of international investigators supporting Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General, told CNN.

The investigation found that Russian forces followed a very specific blueprint in several occupied areas, with clear patterns that point to the overarching plan of Moscow’s occupation of Ukraine.

Read more here.

5 hr 3 min ago

Russian warlord claims video shows Wagner fighters in eastern city of Bakhmut

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Vasco Cotovio, Svitlana Vlasova and Olga Voitovych

A still image taken from video released on March 2 by founder of Russia's Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service, shows what it said to be Wagner fighters standing with a flag on top of a building in Bakhmut.
A still image taken from video released on March 2 by founder of Russia's Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service, shows what it said to be Wagner fighters standing with a flag on top of a building in Bakhmut. (Concord/Handout/Reuters)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, shared a video on Thursday, which he said shows his fighters in the city of Bakhmut.

In the video, geolocated by CNN to the east of Bakhmut, uniformed men can be seen lifting a Wagner banner on the top of a heavily damaged building, with one of the men holding a guitar, presumably in reference to the private military group’s nickname, "the musicians."

In the caption of the video posted on Telegram, Prigozhin is quoted as saying the video was brought this morning "from Bakhmut, practically the center of the city.” 

Despite Prigozhin’s claim that his fighters had advanced to the city center, CNN geolocated the video to around 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the center of Bakhmut — Wagner fighters have been there for a while. 

The town in the eastern Donetsk region has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent weeks.

Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of Ukraine’s Armed forces, told CNN on Wednesday that Russian forces were employing more experienced fighters from Wagner’s ranks as they continued their assault on Bakhmut.

 

4 hr 58 min ago

Blinken reveals US has put forward a "serious proposal" to free Paul Whelan from Russia

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow on August 23, 2019.
Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly revealed for the first time Thursday that the United States has put forward a “serious proposal” to secure wrongfully detained Paul Whelan’s release from Russia.

US officials have long stressed their commitment to bringing home Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018, but the public disclosure that a deal is on the table marks a notable development in those efforts.

In a “brief engagement” with Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting Thursday, Blinken said he pressed the Russian foreign minister on Whelan’s detention and the offer.

“The United States has put forward a serious proposal. Moscow should accept it,” Blinken said at a news conference following the meeting with Lavrov.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday that this “was not a proposal that the Russians heard for the first time today.” Price declined to give details on that proposal, but said it was one “that we have conveyed to them consistently in the past.”

Read more here.