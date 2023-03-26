Tactical weapons in Belarus is "step towards internal destabilization," Ukrainian advisor says
From CNN's Hannah Ritchie
Russia’s plans to deploy tactical weapons in Belarus has been described as a “step towards internal destabilization of the country” by a security advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Putin’s statement about placing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus – a step towards internal destabilization of the country – maximizes the level of negative perception and public rejection of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society,” Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on Twitter Sunday.
“The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage,” he added.
In a televised address Saturday, President Vladimir Putin announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which is Russia's neighboring ally.
The weapons Putin plans to move to Belarus are not intercontinental ballistic missiles, but rather smaller, more tactical nuclear weapons for use on the battlefield.
50 min ago
No indications Russia is planning to use a nuclear weapon, US says
From CNN's Lauren Koenig
The US has given a cautious reaction to Russia’s plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus saying it would “continue to monitor the implications."
“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon,” State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement to CNN.
Russia and Belarus have discussed this movement of weapons for some time, having made multiple statements throughout the past year, another State Department spokesperson said.
1 min ago
Putin says Russia will retain control over any nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus
From CNN's Hira Humayun, Mariya Knight and Andrew Carey
He likened the move to the United States’ practice of stationing nuclear weapons in Europe. Washington retains control over the weapons, keeping host countries — like Germany — from breaking their commitments as non-nuclear powers.
“We are not going to hand over control of nuclear weapons. The US doesn’t hand it over to its allies. We're basically doing the same thing (US leaders) have been doing for a decade,” Putin said.
Some background: Even though there is no guarantee the Russian leader will follow through with his plan to station the weapons in Belarus, any nuclear signaling by Putin will cause concern in the West.
The United States has sought to make it clear to Putin the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, even low-yield tactical devices.
4 min ago
Putin says Russia plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus
From CNN's Hira Humayun, Mariya Knight and Andrew Carey
Russia plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, President Vladimir Putin told state television Saturday.
Moscow will complete the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by the beginning of July, Putin told state broadcaster Russia 1.
The Russian leader said Moscow has already transferred an Iskander short-range missile system – which can be fitted with nuclear or conventional warheads – to Belarus.
During the interview, Putin also said Russia has helped Belarus convert 10 aircraft to make them capable of carrying tactical nuclear warheads. Russia will start training pilots to fly the re-configured planes early next month, he added.
Key context: The government in Belarus, which is situated west of Russia on Ukraine's long northern border, is among Moscow's closest allies.
Belarus has had no nuclear weapons on its territory since the early 1990s. Shortly after gaining independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union, it agreed to transfer all Soviet-era weapons of mass destruction stationed there to Russia.
Global tensions: Even though there is no guarantee the Russian leader will follow through with his plan to station the weapons in Belarus, any nuclear signaling by Putin will cause concern in the West.