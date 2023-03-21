Biden wants to have another conversation with Xi Jinping, White House official says

US President Joe Biden, right, and China's President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 14, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/File)

US President Joe Biden is interested in talking again with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to John Kirby, the National Security Council strategic communications coordinator.

Xi is currently in Moscow on a three-day visit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nothing has been scheduled between the US and Chinese leaders yet, Kirby said. US officials want to make sure “it's at the appropriate time,” he added.

"It's important that we keep those lines of communication open, particularly now, when tensions are so high," he said.

Biden met with Xi for three hours in November on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. It was their first in-person encounter since Biden took office. At the time, the president told reporters he was “open and candid” with Xi about the range of matters where Beijing and Washington disagree.

Kirby also said the US wants to reschedule Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing. It was postponed in February in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Blinken intends to travel to China "at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow," a State Department official said last month, though the official did not elaborate on what conditions the US is watching for.

Kirby also said the US is having "active discussions" with China about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visiting the country.