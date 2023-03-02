Russian warlord shares video allegedly showing Wagner fighters in eastern city of Bakhmut

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Vasco Cotovio in London and Svitlana Vlasova and Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

A still image taken from video released on March 2 by founder of Russia's Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service, shows what it said to be Wagner fighters standing with a flag on top of a building in Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Concord/Handout/Reuters)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, shared a video on Thursday, which he said shows Wagner fighters in the city of Bakhmut.

In the video, geolocated by CNN to the east of Bakhmut, uniformed men can be seen lifting a Wagner banner on the top of a heavily damaged building, with one of the men holding a guitar, presumably in reference to the private military group’s nickname, "the musicians."

In the caption of the video posted on Telegram, Prigozhin is quoted as saying the video was brought this morning "from Bakhmut, practically the center of the city.”

Despite Prigozhin’s claim that his fighters had advanced to the city center, CNN geolocated the video to around 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the center of Bakhmut — Wagner fighters have been there for a while.

The town in the eastern Donetsk region has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent weeks.

Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of Ukraine’s Armed forces, told CNN on Wednesday that Russian forces were employing the more experienced fighters from Wagner’s ranks as they continued their assault on Bakhmut.