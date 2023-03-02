World
By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 12:47 p.m. ET, March 2, 2023
2 hr 22 min ago

The US "has put forward a serious proposal" to Moscow regarding American Paul Whelan, Blinken says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, on August 23, 2019. (Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters)
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, on August 23, 2019. (Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US “has put forward a serious proposal” to Moscow regarding wrongfully detained American citizen Paul Whelan.  

“I also raised the wrongful detention of Paul Whelan as I have on many previous occasions. The United States has put forward a serious proposal. Moscow should accept it. We're determined to bring Paul and every other American citizen who is unjustly detained around the world home. We won't rest until we do," he said Thursday in New Delhi.

Whelan, a former marine who is a US, Irish, British and Canadian citizen, was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who alleged he was involved in an intelligence operation. He was convicted and sentenced in June 2020 to 16 years in prison in a trial US officials denounced as unfair.

He expressed his frustration that more has not been done to secure his release in an exclusive CNN interview last year after another detained American, Brittney Griner, was freed.

Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister, told CNN following Blinken’s exchange with Lavrov that “of course, we are pleased to see Paul's case elevated in this manner, and take a great deal of comfort in the fact that the Secretary of State continues to press for a solution to Paul's wrongful detention.”

“Now that Brittney Griner has been home for almost 3 months, it is time for the Russian authorities to continue discussions to resolve this situation,” she said Thursday. “Paul is waiting to come home to Michigan, where he belongs, away from the deplorable conditions in the Russian labor camp where he has been held for so long.”

2 hr 38 min ago

Blinken urges Russia to resume New START in surprise meeting with Lavrov

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks to a meeting on the sideline of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Olivier Douliery/AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks to a meeting on the sideline of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Olivier Douliery/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of G20 in New Delhi.

"I urged Russia to reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty], which places verifiable limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United State and the Russian federation. Mutual compliance is in the interest of both our countries. It's also what people around the world expect from us as nuclear powers," he said at a news conference on Thursday in New Delhi.

He said he told Lavrov that the US will be ready to engage with Russia on matters of strategic nuclear arms control "no matter what else is happening in the world and in our relationship," invoking the historic work that the US did with the former Soviet Union on the subject at the height of the Cold War.

Blinken also said he urged Russia to end its war in Ukraine and enter negotiations, reiterating the US support for Ukraine.

"Every G20 member and virtually every country, period, continues to bear the cost of Russia's war of aggression," Blinken said

4 hr 2 min ago

Putin calls the alleged Bryansk raid a "terrorist act" but didn't specify if group crossed over from Ukraine

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the alleged raid in the border region of Bryansk a "terrorist act," blaming it on “neo-Nazis.”

“Today, [they] committed another terrorist act, penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians,” Putin said during a televised meeting on Thursday. “They saw that civilians and children were sitting there, [in] an ordinary Niva (car). They opened fire on them.”

Putin promised to "put them away” but didn’t specify if the group had crossed the border from Ukraine. “Violence, a real crime, it is committed precisely by neo-Nazis and their masters."

Bryansk region's Gov. Alexander Bogomaz says one person was killed and one child was injured as a result of the alleged raid. “At present, the child has been taken to the Bryansk regional hospital, nothing is threatening his life.”

CNN could not independently confirm Bogomaz’s remarks and has not been able to find any video or photographs on showing any type of confrontation or the alleged raid reported by Russian authorities. Local media have not carried any images of the supposed fighting. 

The Russian President canceled a planned trip to southern Russia due to the incident in Bryansk, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Thursday. Russian security officials claimed Thursday that a small Ukrainian armed group had crossed the Russian border into the southern Bryansk region, claims dismissed by a top Ukrainian official as a "classic" Russian provocation.

US and Ukrainian officials have in the past warned that Russia has planned so-called "false flag" attacks along Russia's border with Ukraine as a pretext for military escalation, including Russian claims ahead of last year's full-scale invasion that Ukraine was sending "saboteurs" over the Russian border.

4 hr 42 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine in an unplanned meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi.

In Ukraine, Russian forces are advancing in the eastern city of Bakhmut, and a CNN team on the ground in nearby Chasiv Yar has witnessed continued artillery bombardments.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Top US and Russian diplomats in surprise meeting: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi. The last time Blinken and Lavrov met in person was before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Russia claims Ukrainian forces entered its territory: Russian security officials claimed Thursday that a small Ukrainian armed group had crossed the Russian border into the southern Bryansk region, claims dismissed by a top Ukrainian official as a "classic deliberate provocation."
  • Fighting continues in Bakhmut: Russian forces are advancing within the city of Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian military says it is not planning to withdraw from the city.
  • Artillery raining down on Chasiv Yar: A CNN team has witnessed regular and sustained artillery bombardments around the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut. Chasiv Yar would likely be the next target for Russian forces should they claim Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian military officials.
  • Three dead in Zaporizhzhia shelling: At least three people have now been confirmed dead after Russian shelling hit a high-rise residential building overnight in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. A pregnant woman was among nine people rescued from the rubble.
  • Russia and China stand together at G20: Russia and China have “unanimously rejected” what they called “attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries" at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on Thursday.
  • Dutch foreign minister says Ukraine war is "litmus test": Wopke Hoekstra described the Russia-Ukraine war as a "litmus test" for Dutch, European — and global — credibility. “There’s much more than just Ukrainian sovereignty at stake here," said Hoekstra.
  • German chancellor calls on China to work for peace: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged China not to provide weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, instead asking Beijing to use its influence in Moscow to work for peace. "My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to persuade the withdrawal of Russian troops," said Scholz.

4 hr 55 min ago

G20 foreign ministers fail to reach a complete consensus due to Russia-Ukraine conflict, India says

From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar announced Thursday that the G20 meeting of the foreign ministers was unable to reach a consensus to issue a joint statement due to their "differing opinions" on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

In the first major G20 meeting held in New Delhi, the countries were able to form a consensus on issues ranging from counter-terrorism to multilateral banks to global skill mapping. Still, they stopped short of issuing a statement agreeing on all subjects and actions, according to Jaishankar. 

"There were issues, and they were concerned about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We got a joint document built on the bulk of the problems, but various parties held differing opinions on several topics," said Jaishankar at a news conference. 

The effect of this conflict on countries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is damaging, he added, saying the global south still needs help.

5 hr 5 min ago

Top US diplomat says G20 meeting "marred" by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

From CNN's Sandi Sidhu in Hong Kong

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Olivier Douliery/Reuters)
U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Olivier Douliery/Reuters)

A meeting of G20 foreign ministers in India has been "marred" by the war in Ukraine, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine, deliberate campaign of destruction against civilian targets, and its attack on the core principles of the UN Charter," Blinken said in prepared remarks ahead of the G20 meeting in New Delhi. 

"We must continue to call on Russia to end its war of aggression and withdraw from Ukraine for the sake of international peace and economic stability," added Blinken.

G20 officials are gathered for a series of events in India, the current holder of the group's presidency.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 foreign ministers meeting, via video link, in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Olivier Douliery/Reuters)
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 foreign ministers meeting, via video link, in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Olivier Douliery/Reuters)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for nations to “rise above [their] differences," adding that “multilateralism is in crisis."

“You are meeting at a time of deep global divisions. As foreign ministers, it is but natural that your discussions are affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day,” he said.

“However, as the leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room. The world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth.”

4 hr 29 min ago

Russian security officials claim Ukrainian raid in border region as Kyiv warns of "provocation"

From CNN’s Anna Chernova, Olga Voitovych, Nathan Hodge and Vasco Cotovio

Russian security officials claimed Thursday that a small Ukrainian armed group had crossed the Russian border into the southern Bryansk region, claims dismissed by a top Ukrainian official as a "classic deliberate provocation."

The Security Service of Russia (FSB) said in a statement via state media RIA Novosti Thursday that the agency — which also oversees border control — was carrying out joint operations with the Russian Ministry of Defense to counter what it described as "armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border” in the district.

Details thus far have remained vague, but Russian state news agency TASS cited an anonymous source in the Russian security services that up to six people were being held hostage in two villages in the Bryansk region of Russia on the border with Ukraine by the alleged saboteurs. The spokesperson for the governor of the Bryansk region claimed in remarks to the state-owned military channel Zvezda that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group is operating on the territory of the village of Sushany, without providing additional information.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Vladimir Putin canceled a planned trip to southern Russia Thursday due to the events and was being regularly briefed on what he described as a “terrorist attack.”

What Ukraine is saying: An adviser in the Ukrainian President’s Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, says Russia's allegation is either a provocation, or the work of local partisans taking a stand against the Kremlin, denying any Ukrainian involvement.

“Ukraine is not attacking,” Podolyak said, adding that this type of operation was consistent with previous Russian provocations. “This is classic Russia. It always goes for provocation, lies, it always creates information pretexts."

“Ukraine does not attack Russian territory, does not send special reconnaissance groups there, does not kill people, especially civilians. Ukraine does not need this. This is not a strategic object and there is no point in going there," he added.

CNN cannot independently verify the Russian claims, and local media have not carried any images of the supposed fighting. US and Ukrainian officials have in the past warned that Russia has planned so-called "false flag" attacks along Russia's border with Ukraine as a pretext for military escalation, including Russian claims ahead of last year's full-scale invasion that Ukraine was sending "saboteurs" over the Russian border.  

"The story about [a Ukrainian] sabotage group in RF [the Russian Federation] is a classic deliberate provocation," said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, in a statement on Twitter. "RF wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war. The partisan movement in RF is getting stronger & more aggressive. Fear your partisans..."

Separately, the governor of Russia's southern Kursk region published a video statement on his Telegram channel claiming that a village was being shelled by Ukrainian forces. 

2 hr 3 min ago

Top US and Russian diplomats meet on sidelines of G20 for first time since Ukraine invasion

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Fred Pleitgen

This combination of photos shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, walk to attend second session of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, respectively, in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Manish Swarup/AP)
This combination of photos shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, walk to attend second session of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, respectively, in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Manish Swarup/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, according to a State Department official traveling with Blinken.

The brief contact marks a significant moment as high-level engagements between the United States and Russia have become exceedingly rare since the start of the war last February. The meeting comes as tensions remain high over Ukraine as well as Russia’s suspension of the New START nuclear weapons treaty.

What we know about the meeting: Blinken and Lavrov spoke for roughly 10 minutes, the same official said. In the conversation, Blinken called on Russia to release Paul Whelan and restart participation in New START, as well as underscoring US support for Ukraine, according to the source.

The source also said that this meeting was unplanned and that Secretary Blinken was the one to approach Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi.

Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed to CNN that the meeting took place.

“Blinken asked for contact with Lavrov. On the go, as part of the second session of the twenty, Sergey Viktorovich (Lavrov) talked. There were no negotiations, meetings, etc,” she said.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov met in person was before the Russian invasion.

Earlier Blinken said that a meeting of G20 finance ministers was "marred" by the war in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine, deliberate campaign of destruction against civilian targets, and its attack on the core principles of the UN Charter," he said.

5 hr 59 min ago

Germany urges China not to arm Russia and instead discuss peace plan with Ukraine

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on March 2. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on March 2. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged China not to provide weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, instead asking Beijing to use its influence in Moscow to work for peace.

"My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to persuade the withdrawal of Russian troops," Scholz told German lawmakers at the Bundestag on Thursday.

"And do not deliver any weapons to Moscow."

Scholz also referred to China's position paper on Ukraine, in which Beijing reiterated its calls for a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict and stressed its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons.

The 12-point document is part of China's efforts to present itself as a neutral peace broker, as it struggles to balance its "no-limits" friendship with Moscow and fraying relations with the West as the war drags on.

''It is very positive that China has sent out this clear signal and in its 12-point plan has said that there can be no use of chemical or biological weapons,'' Scholz said. 

''However, China should be discussing this 12-point plan with those most involved - such as President Zelensky," he added. "At the G20 meeting there was no will unfortunately to emphasize that message.''

Some context: Beijing is coming under increasing pressure from the United States and its allies over its growing partnership with Moscow.

China's claim to neutrality is severely undermined by its refusal to acknowledge the nature of the conflict — it has avoided calling it an "invasion" — and its diplomatic and economic support to Russia.

For example, China and Russia were the only two G20 nations to refuse to sign a joint statement condemning the invasion produced during a meeting of finance ministers in India on Saturday.