The US "has put forward a serious proposal" to Moscow regarding American Paul Whelan, Blinken says

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, on August 23, 2019. (Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US “has put forward a serious proposal” to Moscow regarding wrongfully detained American citizen Paul Whelan.

“I also raised the wrongful detention of Paul Whelan as I have on many previous occasions. The United States has put forward a serious proposal. Moscow should accept it. We're determined to bring Paul and every other American citizen who is unjustly detained around the world home. We won't rest until we do," he said Thursday in New Delhi.

Whelan, a former marine who is a US, Irish, British and Canadian citizen, was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who alleged he was involved in an intelligence operation. He was convicted and sentenced in June 2020 to 16 years in prison in a trial US officials denounced as unfair.

He expressed his frustration that more has not been done to secure his release in an exclusive CNN interview last year after another detained American, Brittney Griner, was freed.

Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister, told CNN following Blinken’s exchange with Lavrov that “of course, we are pleased to see Paul's case elevated in this manner, and take a great deal of comfort in the fact that the Secretary of State continues to press for a solution to Paul's wrongful detention.”

“Now that Brittney Griner has been home for almost 3 months, it is time for the Russian authorities to continue discussions to resolve this situation,” she said Thursday. “Paul is waiting to come home to Michigan, where he belongs, away from the deplorable conditions in the Russian labor camp where he has been held for so long.”