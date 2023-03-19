From CNN's Sandi Sidhu in Hong Kong, Josh Pennington in the US, Uliana Pavlova in Dubai, and Christian Edwards in London

Russian authorities have released footage of Putin's visit to Mariupol.

In it, he is seen landing at Mariupol airport in a helicopter, driving a car around the city, and speaking to residents who seemed surprised at his visit.

In the video, Putin, sitting in the driver’s seat along with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, talk about reconstruction plans for the city Russia flattened.

The pair discuss plans to build a new hospital in Mariupol. In March last year, Russia notoriously bombed a children’s and maternity hospital, while expectant mothers and medical staff were inside.

“There will be an ambulance, and all the most modern laboratories will be there,” Khusnullin says in the video.

“Everything will be fine,” Putin responds.

After looking over papers and pictures in a children's playground, Putin meets residents who seem stunned to see him.

Putin tells one man: “We need to start getting to know each other better.”