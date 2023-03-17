World
By Kathleen Magramo, Jack Guy, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:18 AM ET, Fri March 17, 2023
24 min ago

US surveillance drone operating over the Black Sea, flight tracking website shows

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

A US surveillance drone is operating over the Black Sea, according to data from FlightRadar24, a flight tracking website. 

The RQ-4 Global Hawk is seen flying at 52,000 feet over the southern Black Sea. Its flight track shows that it entered international airspace over the Black Sea from Romania and traversed from west to east. According to FlightRadar24 data, the flight track shows the drone operating in international airspace southeast of Crimea and west of the Russian coastal city of Sochi. 

Asked at a news conference Thursday when the US would fly drone missions again, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said, “I’m not going to get into talking about specific missions, routes, timelines of operations. I think Secretary [Lloyd] Austin was pretty clear that we’re going to continue to fly and operate in international airspace where international law allows, and that includes the Black Sea region.”

Some background: The RQ-4 Global Hawk is a spy drone capable of high-altitude, long-endurance missions with a suite of surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities. It has a wingspan of 130 feet and a maximum takeoff weight of 32,000 pounds, making it far larger than the MQ-9 Reaper that went down on Tuesday. 

On Thursday, CNN reported that the US was conducting an assessment of drone operations over the Black Sea following a collision between a Russian fighter jet and a US spy drone that forced the drone down.

The US military was “taking a close look” at the drone’s routes and assessing how to better deconflict with the Russians, who have been regularly flying their fighter jets in and out of Crimea, officials said. The Pentagon has asked European Command to justify surveillance flights in the area going forward in part to assess risk, a senior US military official said.

The US military had not stopped the drone flights entirely amid the assessment. The military sent the same model of drone, an MQ-9 Reaper, on a mission in approximately the same area over the Black Sea shortly after the collision occurred in an effort to survey the crash site and monitor Russians looking for the debris. 

1 hr 14 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here what you need to know

From CNN staff

If you're just joining us, here's everything you need to know on Friday's developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Slovakia joins Poland in pledging fighter jets to Ukraine: They are the only two NATO countries that have granted Kyiv's repeated requests for aircraft in order to shore up its air defenses. Poland pledged four MiG-29 fighter jets and Slovakia will send 13. The Kremlin has brushed off Poland and Slovakia's donations of fighter jets to Ukraine, calling the equipment "old" and "unnecessary." 
  • China's president to meet Putin next week: Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. It will be Xi's first visit to Russia since Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine last year. The Kremlin confirmed the visit and said the two leaders would discuss "strategic cooperation." Earlier, Western officials raised concerns that China may be considering providing Russia with lethal military assistance, an accusation denied by Beijing.
  • A secret 10-year plan drawn up by Russia’s security service: A document obtained by a consortium of media outlets and reviewed by CNN appears to have been drawn up by the FSB shows detailed options to destabilize Moldova and thwart its tilt to the West — including supporting pro-Russian groups, utilizing the Orthodox Church and threatening to cut off supplies of natural gas. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "We know nothing of the existence of such a plan."
  • Drone downing: The US is conducting an assessment of its drone operations in the Black Sea area, weighing the costs and benefits of the flights, several officials told CNN. The Pentagon plans to compare the potential intelligence value of a particular route versus the risk of escalation with Russia, they said. In the meantime, the US believes Russia has recovered some debris from the surveillance drone, an official familiar with the matter told CNN.
  • Wagner chief frustrated: Yevgeny Prigozhin repeated his complaints of inadequate munitions supplies from Russia on Thursday — yet another sign of the mercenary group's growing isolation from the Kremlin, with his fighters locked in fierce fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin placed a bet on his mercenaries raising the Russian flag in Bakhmut, albeit at a considerable cost to the ranks of his force and probably to his own fortune. Many analysts think that Russia’s military establishment is using Bakhmut as a “meat-grinder” to cut his forces down or eliminate him as a political force altogether.
1 hr 37 min ago

The Kremlin dismisses Poland and Slovakia's fighter jet pledges to Ukraine

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Two Polish MiG 29 fighter jets take part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland on October 12.
Two Polish MiG 29 fighter jets take part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland on October 12. (Radoslaw Jozwiak/AFP/Getty Images)

The Kremlin has brushed off Poland and Slovakia's donations of fighter jets to Ukraine, and accused NATO of increasing its involvement in the war.

This week, the two nations announced further pledges of weapons to support Ukraine, including MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland has promised four of the planes, and Slovakia 13.

"It seems that these countries are thus engaged in the disposal of old unnecessary equipment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

He told reporters that the move is "yet another example" of how NATO members are "increasing their level of direct involvement in the conflict."

Peskov said it would not chance the outcome of what Moscow consistently calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, adding that the move could cause more problems for Kyiv.

2 hr 29 min ago

Kremlin releases details of Putin and Xi meeting next week

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

The Kremlin has released the schedule of meetings planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow next week. 

The two leaders will start with a one-on-one on Monday followed by an "informal lunch," with negotiations set to take place Tuesday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. 

On Friday, Moscow and Beijing confirmed that Xi will travel to meet Putin in his first visit to Russia since the war in Ukraine began.

The visit will be seen as a powerful show of Beijing’s support for Moscow in Western capitals, where leaders have grown increasingly wary of the two nations’ deepening partnership as war rages in Europe.

2 hr 50 min ago

Analysts note decline in offensive actions by Russian forces

From CNN's Tim Lister

Russian forces are carrying out fewer offensive actions in Ukraine than at any time since January, according to the UK's defense ministry.

Russian and Wagner Group forces have obtained footholds west of the Bakhmutka River in the center of the Bakhmut, but "more broadly across the front line, Russia is conducting some of the lowest rates of local offensive action that has been seen since at least January 2023," the ministry said in its daily bulletin Friday.

"This is most likely because Russian forces have temporarily depleted the deployed formations’ combat power to such an extent that even local offensive actions are not currently sustainable," it added.

Ukrainian officials and other analysts have also noted a decline in Russian offensive action in recent weeks, even as fire from artillery and rocket systems, as well as airstrikes, continue.

A Ukrainian military spokesman, Col. Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, said Wednesday that Russian ground attacks have decreased from 90-100 attacks per day to 20-29 per day and two to nine at night.

"The enemy has somewhat lost its offensive potential amid significant losses in manpower and equipment," Dmytrashkivskyi said. "In addition, it has significantly reduced the use of military equipment, especially at night."

And the Institute for the Study of War noted earlier this week that "the overall pace of Russian operations in Ukraine appears to have decreased compared to previous weeks."

However, indirect fire — from artillery, rocket systems and air strikes — continues to cause widespread damage across the Donetsk region.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, said that six people were wounded in two waves of shelling in the city of Kostyantynivka on Thursday, with Toretsk and Chasiv Yar also targeted.

3 hr 29 min ago

Slovakia to send 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in London

MiG-29 aircraft flies above Sliac in Slovakia on July 8, 2016.
MiG-29 aircraft flies above Sliac in Slovakia on July 8, 2016. (Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock)

Slovakia will send 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Friday, making it the second NATO member to pledge the aircraft after Poland.

"Promises must be kept and when [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky asked for more weapons including fighter jets, I said we'll do our best. Glad others [are] doing the same," Heger said on twitter

Military aid is key, he added, to ensure Ukraine "can defend itself" and Europe against Russia.

Some context: Poland has already announced that it will transfer four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said the planes – from about a dozen that it had inherited from the former German Democratic Republic – would be handed over after being serviced.

The White House said Thursday that Poland’s decision to send the fighter jets is a "sovereign decision" that won’t spur US President Joe Biden to send F-16 aircraft.

4 hr 41 min ago

Xi's trip to Moscow will mark a new milestone in China and Russia's growing partnership

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Hong Kong

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Beijing on February 4, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Beijing on February 4, 2022. (Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin declared a “no-limits” friendship in February last year, when the Russian President visited Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Weeks later, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

Since then, China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion — or referred to it as such, instead blaming the advance of NATO for provoking the conflict and repeating the Kremlin’s stance.

It has also provided diplomatic support for Moscow, while strengthening economic and military ties to its northern neighbor.

In recent weeks Western officials have begun publicly raising concerns that China may be considering providing Russia with lethal military assistance, an accusation denied by Beijing.

Here's a timeline of closer relations between Beijing and Moscow:

  • Last month, Putin hosted China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow just days before the anniversary of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The high-profile visit was widely believed to be a precursor to a meeting between Putin and Xi.
  • Putin told Wang relations between his country and China are “reaching new milestones,” while Wang vowed to “further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership.”
  • Wang arrived in Moscow after US officials went public with concerns about how China’s continuing partnership with Russia could have an impact on the war in Ukraine — and hours after Putin made a major speech on the conflict, in which he announced plans to suspend Russia’s involvement in its last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the US.
  • Putin and Xi last held a virtual meeting in December, in which the Russian leader described relations between the two nations as “the best in history,” saying they could “withstand all tests.” Putin also invited Xi to visit Moscow in the spring of 2023.
  • The two leaders have forged a close personal connection, with Xi describing Putin as a “best friend” in 2019. Xi has met Putin in person 39 times since becoming China’s leader, most recently in September during a summit in central Asia.

Read more here.

4 hr 52 min ago

Beijing says Xi Jinping's visit to Russia is to "urge peace and promote talks"

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks at a news conference in Beijing on August 18, 2022.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks at a news conference in Beijing on August 18, 2022. (Kyodo News/Getty Images)

Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Russia is for “peace” and China will uphold its “objective and impartial position” on international and regional issues including the Ukraine crisis, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

“China's proposition boils down to one sentence, which is to urge peace and promote talks," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a regular press briefing on Friday.

Xi's trip comes as Beijing attempts to present itself as a neutral peace broker in the Ukraine war and as it struggles to balance its “no-limits” relationship with Moscow and fraying ties with the West.

Western officials have also raised concerns that China may be considering providing Russia with lethal military assistance, an accusation denied by Beijing.

CNN reported last month that the US has intelligence suggesting the Chinese government is considering providing Russia with drones and ammunition for use in the war in Ukraine, with sources familiar with the intelligence saying negotiations between Russia and China about the price and scope of the equipment were ongoing.

China and Russia's deep defense spending ties have not changed even in face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, customs records reviewed by CNN have also showed.

Speaking at the briefing Friday, Wang said China has always taken a “prudent and responsible” attitude and controlled the export of military and civil dual-use items in accordance with the law.

Economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia is “open and transparent,” he said. 

Without naming any specific country, Wang also appeared to criticize the United States, saying China opposes “unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction without a basis in international law and without the authorization of the [UN] Security Council."
He also accused some countries of a “double standard” on arm sales, saying they are “pouring oil on the fire” on the Ukraine issue.
4 hr 28 min ago

Xi's trip to Russia comes as China tries to present itself as a peace broker in the Ukraine war

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's planned trip to Russia on Monday for a state visit comes as Beijing attempts to present itself as a neutral peace broker in the Ukraine war and as it struggles to balance its “no-limits” relationship with Moscow and fraying ties with the West.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday repeated Beijing's often-stated position that China-Russia relations are based on the principles of “non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties.”

Wang said Xi will discuss bilateral relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and “major international and regional issues,” while drawing a new blueprint for the two countries' relations and deepening cooperation in various fields.

Last month, China’s Foreign Ministry released a position paper on the Ukraine war that called for a resumption of peace talks, an end to unilateral sanctions, and stressed Beijing's opposition to the use of nuclear weapons — a stance Xi communicated to Western leaders last year.

But Beijing’s claim to neutrality has been severely undermined by its refusal to acknowledge the nature of the conflict — it has so far avoided calling it an “invasion” — and its diplomatic and economic support for Moscow.

Western officials have also raised concerns that China may be considering providing Russia with lethal military assistance, an accusation denied by Beijing.

Wang, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, appeared to take aim at China's Western critics Friday, without naming any country specifically.

He said the partnership between Russia and China will “benefit both the two peoples and the world,” which is “completely different from the approach of certain countries that cling to the Cold War mentality, gang up on each other, engage in small circles and confrontations, and hegemonize and bully others.”