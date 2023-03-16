Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Kyiv's peace plan in calls with US and Chinese counterparts

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is pictured at UN headquarters in New York City on February 23. (Mike Sega/Reuters)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had phone conversations with top diplomats in China and the United States on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: Kuleba said in a tweet that he and Blinken discussed Ukraine's "peace formula" and ways to speed up the delivery of artillery ammunition.

"We are working with the US and other partners around the clock to ensure that Ukraine has all of the ammunition we need for defense and counter-offensive operations," Kuleba wrote.

Ukraine is burning through ammunition faster than the US and NATO can produce it and the Pentagon is leaning on US manufacturers to help fill the gap, CNN reported last month.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang: In his call with China's foreign minister, Kuleba said he "discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity," and promoted Ukraine's peace proposal as the means "for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine."

Kuleba did not share additional details about either conversation held Thursday.

More on China's role in the war: China's recent call for the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has been met by skepticism in the West, as Beijing comes under increasing pressure from the US and its allies over its growing partnership with Moscow.

At the time of China's proposal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was pleased Beijing was talking about how to end the conflict and was open to seeing what came next.

He said, however, that China had talked about territorial integrity in general terms without specifying which country is to blame. Beijing has so far avoided calling Russia's war in Ukraine an "invasion."

“It doesn’t say whose territorial integrity," Zelensky said at the time, adding: "Our country’s territorial integrity has been violated."

CNN's Nectar Gan and Simone McCarthy contributed to this report.