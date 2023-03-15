Soldier destroyed a Russian Su-25 jet over Bakhmut, Ukrainian commander says 

A Ukrainian soldier shoots at a Russian jet near Bakhmut on March 15. (93rd Mechanized Brigade/YouTube)

A soldier from Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 jet over Bakhmut, according to a commander.

The announcement comes after the head of Ukraine's President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, also said forces from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade had shot down a Russian military plane near Bakhmut.

Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the Russian military "continues to unsuccessfully try to surround the city and advance."

"The soldiers of the 93rd Brigade, along with other defenders, are holding back the enemy's fierce pressure there. Due to their work, enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, MLRS and ammunition depots are blown up," Syrskyi said in a Telegram post.

"The occupiers are also putting pressure on the Kupyansk and Lyman directions," he said, adding that soldiers from the 92nd Brigade have managed to destroy Russian radar systems and command centers in those directions.

CNN has been unable to confirm the Ukrainian claims.