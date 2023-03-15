World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Medication abortion hearing

Markets and SVB collapse

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, Joshua Berlinger, Adrienne Vogt and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:14 AM ET, Wed March 15, 2023
23 min ago

US admits drone downed by Russian fighter jet may never be recovered. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

The US has not recovered the drone that was forced down by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea Tuesday, according to National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby. He warned that he was "not sure we are going to be able to recover it."

"We did the best we could to minimize any intelligence value that might come from somebody else getting their hands on that drone," he added.

Here are the latest developments across Ukraine today:

  • Russian response to downed drone: The Kremlin said relations between Russia and the US are at their “lowest point” and in a “deplorable state,” following the drone's downing. Moscow pushed back, denying its fighter jets came "into contact" with the US drone. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Russia does not want a "confrontation" with the US, but the craft was too close to the Russian border.
  • Putin ramping up weapons production: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday a large-scale effort to build up capacities in order to produce more weapons for his war in Ukraine. He said increased production of weapons is “urgently needed.”
  • On the front lines: An S-300 missile hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor said. In the Donetsk region, Russian strikes killed at least three people. In Bakhmut, social media posts appear to confirm fighting around the AZOM metallurgical plant in the north of the city. The intensity of shelling in the city has increased, a Ukrainian soldier said on Ukrainian television. Wagner units appear to be making limited advances but remain well short of encircling Bakhmut. In southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said it destroyed four Russian missiles that were headed toward Odesa.
  • More on Western aid: Ukrainian soldiers have nearly completed their training on Leopard 2 battle tanks in Munster, Germany, according to a spokesperson for the special training command. Once the training is finished, Germany can deploy the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Germany has so far vowed to supply Ukraine with 18 of the latest A6 model Leopard 2 tanks. Additionally, the Netherlands announced it will send two minesweepers, drone detection radar systems and ferrying and bridge-building systems to Ukraine, according to Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.
32 min ago

Ukrainian official says drone incident shows Putin's "readiness to expand the conflict zone"

From CNN's Jo Shelley

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, described the incident that saw a US Air Force drone crash into the Black Sea — allegedly after being hit by a Russian fighter jet — as a “signal” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “readiness to expand the conflict zone with the involvement of other parties.”

“The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV, provoked by [R]ussia in the Black Sea, is [P]utin’s signal of readiness to expand the conflict zone with the involvement of other parties,” he tweeted. “The all-in tactic is the constant raising of rates in conditions of a strategic loss and hoping that circumstances would change.”

Read his tweets:

43 min ago

Putin announces large-scale effort to increase weapons production

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded board meeting of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office in Moscow, Russia, on March 15.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded board meeting of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office in Moscow, Russia, on March 15. (Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a large-scale effort to build up capacities in order to produce more weapons for his war in Ukraine.

Putin said increased production of weapons is “urgently needed,” and he assured that special attention would be paid to the legalities and allotment of funding toward the initiative while speaking to the board of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia on Wednesday.

“Primarily, in terms of the timely fulfillment of obligations for the supply of necessary weapons, equipment, ammunition for the needs of the special military operation, for the accurate implementation of all tasks of the state defense order, and the effective use of budgetary resources,” he said, using the euphemism for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

According to Putin, the government is allocating many resources for defense needs “without detriment to other areas.” But the funds “must be spent rationally, in strict accordance with the law,” he added.

“In addition, prosecutors should supervise the modernization of defense industry enterprises, including building up capacities for the production of an additional volume of weapons. A lot of effort is underway here. We need it urgently now and it will come in handy in the future,” he said. 

Putin said Russia is on a positive path and “strengthening the sovereignty” of the country. 

“We are with you at the stage of large-scale, positive changes aimed at strengthening the sovereignty of the country, its independence, the future of Russia and creating conditions for its confident development,” Putin said.

46 min ago

US secretary of defense says Russian downing of US drone was "aggressive and risky and unsafe"

From CNN's Haley Britzky

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C, on March 15.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C, on March 15. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Reuters)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that the US will “continue to fly and to operate” in accordance with international law. His comment comes one day after Russian aircraft hit a US drone over the Black Sea and forced it to be brought down into international waters. 

“This hazardous episode is part of a pattern of aggressive and risky and unsafe actions in international airspace,” Austin said. “So make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows. And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate as military aircraft in a safe and professional manner.”  

Austin made the comments at the Pentagon before a virtual meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

 

2 hr 10 min ago

Kremlin: Russia-US relations at "lowest point" after drone incident over Black Sea

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

A TowFLEXX TF3 aircraft tug hauls an MQ-9 Reaper along a runway at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Command Center, Twentynine Palms, California, on February 16.
A TowFLEXX TF3 aircraft tug hauls an MQ-9 Reaper along a runway at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Command Center, Twentynine Palms, California, on February 16. (Staff Sgt. Kristin West/US Air Force)

Relations between Russia and the US are at their “lowest point” and in a “deplorable state,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday after the US military said a Russian fighter jet forced a US Air Force drone to crash in the Black Sea.

According to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the incident, but there was no contact at the highest level between Moscow and Washington.

Peskov added that “Russia did not refuse constructive dialogue, and is not refusing it now.” 

He pointed to a Russian Defense Ministry statement published Tuesday claiming that there was no physical contact between the aircraft.

“I suggest that you focus on the statement of the Ministry of Defense, which clearly states that no weapons were used, and there was no physical contact,” Peskov said.

The drone was conducting routine operations in international airspace on Tuesday when it was “intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement. 

The Russian ambassador to the US said Russia does not want “confrontation” with the US, but "as we see it, American aircraft have no business being near the Russian border."  

The incident marks the first time Russian and US military aircraft have come into direct physical contact since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago and is likely to increase tensions between the two nations, with the US calling Russia’s actions “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional.”

CNN’s Oren Liebermann, Jennifer Hansler, Haley Britzky and Natasha Bertrand contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 22 min ago

Drone forced down over Black Sea may never be recovered, spokesperson for National Security Council says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

The drone that the US military said was forced down over the Black Sea by a Russian fighter jet has not been recovered — and it may never be, according to John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council.

"I'm not sure that we're going to be able to recover it. I mean, where it fell into the Black Sea, very, very deep water. We're still assessing whether there can be any recovery effort mounted. There may not be," Kirby told CNN.

"We did the best we could to minimize any intelligence value that might come from somebody else getting their hands on that drone," he added.

When pressed further, Kirby said, "I certainly can't speak for Russian efforts or what they may or may not be trying to take off the surface of the water. I can just tell you that we're still assessing that situation ourselves." 

One of the Russian jets intentionally flew in front of and dumped fuel on the unmanned drone several times, a statement from US European Command said. The aircraft then hit the propeller of the drone, prompting US forces to bring the MQ-9 drone down in international waters.

Kirby reiterated it is "not uncommon" for Russian jets to try to intercept or harass US drones.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has denied the Russian jet had come into contact with the drone in a statement on Tuesday, saying the fighter jets “scrambled to identify the intruder” after detecting it over the Black Sea, adding that the drone “went into an unguided flight with a loss of altitude.”

Kirby said on Wednesday morning: "First of all, they don't belong in Ukraine. Secondly, they certainly don't belong in Crimea. And we were flying, again, well outside of the airspace that was, that's claimed by Ukraine or any other country. The Black Sea doesn't belong to Russia. ... We're going to continue to operate, again, in complete in accordance with international law."

2 hr 27 min ago

Missile hits Kharkiv, according to spokesperson for regional prosecutor

From CNN’s Dennis Lapin in Kyiv 

Ukrainian residents stand amid debris after a Russian missile strike in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 15.
Ukrainian residents stand amid debris after a Russian missile strike in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 15. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

An S-300 missile hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

“At 10:20 a S-300 missile hit a residential area in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district,” said the spokesperson, Dmytro Chubenko.

He added that there had been no reports of injuries. 

More on Russian strikes: Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 40 missiles had hit Kharkiv since the beginning of the year.

"Only since the beginning of this year – in less than two-and-a-half months – over 40 enemy missiles have already struck Kharkiv," Zelensky said, calling the resulting “ruins, debris, shell holes in the ground” a self-portrait of Russia.

3 hr 13 min ago

Finland's president will visit Turkey to discuss Nordic country's NATO bid 

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto attends a briefing ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 28.
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto attends a briefing ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 28. (Juan Medina/Reuters)

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö will visit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later this week to discuss the Nordic country's application to join NATO.

The visit, at the invitation of Erdogan, will take place Thursday and Friday, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday. 

Niinistö will first visit earthquake-affected areas in southeastern Turkey and then head to Istanbul for talks, the Finnish presidency said in a statement.

Some context: Turkey's concern about Sweden and Finland’s potential accession to NATO centers mostly on what the Turkish government claims are security grounds.

Turkey claims that both countries, though particularly Sweden, are harboring militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a designated terror group in Turkey, Sweden, the United States and Europe.

Erdogan says he would like these individuals to be extradited; Sweden has made clear this won’t happen. 

In late February, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that although Turkey had expressed some concerns about both Sweden and Finland's applications to join NATO, it was predominantly concerned by Sweden's application. 

Stoltenberg has repeatedly called Finland and Sweden's accession a "top priority" for the alliance, calling on Hungary and Turkey to ratify both countries' applications soon.

4 hr 24 min ago

British and German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Estonian airspace

From CNN's Jessie Gretener in London

RAF and German Air Force Typhoons intercept a Russian aircraft in their first joint NATO air policing scramble in the handout image dated March 15.
RAF and German Air Force Typhoons intercept a Russian aircraft in their first joint NATO air policing scramble in the handout image dated March 15. (UK Ministry of Defence)

British and German fighter jets jointly intercepted a Russian aircraft near Estonian airspace on Tuesday, according to the UK Ministry of Defense. 

The ministry said Royal Air Force (RAF) typhoon jets from the 140 Expeditionary Air Wing worked with German typhoon jets to escort a Russian IL78 Midas air-to-air refueling aircraft after it failed to respond to air traffic control in Estonia. 

The Russian plane was flying between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave that sits between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic Sea.

While such interceptions are a routine NATO mission, it was the RAF’s first joint NATO air policing interception alongside a German air force typhoon.