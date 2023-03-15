The US has not recovered the drone that was forced down by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea Tuesday, according to National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby. He warned that he was "not sure we are going to be able to recover it."
"We did the best we could to minimize any intelligence value that might come from somebody else getting their hands on that drone," he added.
Here are the latest developments across Ukraine today:
- Russian response to downed drone: The Kremlin said relations between Russia and the US are at their “lowest point” and in a “deplorable state,” following the drone's downing. Moscow pushed back, denying its fighter jets came "into contact" with the US drone. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Russia does not want a "confrontation" with the US, but the craft was too close to the Russian border.
- Putin ramping up weapons production: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday a large-scale effort to build up capacities in order to produce more weapons for his war in Ukraine. He said increased production of weapons is “urgently needed.”
- On the front lines: An S-300 missile hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor said. In the Donetsk region, Russian strikes killed at least three people. In Bakhmut, social media posts appear to confirm fighting around the AZOM metallurgical plant in the north of the city. The intensity of shelling in the city has increased, a Ukrainian soldier said on Ukrainian television. Wagner units appear to be making limited advances but remain well short of encircling Bakhmut. In southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said it destroyed four Russian missiles that were headed toward Odesa.
- More on Western aid: Ukrainian soldiers have nearly completed their training on Leopard 2 battle tanks in Munster, Germany, according to a spokesperson for the special training command. Once the training is finished, Germany can deploy the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Germany has so far vowed to supply Ukraine with 18 of the latest A6 model Leopard 2 tanks. Additionally, the Netherlands announced it will send two minesweepers, drone detection radar systems and ferrying and bridge-building systems to Ukraine, according to Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.