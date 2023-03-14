Ukraine's future being decided in east of country, where fighting is "very tough," Zelensky says

A BMP-1 armed personnel carrier seen from a tank, in Donbas on March 7. (Laurel Chor/SOPA Images/Sipa/AP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s future is being decided in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is “very tough.”

“The situation in the east is very tough and very painful. We need to destroy the enemy's military power, and we will,” he said in his nightly address Monday. “Bilohorivka and Maryinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kamyanka — and all other places where our future is being decided. Where our future, the future of all Ukrainians, is being fought for.”

Zelensky went on to say he was grateful to every soldier putting their lives on the line in these battles.

“I thank everyone who is defending their positions and fighting for Ukraine and their brothers,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who never lets down those who are next to them on the line!”

“Today, I would like to recognize the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their successful actions in the area of Bakhmut,” the Ukrainian president added.