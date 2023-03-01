World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:27 a.m. ET, March 1, 2023
7 min ago

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister urges neutral Mexico to support Kyiv in its war against Russia

From CNN’s Jade Wurapa and Sahar Akbarzai 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk on CNN Español on Tuesday.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk on CNN Español on Tuesday. (CNN Español)

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk on Tuesday urged Mexico to drop its neutral stance and support Kyiv in its war against Moscow.

"This country remains more or less neutral. We would need more support. I'm speaking now at least about military help," Melnyk told CNNE in an interview in Mexico on Tuesday.  
"We hope that the Mexican society, the Mexican people, and foremost the government in this country, would slowly change the discourse ... we need more support," he said. 

While Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has previously called for a peaceful solution to the conflict, he has also said the country wishes to remain neutral and would not impose economic sanctions on Russia.

"Regional leadership": Melnyk on Tuesday said Mexico can also provide humanitarian, medical and economic support to Ukraine.

"Send doctors to Ukraine, send some mobile hospitals, show your flag ... Ukrainians will remember this help forever," he said.  

Melnyk added that any Mexican support for Ukraine would be significant given the country's regional leadership across Latin America. “We expect a leadership position of this country,” he said.  

He also said Ukraine’s request for help is a “valid expectation” given Mexico’s history with colonialism. Russia’s war against Ukraine is a “modern colonial war,” Melnyk said.  

“Show the beautiful Mexican flag on the territories that were liberated recently,” he said.
1 min ago

Toughest battle for Ukraine is around Bakhmut, Zelensky says

From CNN's Tim Lister

Buildings are seen damaged by a Russian military strike in the frontline city of Bakhmut on Monday.
Buildings are seen damaged by a Russian military strike in the frontline city of Bakhmut on Monday. (Alex Babenko/Reuters)

Ukraine's biggest challenge is defending the city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video message Tuesday.

"The most difficult situation, still, is in Bakhmut and the battles that are essential for the defense of the city," he said.

Zelensky said Russia was suffering heavy losses around the eastern city, based on an update from his commanders. "Russia is not counting people at all, continuously sending them to attack our positions. The intensity of the fighting is growing," he said.

His account tallies with what commanders on the ground have reported about the intensity of Russian assaults and the casualties they have sustained.

There were also over 30 Russian attacks on the Kherson region in the south, the president said.

Some context: CNN reported in January that people familiar with Zelensky's thinking said he does not believe that a Russian victory in Bakhmut is a fait accompli, and that he remains reluctant to give it up. Holding Bakhmut would give Ukraine a better chance at taking back the entire Donbas region, Zelensky believes, and that if Russia wins, it will give them an opening to advance further to the strategically important eastern cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

Bakhmut is also an important symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Zelensky visited Bakhmut just before traveling to Washington DC in December, where he told US lawmakers that “every inch of that land is soaked in blood, roaring guns sound every hour. The fight for Bakhmut will change the tragic story of our war for independence and of freedom.”

3 hr 24 min ago

China rolls out the red carpet for key Putin ally as US warns against aiding Russia’s war

From CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong

A key autocratic ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China for a state visit on Tuesday, amid warnings from United States officials that Beijing may be considering aiding Moscow in its ongoing assault on Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will stay in China until Thursday and meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss a range of issues from trade and investment to “acute international challenges,” Belarus’ state news agency Belta reported Tuesday after confirming the leader’s arrival.

His trip comes after the two leaders agreed to upgrade their countries’ ties to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership” during a September meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, which Putin also attended.

“The heads of state will take stock of what has been achieved and will outline plans to maximize the potential of the new level of cooperation,” Belta said. Chinese state media has yet to confirm Lukashenko’s arrival.

The visit from the Belarusian leader – who allowed Russian troops to use Belarus to stage their initial incursion into Ukraine last year — comes as tensions between the US and China have intensified in recent weeks, including over concerns from Washington that Beijing is considering sending lethal aid to the Kremlin’s struggling war effort.

In some of the most specific comments to date about the US response to any such support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a trip to Kazakhstan on Tuesday warned that Washington would target Chinese firms or citizens involved in any effort to send lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Beijing has pushed back on claims it is considering sending lethal aid, with its Foreign Ministry on Monday saying China was “actively promoting peace talks and the political settlement of the crisis,” while the US was “pouring lethal weapons into the battlefield in Ukraine.”

Read more here.

4 hr 23 min ago

Russian forces are pounding Bakhmut, but city isn't surrounded, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Tim Lister and Maria Kostenko

Russian forces are pounding the eastern city of Bakhmut, but they have not seized control, Ukrainian commanders said Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hrs the enemy is raging, shelling with all they have," Col. Yurii Madyar, Commander of Ukraine's highly experienced 28th Brigade, said on Telegram "They don’t really have success on the ground — hence they’re making it up from the skies. They are just breaking this city into molecules."

There has been an uptick in Russia's use of combat planes to target Ukrainian defenses around Bakhmut, according to social media videos and accounts of Ukrainian troops in the area.

"There were no significant success for enemy in any directions, they are constantly trying though," Madyar said. "It’s complicated in the northern flank. The enemy is dreaming to cut the entrance to Bakhmut and take part of the road known as the road of life under their fire control."
"Bakhmut is not surrounded," Madyar said, echoing claims from other Ukrainian sources. "The entrance road remains dangerous. It is not under enemy fire control but under possible fire exposure/impact. This means that there are sections of road that may potentially be exposed to fire at targets moving in those sections."

Russian ground forces are trying to break through Ukrainian positions using groups of up to 20, according to Mykyta Shandyba, head of the press office of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade. "We are repelling all attacks," he told Ukrainian television.

In its operational update, the military's General Staff said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had repelled attacks in a number of settlements to the north and west of Bakhmut (Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar).

4 hr 26 min ago

War in Ukraine must end with strategic failure for Russia, Pentagon official says

From CNN's Haley Britzky

The war in Ukraine must end with strategic failure for Russia, a top Pentagon official said Tuesday.

“[W]hat I will say is our position is that this has to end in a strategic failure for Russia, that no aggressor looking at this across the world thinks, ‘Oh that’s a good idea, I’m going to get what I want and not pay any price,’” Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, adding that any negotiations must be “a Ukrainian-led process because they’ve earned it.” 
4 hr 27 min ago

Finland begins construction of barriers along frontier with Russia, border agency says

From CNN’s Jessie Gretener and Sugam Pokharel

Finland has begun construction of barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia. 

The Finnish Border Guard said in a statement that the pilot phase of the eastern border barrier fence project began on Tuesday.

“In Pelkola, the construction of a pilot fence of approximately three kilometres has started on both sides of the Imatra border crossing point,” according to the statement.
“Work on the terrain begins on 28 February 2023 with forest clearance and will proceed in such a way that road construction and fence installation can be started in March, followed by the construction of a technical surveillance system. The pilot is expected to be completed by the end of June.”

The project, launched at the end of 2022, includes plans to build a 130 to 260-kilometer (80 to 161 miles) fence along the country's 1,300-kilometer eastern border. 

Remember: The Finnish border was one of the few entry points for Russians after many Western countries shut their airspace and borders to Russian planes in response to the Ukraine invasion. Helsinki closed its border at the end of September 2022, around the time traffic over the frontier intensified as Russians tried to flee President Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization” of hundreds of thousands of citizens to fight in the war. More than 8,500 Russians crossed the border in one day alone.

In an earlier statement, the Finnish Border Guard said the fence would not be built along the entire length of the border but instead would focus on border crossing points and other riskier areas.

Funding has been granted for the project’s pilot phase, as well as the implementation of the most important target areas, which are set to be constructed between 2023 and 2025.

CNN’s James Frater and Xiaofei Xu contributed reporting to this post.

4 hr 30 min ago

UN nuclear watchdog concerned about Ukraine nuclear power plant

From CNN's Jessie Gretener and Sugam Pokharel

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, expressed concern on Tuesday about Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, citing delays in staff rotations, an increased security presence on-site, and nearby fighting.

“The sound of artillery fire near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the temporary loss of its only remaining backup power line have again underlined persistent nuclear safety and security risks during the military conflict in the country,” Grossi said in a statement.

The IAEA said its team members stationed at the plant heard around 20 “detonations” on Monday afternoon, writing they were “apparently in the vicinity of the plant.” It also cited an increased security presence on-site over recent weeks.

“This is a concerning trend that shows the urgency and importance of establishing a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant,” Grossi stressed.

He also raised concerns about continued delays for the rotation of IAEA experts on-site, saying the current team should have been replaced more than three weeks ago and that he hopes the rotation can finally occur later this week. 

The UN nuclear agency also confirmed that the plant’s backup power line was restored on Sunday afternoon after losing power twice on Saturday morning. It said the disconnection occurred on the other side of the Dnipro river.