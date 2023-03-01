Ukrainian military says Russian forces are using more experienced Wagner fighters in Bakhmut

Russian forces have deployed more experienced fighters from private military company Wagner in their assault on Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told CNN.

“A characteristic feature is that the enemy threw the most prepared Wagner units into the attack,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the country’s Armed Forces, on Wednesday.

“These units are headed by servicemen who had combat experience in Syria, Libya, and other hot spots," he added.

According to Cherevatyi, fighting is ongoing along the Bakhmut front.

“The enemy launched 209 attacks using cannon artillery, MLRS. There were 57 firefights, and 1 airstrike made by the enemy,” he said.

“There were 85 attacks with all types of artillery in the area of the settlement of Bakhmut only and there were 25 firefights directly near the city," added Cherevatyi.

Russian forces are suffering immense casualties and compromising their ability to fight beyond Bakhmut, he said.

“We inflict enormous losses on [our enemy]. And so, with this heroic struggle, the defenders of the Bakhmut front are bleeding the enemy out, weakening it, preparing a foothold for the reserves that will then come in and throw enemy out of our territory,” said Cherevatyi.

“What we are winning against the enemy now is that we are not allowing it to systematically break through our defense, not allowing it to quickly get to the rear, not allowing it to surround our troops.”