March 1, 2023 - Russia-Ukraine news

By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 9:46 PM ET, Wed March 1, 2023
13 hr 47 min ago

Ukrainian military says Russian forces are using more experienced Wagner fighters in Bakhmut

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Olga Voitovych

Russian forces have deployed more experienced fighters from private military company Wagner in their assault on Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told CNN.

“A characteristic feature is that the enemy threw the most prepared Wagner units into the attack,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the country’s Armed Forces, on Wednesday.

“These units are headed by servicemen who had combat experience in Syria, Libya, and other hot spots," he added.

According to Cherevatyi, fighting is ongoing along the Bakhmut front.

“The enemy launched 209 attacks using cannon artillery, MLRS. There were 57 firefights, and 1 airstrike made by the enemy,” he said.

“There were 85 attacks with all types of artillery in the area of the settlement of Bakhmut only and there were 25 firefights directly near the city," added Cherevatyi.

Russian forces are suffering immense casualties and compromising their ability to fight beyond Bakhmut, he said.

“We inflict enormous losses on [our enemy]. And so, with this heroic struggle, the defenders of the Bakhmut front are bleeding the enemy out, weakening it, preparing a foothold for the reserves that will then come in and throw enemy out of our territory,” said Cherevatyi.

“What we are winning against the enemy now is that we are not allowing it to systematically break through our defense, not allowing it to quickly get to the rear, not allowing it to surround our troops.”

16 hr 45 min ago

Hungary's president urges parliament to ratify Sweden and Finland’s ascension to NATO

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London

Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, right, and Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, attend a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, after signing their countries' accession protocols at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on July 5. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

Hungarian President Katalin Novák said she hoped lawmakers would ratify Sweden and Finland’s ascension into NATO “as soon as possible,” as they began debating the motions in parliament. 

“Some think this is an easily solved technical issue. This is not the case. It is a complex decision with serious consequences, so it must be considered carefully,” Novák said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

“My position is clear: in the current situation, Sweden and Finland joining NATO is justified. I trust the parliament's wise decision as soon as possible!” she added.  

Some context: Both Sweden and Finland applied for membership in May last year, and in June all NATO allies agreed to invite both countries to join the alliance and set out accession protocols. 

So far, 28 out of the 30 allies have ratified both Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. Only Hungary and Turkey have not yet done so.   

While Hungary is preparing to debate the move, Turkey has expressed some concerns about the countries’ accession.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused both Finland and Sweden of harboring members of the separatist militant Kurdistan’s Workers Party, also known as PKK.

The PKK, which seeks an independent state in Turkey, has been in an armed struggle with that country for decades and has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

13 hr 47 min ago

Ukrainian forces have not made decision to withdraw from Bakhmut, says military official

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Vasco Cotovio

Ukrainian servicemen are seen near an automatic grenade launcher at their positions in the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on February 25. (Serhii Nuzhnenko/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Reuters)

The Ukrainian military has not made the decision to withdraw from the battered city of Bakhmut, a military spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.

“If we see that the threat to our personnel and our operational situation is greater than the need to hold the territory, we do it (withdraw troops), but we do it in an organized manner, without panic,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Only the command sees the extent to which there is such a need in this situation. And then the relevant decision is made at a meeting of the Staff," he added.

“I can say that there is no such decision now.”

Some context: Russian forces are pounding Bakhmut, but the fiercely contested eastern city is not surrounded, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

Several thousand civilians are still believed to be in the city, which is mostly cut off from humanitarian relief.

17 hr 57 min ago

Belarusian President Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi meet in Beijing

From CNN's Sophie Jeong, Martin Goillandeau and Irina Morgan

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for official talks in Beijing on Wednesday, according to Belarusian state media outlet Belta. 

The two leaders greeted each other in the Great Hall of the People and introduced their respective delegations to each other, Belta reported. 

The national anthems of both countries were played, and the leaders took photos with each other before they departed for official talks. 

Meeting with Chinese premier: Earlier Wednesday, Lukashenko said he would "try and outline new horizons" for cooperation between the two countries during talks with Xi.

Speaking following a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the Belarusian leader thanked the Chinese side "for the enormous assistance and support of Belarus" and for "sharing its experience of cooperation in free economic zones over the past 30 years."

Lukashenko also praised developments in Chinese diplomacy.

"We see the situation that is developing in the international scene. We congratulate you on calm, thoughtful progress," Lukashenko said.

"You are following your own path; you don’t stand in anyone’s way, and you don’t react to the petty jabs coming from left and right at the People’s Republic of China. This is fully in keeping with the spirit and character of the Chinese people," said Lukashenko.

"If China is strong, Belarus will be strong too," Lukashenko told Li, adding China had "a friend in the face of peaceful Belarus in the center of Europe."

13 hr 46 min ago

Still 4,500 civilians in Bakhmut as Russian forces advance, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Vasco Cotovio

Ukrainians watch a movie on TV at a humanitarian aid centre in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on February 27. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

There are still around 4,500 civilians in Bakhmut, including 48 children, a Ukrainian official has said, as Russian forces continue to advance on the city and people are urged to evacuate.

"About 4,500 civilians remain in Bakhmut. Including 48 children who cannot be evacuated because they live in places that are no longer accessible," the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Donetsk regional military administration told CNN on Wednesday.

Tetiana Ignatchenko called on people to evacuate the city due to the danger but said they had enough supplies.

"There is food, water and medicine in the city. People were provided with everything in advance," Ignatchenko said. "Still, everyone has to leave. The situation is extremely dangerous for civilians."

Ignatchenko’s call to those still in Bakhmut comes as Russian forces continue to make incremental gains in the city, as acknowledged by the Ukrainian Military’s General Staff on Wednesday.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to advance. It does not stop assaulting the city of Bakhmut," the Ukrainian military said in a morning update.

Ukrainian forces said they are holding ground and repelled some Russian advances.

22 hr 5 min ago

Moscow accuses Ukraine of multiple attempted drone strikes deep inside Russian territory

From CNN's Jessie Yeung

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching a spate of attempted drone strikes targeting infrastructure deep inside Russia, including near the capital, after a fire broke out at an oil depot and authorities abruptly closed airspace above the country’s second-largest city.

Moscow region Gov. Andrey Vorobyov claimed a Ukrainian drone had crashed near the village of Gubastovo southeast of the capital. The drone was apparently aimed at what he called “civilian infrastructure,” later confirmed to be a gas facility operated by state-owned company Gazprom.

The facility remained undamaged, state media reported, citing the region’s Energy Ministry.

State media later posted a photograph of what it said was the crashed device, which appeared to resemble a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 attack drone.

The UJ-22 is relatively small and versatile, able to fly through poor weather and to travel up to 500 miles (800 kilometers). It’s unclear where or when the photo of the crashed drone was taken.

The crash was allegedly one of several attempted strikes, with state media reporting a drone was shot down near the Belarus border and the defense ministry claiming two more strikes were thwarted through the use of drone-jamming technology in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions.

“Both drones lost control and deviated from their flight path,” the ministry said in a statement. “One UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) fell in a field, and another UAV, deviating from the trajectory, did not harm the attacked civilian infrastructure facility.”

At least one drone appeared to have evaded Russian defenses, with footage posted on social media overnight and geolocated by CNN showing a fire at energy firm Rosneft’s oil depot in Tuapse, on Krasnodar’s Black Sea coast.

It’s unclear if the facility was the intended target, but Ukraine has previously targeted oil depots within Russian-controlled territory.

CNN is unable to independently confirm the claims for each alleged attack, and Ukraine did not immediately comment on the incident. Ukraine has previously declined to comment on attacks inside Russia.

Read more here.

22 hr 30 min ago

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister urges neutral Mexico to support Kyiv in its war against Russia

From CNN’s Jade Wurapa and Sahar Akbarzai 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk on CNN Español on Tuesday. (CNN Español)

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk on Tuesday urged Mexico to drop its neutral stance and support Kyiv in its war against Moscow.

"This country remains more or less neutral. We would need more support. I'm speaking now at least about military help," Melnyk told CNNE in an interview in Mexico on Tuesday.  
"We hope that the Mexican society, the Mexican people, and foremost the government in this country, would slowly change the discourse ... we need more support," he said. 

While Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has previously called for a peaceful solution to the conflict, he has also said the country wishes to remain neutral and would not impose economic sanctions on Russia.

"Regional leadership": Melnyk on Tuesday said Mexico can also provide humanitarian, medical and economic support to Ukraine.

"Send doctors to Ukraine, send some mobile hospitals, show your flag ... Ukrainians will remember this help forever," he said.  

Melnyk added that any Mexican support for Ukraine would be significant given the country's regional leadership across Latin America. “We expect a leadership position of this country,” he said.  

He also said Ukraine’s request for help is a “valid expectation” given Mexico’s history with colonialism. Russia’s war against Ukraine is a “modern colonial war,” Melnyk said.  

“Show the beautiful Mexican flag on the territories that were liberated recently,” he said.
13 hr 42 min ago

Toughest battle for Ukraine is around Bakhmut, Zelensky says

From CNN's Tim Lister

Buildings are seen damaged by a Russian military strike in the frontline city of Bakhmut on Monday. (Alex Babenko/Reuters)

Ukraine's biggest challenge is defending the city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video message Tuesday.

"The most difficult situation, still, is in Bakhmut and the battles that are essential for the defense of the city," he said.

Zelensky said Russia was suffering heavy losses around the eastern city, based on an update from his commanders. "Russia is not counting people at all, continuously sending them to attack our positions. The intensity of the fighting is growing," he said.

His account tallies with what commanders on the ground have reported about the intensity of Russian assaults and the casualties they have sustained.

There were also over 30 Russian attacks on the Kherson region in the south, the president said.

Some context: CNN reported in January that people familiar with Zelensky's thinking said he does not believe that a Russian victory in Bakhmut is a fait accompli, and that he remains reluctant to give it up. Holding Bakhmut would give Ukraine a better chance at taking back the entire Donbas region, Zelensky believes, and that if Russia wins, it will give them an opening to advance further to the strategically important eastern cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

Bakhmut is also an important symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Zelensky visited Bakhmut just before traveling to Washington DC in December, where he told US lawmakers that “every inch of that land is soaked in blood, roaring guns sound every hour. The fight for Bakhmut will change the tragic story of our war for independence and of freedom.”

19 hr 34 min ago

China rolls out the red carpet for key Putin ally as US warns against aiding Russia’s war

From CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Beijing, China, on February 28. (Maxim Guchek/Belta/AFP/Getty Images)

A key autocratic ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China for a state visit on Tuesday, amid warnings from United States officials that Beijing may be considering aiding Moscow in its ongoing assault on Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will stay in China until Thursday and meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss a range of issues from trade and investment to “acute international challenges,” Belarus’ state news agency Belta reported Tuesday after confirming the leader’s arrival.

His trip comes after the two leaders agreed to upgrade their countries’ ties to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership” during a September meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, which Putin also attended.

“The heads of state will take stock of what has been achieved and will outline plans to maximize the potential of the new level of cooperation,” Belta said. Chinese state media has yet to confirm Lukashenko’s arrival.

The visit from the Belarusian leader – who allowed Russian troops to use Belarus to stage their initial incursion into Ukraine last year — comes as tensions between the US and China have intensified in recent weeks, including over concerns from Washington that Beijing is considering sending lethal aid to the Kremlin’s struggling war effort.

In some of the most specific comments to date about the US response to any such support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a trip to Kazakhstan on Tuesday warned that Washington would target Chinese firms or citizens involved in any effort to send lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Beijing has pushed back on claims it is considering sending lethal aid, with its Foreign Ministry on Monday saying China was “actively promoting peace talks and the political settlement of the crisis,” while the US was “pouring lethal weapons into the battlefield in Ukraine.”

Read more here.