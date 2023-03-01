World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 1:20 AM ET, Wed March 1, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 hr 15 min ago

Russian forces are pounding Bakhmut, but city isn't surrounded, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Tim Lister and Maria Kostenko

Russian forces are pounding the eastern city of Bakhmut, but they have not seized control, Ukrainian commanders said Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hrs the enemy is raging, shelling with all they have," Col. Yurii Madyar, Commander of Ukraine's highly experienced 28th Brigade, said on Telegram "They don’t really have success on the ground — hence they’re making it up from the skies. They are just breaking this city into molecules."

There has been an uptick in Russia's use of combat planes to target Ukrainian defenses around Bakhmut, according to social media videos and accounts of Ukrainian troops in the area.

"There were no significant success for enemy in any directions, they are constantly trying though," Madyar said. "It’s complicated in the northern flank. The enemy is dreaming to cut the entrance to Bakhmut and take part of the road known as the road of life under their fire control."
"Bakhmut is not surrounded," Madyar said, echoing claims from other Ukrainian sources. "The entrance road remains dangerous. It is not under enemy fire control but under possible fire exposure/impact. This means that there are sections of road that may potentially be exposed to fire at targets moving in those sections."

Russian ground forces are trying to break through Ukrainian positions using groups of up to 20, according to Mykyta Shandyba, head of the press office of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade. "We are repelling all attacks," he told Ukrainian television.

In its operational update, the military's General Staff said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had repelled attacks in a number of settlements to the north and west of Bakhmut (Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar).

5 hr 19 min ago

War in Ukraine must end with strategic failure for Russia, Pentagon official says

From CNN's Haley Britzky

The war in Ukraine must end with strategic failure for Russia, a top Pentagon official said Tuesday.

“[W]hat I will say is our position is that this has to end in a strategic failure for Russia, that no aggressor looking at this across the world thinks, ‘Oh that’s a good idea, I’m going to get what I want and not pay any price,’” Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, adding that any negotiations must be “a Ukrainian-led process because they’ve earned it.” 
5 hr 19 min ago

Finland begins construction of barriers along frontier with Russia, border agency says

From CNN’s Jessie Gretener and Sugam Pokharel

Finland has begun construction of barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia. 

The Finnish Border Guard said in a statement that the pilot phase of the eastern border barrier fence project began on Tuesday.

“In Pelkola, the construction of a pilot fence of approximately three kilometres has started on both sides of the Imatra border crossing point,” according to the statement.
“Work on the terrain begins on 28 February 2023 with forest clearance and will proceed in such a way that road construction and fence installation can be started in March, followed by the construction of a technical surveillance system. The pilot is expected to be completed by the end of June.”

The project, launched at the end of 2022, includes plans to build a 130 to 260-kilometer (80 to 161 miles) fence along the country's 1,300-kilometer eastern border. 

Remember: The Finnish border was one of the few entry points for Russians after many Western countries shut their airspace and borders to Russian planes in response to the Ukraine invasion. Helsinki closed its border at the end of September 2022, around the time traffic over the frontier intensified as Russians tried to flee President Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization” of hundreds of thousands of citizens to fight in the war. More than 8,500 Russians crossed the border in one day alone.

In an earlier statement, the Finnish Border Guard said the fence would not be built along the entire length of the border but instead would focus on border crossing points and other riskier areas.

Funding has been granted for the project’s pilot phase, as well as the implementation of the most important target areas, which are set to be constructed between 2023 and 2025.

CNN’s James Frater and Xiaofei Xu contributed reporting to this post.

5 hr 22 min ago

UN nuclear watchdog concerned about Ukraine nuclear power plant

From CNN's Jessie Gretener and Sugam Pokharel

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, expressed concern on Tuesday about Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, citing delays in staff rotations, an increased security presence on-site, and nearby fighting.

“The sound of artillery fire near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the temporary loss of its only remaining backup power line have again underlined persistent nuclear safety and security risks during the military conflict in the country,” Grossi said in a statement.

The IAEA said its team members stationed at the plant heard around 20 “detonations” on Monday afternoon, writing they were “apparently in the vicinity of the plant.” It also cited an increased security presence on-site over recent weeks.

“This is a concerning trend that shows the urgency and importance of establishing a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant,” Grossi stressed.

He also raised concerns about continued delays for the rotation of IAEA experts on-site, saying the current team should have been replaced more than three weeks ago and that he hopes the rotation can finally occur later this week. 

The UN nuclear agency also confirmed that the plant’s backup power line was restored on Sunday afternoon after losing power twice on Saturday morning. It said the disconnection occurred on the other side of the Dnipro river.