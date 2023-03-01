Russian forces are pounding Bakhmut, but city isn't surrounded, Ukrainian officials say

Russian forces are pounding the eastern city of Bakhmut, but they have not seized control, Ukrainian commanders said Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hrs the enemy is raging, shelling with all they have," Col. Yurii Madyar, Commander of Ukraine's highly experienced 28th Brigade, said on Telegram "They don’t really have success on the ground — hence they’re making it up from the skies. They are just breaking this city into molecules."

There has been an uptick in Russia's use of combat planes to target Ukrainian defenses around Bakhmut, according to social media videos and accounts of Ukrainian troops in the area.

"There were no significant success for enemy in any directions, they are constantly trying though," Madyar said. "It’s complicated in the northern flank. The enemy is dreaming to cut the entrance to Bakhmut and take part of the road known as the road of life under their fire control."

"Bakhmut is not surrounded," Madyar said, echoing claims from other Ukrainian sources. "The entrance road remains dangerous. It is not under enemy fire control but under possible fire exposure/impact. This means that there are sections of road that may potentially be exposed to fire at targets moving in those sections."

Russian ground forces are trying to break through Ukrainian positions using groups of up to 20, according to Mykyta Shandyba, head of the press office of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade. "We are repelling all attacks," he told Ukrainian television.

In its operational update, the military's General Staff said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had repelled attacks in a number of settlements to the north and west of Bakhmut (Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar).