Zelensky says he won't meet with Putin because Russian leader can't be trusted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can’t currently envisage a situation in which he would meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
“We don't have any circumstances to talk to the Russian Federation president because he doesn't hold his word,” Zelensky said to CNN's Wolf Blitzer when asked what it would take to set up such a meeting.
“We don't have any confidence in him,” Zelensky added.
“Russia should leave our territory. And after that, we're happy to join the diplomatic tools. In order to do that, we can find any format with our partners just after that,” Zelensky said.
Personal life: The Ukrainian leader also spoke about how he and his family are dealing with the war, which is now in its second year.
“My daughter joined the university and she studies there, and my son is attending school in Ukraine,” he said. “They're both in Ukraine. They're very much like other Ukrainian kids. We live with sirens.”
“We want victory. We don't want to get used to war, but we got used to the challenges. Everyone wants one thing — to end the war,” he said.