Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, Joshua Berlinger and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:37 a.m. ET, March 8, 2023
47 min ago

Germany searched boat suspected of carrying explosives used for Nord Stream pipelines attack

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 27. (Swedish Coast Guard/Getty Images)

The German federal prosecutor's office searched a boat in January that was suspected of carrying explosives used in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline detonations in September, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

"The Office of the Attorney General of Germany had a ship searched from January 18 to 20, 2023 in connection with a suspicious ship rental," the statement details.

"The evaluation of the seized traces and objects is ongoing. The identity of the perpetrators and their motives are the subject of ongoing investigations."

Investigations are ongoing, and reliable statements cannot be issued yet, particularly as to whether a state controlled these plans, it added.

This comes after a media report cited new intelligence that a "pro-Ukrainian group" may have been behind the attack last year.

"There are no grounds for suspecting employees of the German company that leased the ship," the office clarified.

1 hr 13 min ago

Ukraine's Zelensky and Russia's Putin send messages marking International Women's Day

From CNN's Victoria Butenko, Radina Gigova and Anna Chernova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes an address on International Women's Day, March 8, from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine. (President of Ukraine)

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine both issued statements marking International Women's Day on Wednesday amid the war between the two countries.

Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin directly addressed women involved in the conflict.

Putin said he wanted to honor Russian women who have chosen "the highest mission — defending the Motherland."

Zelensky said it was "important to express gratitude today" to the women who fight for Ukraine and have given their lives for the country.

Zelensky expressed gratitude toward the women in his life, including his wife and mother, and those who work with him. He also stressed the importance of gender equality in the workplace.

"It is very important that we are equals as colleagues," Zelensky said.

1 hr 20 min ago

Putin reiterates claims Russia is facing "direct threats" to its security at International Women's Day event

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Radina Gigova 

Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Russia is facing "direct threats" to its security, and praised those who are ready to "protect the people and the very future of our state," during an event at the Kremlin marking International Women's Day on Wednesday.

"Now, when Russia is once again faced with direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see many examples of courage and determination, readiness to stand up for the truth and protect people and the very future of our state, the future we want for ourselves," Putin said.

Among the women being honored were female doctors and medical workers who had served in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

1 hr 39 min ago

Ukraine claims to have killed more than 100 Russian soldiers in last day around Bakhmut

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 7. (Libkos/AP)

More than 100 Russian soldiers have been killed in the past 24 hours around the city of Bakhmut, the spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the east of the country has said.

Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television Wednesday that 102 Russian shellings and 72 combat assaults took place Tuesday in and around Bakhmut, but that the enemy was "not allowed to move on and achieve any tactical victories."

Referring to the leading role of private military company Wagner in the Russian attack, Cherevatyi said that "in connection with the heavy losses of the Wagnerians, they were reinforced by units of airborne troops, mechanized units and artillery and aviation."

"They were literally cannon fodder for eight months ... they were used in such an extensive primitive way to deplete our units, to constantly put pressure on our defense," Cherevatyi said of the Wagner contingent.
1 hr 18 min ago

Wagner chief sends a video message to Zelensky from Bakhmut

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

The head of the Russian private military company Wagner has issued a video message from inside the city of Bakhmut, standing in front of a tank monument situated in the eastern part of the city.

Yevgeny Prigozhin dismissed Ukrainian claims that Wagner was taking heavy losses in the fight for Bakhmut and was close to finished as a fighting force.

"We will conquer this frontier with dignity," he said.

"The [Russian] Defense Minister has told you that after capturing Bakhmut, the operational space will open. And the world has not yet faced the Russian army, which is well prepared, with those units that have not yet entered into battle, with all possible modern weapons, intelligence, ideally prepared," he added.

"They are waiting for their time. Right after the opening of the operational space by PMC Wagner after Bakhmut. Then the whole world will shudder."

Prigozhin also addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with an appeal. 

"The only request — take out the elderly, children. And (send) here normal combat-ready units." 

"We need to deal with you here now," he said.

Some background: Prigozhin shared an audio clip on Telegram earlier Wednesday, claiming that the eastern part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is now under Wagner's control. CNN cannot independently confirm Prigozhin’s claim. While the Ukrainian military did not address his claims, it said that Russian attacks in the Bakhmut area continue, but described them as unsuccessful and incurring heavy losses.

1 hr 52 min ago

German defense minister warns against drawing hasty conclusions from Nord Stream pipelines media reports

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz and Chris Stern

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits NATO-enhanced Forward Presence battle group German troops in Rukla, Lithuania, on March 6. (Ints Kalnins/Reuters)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said people should be wary of drawing conclusions too hastily after the recent release of media reports alleging that a "pro-Ukrainian group" may have been behind last year’s attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.

In an interview with the German public radio station Deutschlandfunk (DLF), Pistorius said it is also possible that the attack was a false-flag operation.

"It could just as well be, and this has also been made clear in the reports, that it was a false flag action (operation), in other words, to blame pro-Ukrainian groups and make it look that way, the probability of one or the other is equally high, so we must now wait and see how things develop," Pistorius told DLF.

"It does not help us to think about the impact this would have on our support for Ukraine on the basis of such research, which has undoubtedly been done painstakingly and meticulously," Pistorius said.

Some context: Mystery has surrounded who might be responsible for the brazen sabotage last September, which damaged two pipes transporting Russian gas into the European Union and targeted a crucial source of revenue for Moscow. Both pipelines were closed at the time of the attack.

A report by the New York Times Tuesday cited new intelligence that a "pro-Ukrainian group" may have been behind the attack. Ukraine has denied any involvement.

"Although I enjoy collecting amusing conspiracy theories about (the Ukrainian) government, I have to say: (Ukraine) has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about ‘pro-(Ukraine) sabotage groups,'" Mykhailo Podolyak, top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter.

2 hr 43 min ago

EU must decide quickly on funding for ammunition for Ukraine, Estonian defense minister says

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London 

European Union member states must quickly reach a consensus on funding for ammunition for Ukraine, Estonia’s defense minister said Wednesday.

"We need fresh money and we need it quickly," Hanno Pevkur said ahead of a meeting with his counterparts in Stockholm.

"When we bring this fresh money, then this will also increase the capacity of the industry, and this is what we need anyway also for the future, that the European industries are capable of producing more shells."

Some of that new money is expected to be used to purchase 155-millimeter artillery shells.

Some background: Last week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met with top government officials from the Netherlands and Estonia in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude for the "significant defense, financial, energy and legal support" provided by both countries since the beginning of Russia's invasion, his office said in a statement.

2 hr 54 min ago

Ukrainian military says Russians taking heavy losses during intensified attacks around Bakhmut

From CNN's Tim Lister 

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 7. (Libkos)

The Ukrainian military says that Russian attacks in the Bakhmut area continue, but describes them as unsuccessful and incurring heavy losses.

The Ukrainian General Staff update Wednesday spoke of offensive actions by Russian forces around several settlements west of Bakhmut. It did not address the claim by the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that his fighters now hold the eastern part of the city.

The General Staff said that "our defenders repelled more than 100 enemy attacks" along the front line in Donetsk region on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that, were the Russians to capture Bakhmut, they would have an open road to Ukraine's larger industrial cities further west.

Some Ukrainian soldiers in the Bakhmut area have said that getting in and out of the city has become almost impossible because the Russians have all the routes to the west under their fire control. The dirt track being used has become almost impassable for any organized military column.

What Russia could do with Bakhmut: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based military organization that closely monitors the conflict in Ukraine, assesses that "Russian forces lack the capability to exploit the tactical capture of Bakhmut."

The ISW analysis said that the Russians' growing use of "small assault detachments using simplified tactics, combined with mounting losses among the most effective Russian troops, will likely greatly limit the ability of Russian forces to properly exploit any paths of advance opened by the capture of Bakhmut."

3 hr 11 min ago

66 people detained during protests in Georgia on Tuesday

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London 

Georgian police detain a protester during a protest outside the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 8. (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs detained 66 people on Tuesday evening during protests against a so-called anti-foreign agents bill at the parliament building in Tbilisi, the country's public broadcaster First Channel reported Wednesday.  

The ministry said those held are being charged with petty hooliganism and disobeying police, according to First Channel. 

Protests erupted in the Georgian capital on Tuesday as the first reading the draft law on foreign agents was adopted in parliament. Critics say the law would limit press freedom and restrict civil society. 

The ministry said the protest went beyond the framework of a peaceful assembly and turned violent. The protesters tried to block entrances to parliament, threw stones, smashed glasses and damaged iron fences, according to First Channel. 

Police were forced to use what authorities called proportional force to restore public order, the ministry said, according to Fist Channel. 

The United States Embassy in Georgia said Tuesday was a "dark day for Georgia's democracy," while EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said the Georgian Parliament's passage of the legislation was a "very bad development" for Georgia and its people. 