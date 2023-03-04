Russian FM's false claim about Ukraine war draws laughter from crowd

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov drew laughter from a crowd in India after he made a false claim about the war in Ukraine.
Lavrov had been pedaling the Kremlin's narrative of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, falsely stating that the invasion was actually launched against Russia.
"You know, the war that we are trying to stop and which was launched against us using the Ukrainian people..."
His words were drowned out by the sound of laughter coming from the audience of top diplomats who were gathered for a G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.