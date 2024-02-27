World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:00 AM ET, Tue February 27, 2024
31 min ago

Analysis: House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a defining dilemma on Ukraine

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

Mike Johnson talks to reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC. on February 14.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has the fate of a democracy and a people in his hands.

It’s not the United States, which will survive even if the coming general election results in another existential test for the constitutional system.

Johnson has the power to save Ukraine, two years after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded, decreeing that it didn’t have the right to exist.

Ukraine’s soldiers are running out of bullets. There are signs that Russia may be about to break a stalemate and tip the war its way.

Johnson, a backbencher who was the last-ditch choice to lead the mutinous House GOP majority last year, could relieve Ukraine’s agony and help ensure its survival as an independent nation in the coming days.

He could allow a vote on a bill that includes $60 billion in aid that the Pentagon says is needed for Kyiv to continue to fight effectively. It would likely pass with a comfortable bipartisan majority.

The Louisiana Republican’s reluctance to do so is a commentary on the growing power of GOP front-runner Donald Trump, the sharp turn of his party away from its globalist pro-democracy heritage, and perhaps even his own ambition since borrowing Democratic votes to finance Ukraine’s defense could cost him the speakership.

His predicament will be highlighted at a meeting of the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday called by President Joe Biden.

Read more on Johnson's role in deciding Ukraine aid.

47 min ago

It's morning in Ukraine. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Sweden has cleared a final hurdle in its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after Hungary approved its accession to the alliance.

Sweden and Finland sought to join the alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning the decades-long policy of non-alignment. Sweden can expect that Russia will "not like" the country's accession to NATO, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the move toward Sweden's membership, and said that Ukraine is looking forward “to working closely with Sweden and other NATO allies to advance Ukraine's NATO membership."

A decision to admit Ukraine would extend the sacred NATO pledge that an attack on one member is an attack on all to a nation Russia regards, at a minimum, as part of its sphere of influence

Here are the top headlines:

  • Biden pushes for aid: President Joe Biden will convene the top four congressional leaders on Tuesday as the White House ratchets up pressure on lawmakers to pass additional funding to Ukraine, and ahead of a partial government shutdown deadline this week.
  • European support: French President Emmanuel Macron has said that sending Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out. He also announced a new coalition to supply medium and long-range “missiles and bombs” to Ukraine at a European aid summit for the war-hit country. 
  • On the front lines: Ukrainian forces have retreated from the village of Lastochkynein the eastern Donetsk region, both sides have confirmed, as Russian forces intensify attacks and continue to push west. Lastochkyne is near Avdiivka, where Russia raised its flag on February 18.
  • Fighting elsewhere: In Russia, a Ukrainian attack killed at least three people and wounded three others after a drone strike hit a car with civilians in a village in the Belgorod region, the regional governor said.

  • Prisoner exchange: Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was due to be exchanged in a prisoner swap before he died, according to his aides. A Western official confirmed that early discussions of an exchange were underway, but said no formal offer had been made. The US State Department would not comment on the reports.
  • Navalny funeral: A public farewell to Navalny is expected to be held this week. Navalny’s mother had previously said she was being pressured into having a secret burial.
51 min ago

Biden to convene top four congressional leaders as pressure builds for Ukraine aid

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Sam Fossum

President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. on February 16.
President Joe Biden will convene the top four congressional leaders on Tuesday as the White House ratchets up pressure on lawmakers to pass additional funding to Ukraine, and ahead of a partial government shutdown deadline this week.

The meeting – which will include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries – comes at a pivotal moment following Johnson’s resistance to Ukraine aid.

Biden has repeatedly framed the need to support the country against Russia as a matter of national security abroad and at home.

In the face of congressional inaction on a package that includes $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, the president has directed his team to make the consequences “abundantly clear,” a US official told CNN.

Read the full story here.

50 min ago

Russia will not like Sweden's accession to NATO, Swedish prime minister says

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Li-Lian Ahlskog Hou in London

Ulf Kristersson attends a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on February 26.
Sweden can expect that Russia will "not like" the country's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Monday.

"As for Russia, the only thing we can safely expect is that they do not like Sweden becoming a NATO member. They didn't like Finland becoming a NATO member either," Kristersson said at a news conference in Stockholm.

Kristersson highlighted that Russia's ambitions to limit NATO expansion have backfired, and also noted the historic nature of his country's ascension into the alliance.

"Sweden is leaving behind 200 years of neutrality and non-alignment. It's a big step and something to take seriously but it is also a very natural step that we take. Membership in NATO means that we now come home to a large number of democracies' cooperation for peace and freedom. A very successful cooperation," Kristersson said.

Earlier on Monday, Hungary's parliament approved Sweden's bid to join NATO, clearing the last hurdle for the country to become the 32nd member of the military alliance.

49 min ago

Zelensky says Sweden's NATO accession will strengthen alliance

From CNN’s Mariya Knight and Yulia Kesaieva

Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the Hungarian parliament's vote to approve Sweden's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership on Monday.

"This is a historic day for Sweden and Euro-Atlantic security. Congratulations to @SwedishPM Ulf Kristersson and all Swedes. Sweden's accession will undoubtedly strengthen the Alliance, particularly in light of the Russian threat to the free world,” Zelensky wrote on X.

Zelensky said Ukraine is looking forward “to working closely with Sweden and other NATO allies to advance Ukraine's NATO membership."

More background: A decision to admit Ukraine would extend the sacred NATO pledge that an attack on one member is an attack on all to a nation Russia regards, at a minimum, as part of its sphere of influence — even if such a claim has no basis in international law. It would commit future Western leaders to go to war with nuclear-armed Russia and potentially risk a third World War if the Kremlin attacked its neighbor again.

48 min ago

French president says sending Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out

From CNN's Amy Cassidy

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference in support of Ukraine, with European leaders and government representatives, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on Monday.
Sending Western troops to Ukraine “cannot be ruled out," French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday after hosting a conference in Paris where European leaders discussed the prospect.

There was “no agreement this evening to officially send troops onto the ground but we cannot exclude anything,” he told reporters.

The aid conference for Ukraine brought together representatives of the European Union’s 27 member countries including 21 heads of state and governments, he said.

“We will do anything we can to prevent Russia from winning this war,” Macron said. “And I say this with determination, but also with a collective humility that we need to have, in the light of the last two years."

“The people that said 'never ever' today were the same ones who said never ever planes, never ever long-range missiles, never ever trucks. They said all that two years ago. A lot around this table said that 'we will offer helmets and sleeping bags,' and now they are saying we need to do more to get missiles and tanks. We have to be humble and realize that we (have) always been six to eight months late," Macron said.

Macron also announced a new coalition would be set up to supply medium and long-range “missiles and bombs” to Ukraine.

EU leaders and government representatives “decided to step up the munitions side and produce tangible results very quickly” across the eight coalitions that already exist, he said.

1 hr 22 min ago

US State Department not commenting on reports of Navalny prisoner swap

From CNN's Michael Conte and Jennifer Hansler

The US State Department would not comment on reports of a potential prisoner swap with Russia for the release of Alexey Navalny.

"I’m not going to speak to either internal deliberations or our work to secure the release of people held overseas," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. "We had long called for Alexei Navalny’s release."

Miller would not say whether such a deal would have included Paul Whelan or Evan Gershkovich — Americans detained in Russia.

"I’m just not going to speak to our conversations with any of our diplomatic partners about the work that we do to try to secure the release of wrongfully detained Americans or others held around the world," said Miller.

CNN reported earlier that there were early discussions underway involving a prisoner exchange for Navalny and US citizens, a Western official told CNN on Monday — but no formal offer had been made before Navalny’s death.

1 hr 23 min ago

There were early discussions on prisoner exchange but no formal offer, Western official says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

There were early discussions underway involving a prisoner exchange for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny and US citizens, but no formal offer had been made before Navalny’s death, a Western official told CNN on Monday.

Navalny’s team said earlier on Monday that an offer had been made and was in the final stages to release Navalny in exchange for Vadim Krasikov, a convicted Russian assassin imprisoned in Germany.

The source said the early discussions were between the United States and Germany.

The Western official did not say whether the early discussions involved Krasikov, nor did they say which US citizens were involved.

However, they likely involved the two Americans who have been designated as wrongfully detained in Russia – Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

The German government declined to comment on the Navalny team’s statement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “I know nothing about such an agreement.”

47 min ago

Public farewell to Alexey Navalny will be held at the week's end, his aides say

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Alexey Navalny, his wife Yulia, and other demonstrators march in downtown Moscow on February 29, 2020.
A public farewell to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is expected to be held at the end of this working week, spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said Monday in a post on social media. 

Navalny’s mother had previously said was being pressured into having a secret burial.

Yarmysh added that the late politician’s aides are actively searching for a venue to host the farewell and called upon those with suitable premises to get in touch with the team.

“We are looking for a hall for a public farewell to Alexey. Time: end of this work week,” Yarmysh said.

Navalny's body was handed over to his mother last Saturday, nine days after news of his passing and following widespread public demands for the prompt return of his remains to the family.

People in cities across Russia have been gathering for impromptu vigils for over a week, laying flowers to monuments to victims of repression.