February 27, 2023 - Russia-Ukraine news

The wreckage of three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was found in Belgorod, Russia, Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Monday.

No injuries were reported, he said. The source of the UAVs is not yet clear.

Belgorad is about 26 miles from the Ukraine border.

One of the UAVs crashed into the window of an apartment complex, Demidov said.

People on the property were moved to a safe location and given hotel accommodations while security services were on site, the mayor added.

The area is currently cordoned off and restoration to the property is set to begin on Tuesday.

The wreckage of two other drones was found in the streets. Three cars were reportedly lightly damaged, Demidov said.