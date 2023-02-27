Our live coverage for the day has ended. Follow the latest Ukraine news here or read through the updates below.
February 27, 2023 - Russia-Ukraine news
By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Leinz Vales and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Wreckage of 3 UAVs found in Russian city of Belgorod, mayor says
From CNN's Josh Pennington
The wreckage of three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was found in Belgorod, Russia, Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Monday.
No injuries were reported, he said. The source of the UAVs is not yet clear.
Belgorad is about 26 miles from the Ukraine border.
One of the UAVs crashed into the window of an apartment complex, Demidov said.
People on the property were moved to a safe location and given hotel accommodations while security services were on site, the mayor added.
The area is currently cordoned off and restoration to the property is set to begin on Tuesday.
The wreckage of two other drones was found in the streets. Three cars were reportedly lightly damaged, Demidov said.
Fighting in Bakhmut is becoming more challenging, Ukrainian officials say. Here's what you need to know
From CNN staff
The situation in the eastern city of Bakhmut is "getting more and more challenging," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.
"The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to secure and defend it," Zelensky said, soon after military commanders spoke of hundreds of Russian strikes in the area.
"Our soldiers defending the Bakhmut direction are true heroes," Zelesnky said in his daily video update.
Here are the latest headlines:
- US Treasury secretary makes unannounced trip to Kyiv to reaffirm economic support for Ukraine: While the Russian economy has not yet buckled under the wide array of sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday she expects it to grow weaker over time as the country loses foreign investment and runs through its reserves and rainy-day funds. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the country's budget deficit this year is expected to amount to $38 billion, but that the US is committing to provide more than $10 billion in budget support by September.
- Ukrainian commander reiterated the need for F-16 fighter aircraft to top US general: The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said he spoke to the top US general on Monday and reiterated the need to strengthen Kyiv's air defense through the F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft. The United States has consistently said that it has no plans to send F-16s to Ukraine.
- Russia's suspension of nuclear treaty hasn't come into force yet: Russia's suspension of its participation in a key nuclear arms control treaty — known as New START — "hasn’t been officially affected yet in the sense that we’re still receiving notifications, as recently as today, under the treaty, regular notifications,” said Mallory Stewart, assistant secretary for the US Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, at an event at Brookings Institution. The bureau is within the State Department. Stewart later added when the suspension is formalized, notifications will stop.
- NATO bid talks with Sweden and Finland will resume on March 9, Turkish foreign minister says: Turkey’s talks with Sweden and Finland on the Nordic countries’ NATO accession bid will resume on March 9, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. Cavusoglu said in a televised news conference that “there are commitments (Sweden made) for NATO membership. It is not possible for us to say yes to Sweden's NATO membership without seeing these steps.”
- European airline will suspend all flights to Moldovan capital due to "recent developments": European low-cost carrier Wizz Air is suspending all its flights to the Moldovan capital of Chisinau starting on March 14 due to some “recent developments” in the country, the airline said. The company didn’t specify the recent developments it was referring to.
- Ukrainian refugees abroad attempt to keep their culture alive: While Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, a group of refugees in The Hague, Netherlands, have used their talents to help preserve Ukrainian culture and raise awareness for the dire situation in their country. The United Ukrainian Ballet was formed soon after Russia invaded Ukraine just over one year ago, when two Ukrainian dancers, were touring with Dutch prima ballerina Igone de Jongh and the pair sought refuge in The Hague with the help of fellow dancers. Now the company has grown to more than 60 dancers who tour the world.
Situation is "extremely difficult" around Bakhmut, Ukrainian commander says
From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
The situation is "extremely difficult" around the eastern city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian commander said Monday.
"It's hard on all directions in Bakhmut today, February 27. They want to encircle us. The situation is extremely difficult on the far northern flank. There are non-stop enemy assaults there. They want to cut one of the roads, I will not specify which one," Col. Yuriy Madyar, commander of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said in a video message on Telegram.
Russian forces have been gradually advancing north and west of Bakhmut and Ukrainian units are struggling to maintain access to the city.
"We do not have enough means for offensive actions. There are not enough shells, not enough hand grenade launchers," the commander said.
The weather is also an issue for the Ukrainian forces, Madyar said. "It is always foggy, you can't see anything at night. The temperature is above zero for the third consecutive day, everything is melting. The humidity is terrible. It rains constantly during the day, which affects the performance of tasks."
Madyar insisted that the city was not under siege.
"Let me tell you about the new tactics of the Russians. The regular troops came in, and after a few days, they pulled back the Wagner advance units.
"Regular troops are afraid to move forward. Now groups of 5-10-20 Wagners are moving forward, taking up positions... The Wagners are attacking in all directions in Bakhmut as advance groups that have no right to turn back. Then the regular troops come in."
Zelensky says situation in Bakhmut is getting more challenging for Ukraine
From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
The situation in the eastern city of Bakhmut is "getting more and more challenging," President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.
"The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to secure and defend it," Zelensky said, soon after military commanders spoke of hundreds of Russian strikes in the area.
"Our soldiers defending the Bakhmut direction are true heroes," Zelesnky said in his daily video update.
More on this: Earlier today, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces, told Ukrainian television: "Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the enemy's attack, where they are focusing on breaking through our defense. In particular, in the area of such settlements as Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yahidne, Ivankivske, and Pivnichne."
The named places are all to the west of Bakhmut.
Cherevatyi said: "There were 300 attacks from various types of artillery and multiple rocket launchers on this section of the frontline. 60 combat engagements took place, where the enemy lost 63 servicemen killed and 141 wounded of varying severity."
European airline will suspend all flights to Moldovan capital due to "recent developments"
From CNN’s Tim Lister
European low-cost carrier Wizz Air is suspending all its flights to the Moldovan capital of Chisinau starting on March 14 due to some “recent developments” in the country, the airline said.
"As a result of recent developments in Moldova and the high, but not imminent, risk in the country's airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all flights to Chisinau starting on March 14,” it said in a statement on Monday.
The company didn’t specify the recent developments it was referring to.
Tensions have been mounting in Moldova, as the country's President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of using “saboteurs” to stoke unrest amid a period of political instability, echoing similar warnings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
With previous reporting from Radina Gigova.
NATO bid talks with Sweden and Finland will resume on March 9, Turkish foreign minister says
From CNN's Isil Sariyuce and Sugam Pokharel
Turkey’s talks with Sweden and Finland on the Nordic countries’ NATO accession bid will resume on March 9, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.
Cavusoglu said in a televised news conference that “there are commitments (Sweden made) for NATO membership. It is not possible for us to say yes to Sweden's NATO membership without seeing these steps.”
More on the talks: Ankara in January had suspended talks with Stockholm and Helsinki over the burning of the Quran at a protest in Sweden.
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but all 30 member states, including Turkey, must approve their bids.
Turkey has said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
Ukraine expects the US will provide more than $10 billion in budget support, prime minister says
From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the country's budget deficit this year is expected to amount to $38 billion, but that the US is committing to provide more than $10 billion in budget support by September.
Shmyhal was speaking after talks in Kyiv with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
"In 2022, the United States was the leader among all partner countries in terms of financial assistance provided," Shmyhal said, providing $13 billion in grant support for the budget.
"These funds were allocated for healthcare, education, social and humanitarian aid programs."
This year, he said, "The United States has committed to provide Ukraine with more than $10 billion by September. In addition, the United States supports Ukraine in its rapid recovery. Namely, they have allocated $1.5 billion for this purpose, and another $1.1 billion to support the rapid recovery of the energy sector of Ukraine and Moldova."
Shmyhal said a new platform was being introduced to help coordinate the work of the G7 countries and international financial organizations, including the IMF and the World Bank, with regard to financial support for Ukraine."
Shmyhal said he and Yellen had also discussed the financial and sanctions impact on the Russian budget. "We also discussed the continuation and effectiveness of sanctions on the supply of high-tech items to be used in the military sphere of Russia."
Ukrainian commander says he reiterated need for F-16 fighter aircraft to top US general
From Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said he spoke to the top US general on Monday and reiterated the need to strengthen Kyiv's air defense through the F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft.
The United States has consistently said that it has no plans to send F-16s to Ukraine.
Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said he also spoke to Gen. Mark Milley about the supply of military equipment, weapons and ammunition, the situation on the front lines, and further plans of the forces regarding the defense of Ukraine.
"Each shell received — each piece of material — mean the preserved lives of the Ukrainian soldiers and peaceful civilians. We're hanging in there because of the support of our partners and we will definitely prevail," Zaluzhnyi added.