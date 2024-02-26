Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war with Russia, in a rare admission of his country's losses.

Zelensky disputed Russian claims of much higher numbers when it comes to Ukrainian casualties. The Ukrainian president also said tens of thousands of civilians in occupied parts of the country have been killed.

CNN cannot independently verify these numbers. Ukraine's battlefield losses are a closely guarded secret, but US officials estimate some 70,000 soldiers have been killed — and nearly twice that number wounded.

In his speech on Sunday, Zelensky reiterated his hope that the US would pass a bill through Congress to provide the nation with more funding.

He rejected comments from Republican US Sen. J.D. Vance that more US funding would not change the outcome of the war, telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins that “millions will be killed” if the US does not send aid.

