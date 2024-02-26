Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war with Russia, in a rare admission of his country's losses.
Zelensky disputed Russian claims of much higher numbers when it comes to Ukrainian casualties. The Ukrainian president also said tens of thousands of civilians in occupied parts of the country have been killed.
CNN cannot independently verify these numbers. Ukraine's battlefield losses are a closely guarded secret, but US officials estimate some 70,000 soldiers have been killed — and nearly twice that number wounded.
In his speech on Sunday, Zelensky reiterated his hope that the US would pass a bill through Congress to provide the nation with more funding.
He rejected comments from Republican US Sen. J.D. Vance that more US funding would not change the outcome of the war, telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins that “millions will be killed” if the US does not send aid.
Here are the latest developments in the conflict:
- Aid arrives late: Ukraine's defense minister said that half of the military aid pledged to his country arrives late, costing Kyiv's forces on the battlefield. He blamed the delays on what he called a "dynamic and changing" situation and said "allied forces must provide supplies on time."
- Schumer urges aid: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for more aid to Ukraine after returning from his visit to the country. It adds to mounting pressure on US House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring a Ukraine aid bill up for a vote as concern grows about Kyiv's dwindling ammunition stockpiles.
- War crimes: Ukraine's top prosecutor has said 350 Russian war crimes cases are before Ukrainian courts. More than 20 countries have opened investigations into possible Russian crimes against Ukrainian citizens, including the United States, he said.
- "Bolder" action: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the West must be "bolder" in its support for Ukraine to stave off Russia's military advance. Writing in Britain's The Sunday Times, Sunak called on Kyiv's partners to supply the country with more weapons. His remarks come a day after G7 leaders said they remained committed to supporting Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
- Voting in Zaporizhzhia: In the latest example of the Kremlin trying to enforce legitimacy in occupied parts of Ukraine, a Russian presidential election is underway in the southern region, according to state media. President Vladimir Putin is all but certain to win.
- More sanctions over Navalny: Australia has imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on seven Russian prison officers it accuses of mistreating Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny at the Siberian penal colony where he died earlier this month. The US and EU enacted fresh sanctions against Russia last week in response to Navalny's death and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.