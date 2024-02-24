EU chief arrives in Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“In Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the 2nd year of Russia’s war on Ukraine. And to celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people,” von der Leyen wrote on X.
“More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally.
"Until the country is finally free,” von der Leyen added.
It's the second anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine. Here are the latest headlines
As Ukraine enters its third year of war today, leaders across the world are determined to continue standing with President Volodymyr Zelensky and are urging countries to renew their commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
UK munitions package: The United Kingdom announced a 245-million-pound munitions package to boost Ukraine's artillery reserves on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian export ban: Canada has introduced a ban on exporting goods to Russia that “could be used to make weapons,” Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Friday. The prohibition applies to "explosives, including detonators, that are used in the mining and construction industry,” according to the minister. Joly said Canada is imposing additional sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 entities.
Ukraine and Poland: Ukraine has offered Poland a plan to end the border blockade, Ukraine's prime minister said, according to a statement published on the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers’ website. Denys Shmyhal said he arrived at the Polish border with other members of Ukraine's government on Friday to negotiate with his Polish colleagues, but they didn’t show up.
New missiles: Russia has begun serial production of new Zircon hypersonic missiles, which experts say are almost impossible to shoot down, President Vladimir Putin said. In addition to the missiles, Russian defense industry enterprises have "in recent years" increased the production and supply of other weapons "multiple times over,” Putin said.
Reports of missiles from Iran: Iran has denied sending ballistic missiles to Russia, according to a statement from the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations. This decision was made to refrain from “contributing to the perpetuation of the war,” the statement said. Last month, a US official told CNN that Russian negotiations to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran were “actively advancing.”
The latest on Navalny: Alexey Navalny's mother was given an ultimatum by a Russian investigator: either agree to a secret funeral without a public farewell, or her son would be buried at the penal colony where he was imprisoned, a Navalny spokesperson said. The head of investigations at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation said Russian authorities are “afraid” of a public funeral. Navalny’s team is also offering a reward for information about his death and the alleged perpetrators.
Overnight strikes in Odesa region:Three people were killed and at least eight wounded in overnight drone attacks in Ukraine, officials said Friday. In the Odesa region on the Black Sea, debris from one of the drones hit a building, causing a fire and killing three people, according to military administration head Oleh Kiper.
Ukrainian defense: Ukraine shot down a Russian spy plane, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said. An official statement from Russia’s Krasnodar region did not reference a Ukrainian strike but instead reported an air crash that started a fire on the ground. The downed plane had been used by Russia to control and guide missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, Ukraine intelligence officials said. CNN is unable to verify either side’s claims.
World leaders urge for continued support for Ukraine
As Russia's war in Ukraine nears its second anniversary, world leaders continue to urge for support and aid in Ukraine.
Here's what officials around the world are saying:
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said stopping support for Ukraine is “not an option for us in Europe,” and that it would be “the best thing we could do for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” Baerbock said that is why military support needs to continue, especially from the United States.
“We have learned, unfortunately, over the two years, this is not only a war against Ukraine, it's a war against the European peace order. It's a war against the charter of the United Nations. So Ukrainians are fighting this war for us," Baerbock said.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the free world must renew its determination to stand behind Ukraine.
“When Putin launched his illegal invasion two years ago, the free world was united in its response. We stood together behind Ukraine. And on this grim anniversary, we must renew our determination," Sunak said, according to a statement released late Friday.
Laurent Bili, French Ambassador to the United States, said that when the European Union countries help Ukraine, they are helping themselves, and the same goes for the US. He added that the "clock is ticking" to get aid to Kyiv.
“What is at stake at the moment is really about the legacy of the greatest generations, the world that we’ve been living in, 75 years of peace thanks to NATO,” he said, adding that right now is “a key moment” to help Ukraine.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Friday calling Canada’s support for Ukraine “unwavering and unequivocal.”
According to Trudeau, Canada has imposed a “total of over 2,400 sanctions” on Russia since the beginning of the invasion and is working with international partners “to secure long-term security commitments for Ukraine and ensure the safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.”
Canada bans export of goods to Russia that “could be used to make weapons,” foreign affairs minister says
Canada has introduced a ban on exporting goods to Russia that “could be used to make weapons,” Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement on Friday.
“Canada is also announcing a prohibition on the export to Russia of designated goods that could be used to make weapons and serve its war against Ukraine," the statement said.
The prohibition applies to "explosives, including detonators, that are used in the mining and construction industry,” according to the statement.
The foreign affairs minister said Canada is imposing additional sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 entities. The sanctions — placed in coordination with the US and the UK governments — “focus on areas that impact the Russian government’s ability to continue its illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said.
Individuals listed in the sanctions include an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior officials of private and state-owned companies registered in Russia and Cyprus, it said.
“Canada’s sanctions can now target anyone outside Canada, who is not Canadian, who violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement read, adding that “this includes those who help Russia and its proxies to avoid or get around sanctions.”
Most of the sanctioned entities are “part of the Russian military-industrial complex, providing research and development, production, repairs, and other goods and services to Russia’s Ministry of Defense," the statement noted, citing "components for Kalibr missiles and drones, insurance and retail services to Russian soldiers and to the Russian Ministry of Defense."
UK unveils 245-million-pound munitions package on anniversary of Russia's invasion
On the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom announced a 245-million-pound munitions package to boost Ukraine's artillery reserves.
"The UK will spend nearly a quarter of a billion pounds throughout the next year to procure and invigorate supply chains to produce urgently needed artillery ammunition to boost Ukraine’s reserves," the UK government said in a statement Saturday.
This comes as a new round of funding for Ukraine from the US appears to be mired in uncertainties. Last week, the US senate passed with bipartisan support a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill, which includes $60 billion to support Ukraine. However, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he does not plan to bring the bill to the floor, and the House is on a two-week break.
UN chief calls for a "just peace" in Ukraine
The United Nations chief called for peace and justice as the UN Security Council convened on Friday to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. António Guterres told the council that Russia’s aggression directly violated the United Nations Charter and international law.
“Two years on — and a decade since Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol — the war in Ukraine remains an open wound at the heart of Europe,” Guterres said.
“It is high time for peace — a just peace, based on the United Nations Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions,” Guterres said.
The secretary-general also said that “all perpetrators must be held to account” for reports of torture and sexual violence inflicted on civilians and prisoners. Nearly four million Ukrainians have been internally displaced, and over 14.5 million people inside the country need humanitarian assistance, he said.
Guterres also warned of the conflict expanding and "fanning regional instability."
Kharkiv moves schools into metro stations
Life for children in the northern city of Kharkiv — just miles from the Russian border — changed immeasurably since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
None of the city’s schools are still used for lessons as it’s too dangerous. The city has looked underground, to the subway and newly built bunker schools to protect children as they learn.
Nearly 2,200 children attend classes in the metro school’s five sites in stations across Kharkiv, up from 1,000 in September when they opened, according to Kharkiv’s city hall, solely at their parents’ request.
In total, 106 classes of children through grades 1-11 rotate through the 19 metro classrooms. That’s a fraction of the tens of thousands of school age children in the city, according to the city’s mayor.
But studying underground means a school day without disruption, safe from the bombs and the fear of the sirens.
“The kids are probably getting used to it by now,” said Olena Rudakova, a teacher. “They get used to it somehow.”
Russia’s war in Ukraine is not the first battle Khadka has fought. He was among Nepal’s Maoist rebels, who fought a bloody war with the country’s forces for 10 years from the mid-1990s. He then went to Afghanistan after being hired by a private military contractor to assist NATO forces in the country. He thought he had experienced it all in his lifetime – bloodshed, death and pain. But, some 17 years after the Maoist war ended, with no hope of a job in Nepal, he decided to fly to Russia to join the country’s military for money.
“I didn’t join the Russian military for pleasure. I didn’t have any job opportunities in Nepal. But in hindsight, it wasn’t the right decision. We didn’t realize we would be sent to the frontlines that quickly and how horrible the situation would be,” Khadka said.
He arrived in Moscow in September last year. After only two weeks of training, he said, he was sent to the front lines in Bakhmut – a town in eastern Ukraine that saw some of the heaviest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces – with a gun and a basic kit.
He is one of as many as 15,000 Nepali men to have joined the Russian military, multiple sources have told CNN, after the Russian government last year announced a lucrative package for foreign fighters to join the country’s military.
The package included at least $2,000 salary a month and a fast-tracked process to obtain a Russian passport.
A one-year contract is signed and the men get a Russian bank account, where at least $2,000 monthly salary is deposited. Many fighters say bonuses were also given – and the longer they stay on the front lines, the more bonuses they receive. Some say they made up to $4,000 a month. But many don't know how to withdraw this money.
Analysis: US divisions over Putin’s Russia present grave global implications
US politics is now split by a fault line over Russia that could have far graver global implications even than condemning Ukraine to defeat after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
The refusal of pro-Donald Trump Republicans in Congress to extend a military lifeline for Ukraine reflects shifting political forces in the US, partly dictated by former President Donald Trump's “America first” nationalism. But public sentiment has also been molded by an exhausting first two decades of the 21st Century, that were scarred by bloody wars abroad and several financial and domestic crises.
President Joe Biden framed it as a breach of America’s historic leadership role, and he laid blame with GOP lawmakers for recent Ukrainian battlefield reversals.
“Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months,” the White House said last Saturday.
Biden also assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of continuing US support ahead of the second anniversary of the invasion. But given hardening GOP sentiment against more aid, including the refusal by House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring a Senate-passed aid package up for a vote, that assurance that looks increasingly shaky.
And more broadly, if only one of America’s two governing parties fully opposes Russian expansionism and supports NATO security guarantees that have endured for decades, the US will forfeit its position as a bulwark of Western security, alarming its allies and offering multiple openings for adversaries in the Kremlin.