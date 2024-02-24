German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks at the special session of the United Nations Security Council on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine on February 23, in New York. Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance/Getty Images

As Russia's war in Ukraine nears its second anniversary, world leaders continue to urge for support and aid in Ukraine.

Here's what officials around the world are saying:

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said stopping support for Ukraine is “not an option for us in Europe,” and that it would be “the best thing we could do for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” Baerbock said that is why military support needs to continue, especially from the United States.

“We have learned, unfortunately, over the two years, this is not only a war against Ukraine, it's a war against the European peace order. It's a war against the charter of the United Nations. So Ukrainians are fighting this war for us," Baerbock said.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the free world must renew its determination to stand behind Ukraine.

“When Putin launched his illegal invasion two years ago, the free world was united in its response. We stood together behind Ukraine. And on this grim anniversary, we must renew our determination," Sunak said, according to a statement released late Friday.

Laurent Bili, French Ambassador to the United States, said that when the European Union countries help Ukraine, they are helping themselves, and the same goes for the US. He added that the "clock is ticking" to get aid to Kyiv.

“What is at stake at the moment is really about the legacy of the greatest generations, the world that we’ve been living in, 75 years of peace thanks to NATO,” he said, adding that right now is “a key moment” to help Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Friday calling Canada’s support for Ukraine “unwavering and unequivocal.”

According to Trudeau, Canada has imposed a “total of over 2,400 sanctions” on Russia since the beginning of the invasion and is working with international partners “to secure long-term security commitments for Ukraine and ensure the safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.”