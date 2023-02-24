Zelensky says Russia must be stopped from destabilizing Moldova

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference on the first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia will continue to try to destabilize Moldova, and that Moscow's attempts should be stopped with "more weapons" and "more sanctions."

Zelensky's comments came after Russia sought to flip the narrative Friday, claiming Kyiv was the government provoking tensions in the nation on its southern border, not Moscow. The Ukrainian president responded during an address marking one year of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky said his government respects the territorial integrity of Moldova, and that Transnistria — a sliver of land where Russia has inserted a so-called peacekeeping force to back pro-Moscow separatists — is included in that rightful Moldovan territory.

Zelensky said Russia is carrying out a "hybrid war and information war" in Moldova.

"Putin needs to show successes and victories. But there will be no victory on the battlefield in Ukraine. Therefore, he can go looking for success where there are weak points," he said.

"I think it's important to stop these attempts with more weapons, more sanctions, the appropriate steps," he added.

More background: Officials in Moldova and in several Western governments have expressed concern in recent weeks that Moscow is mirroring some of the steps it used as a pretext for invasions in Georgia and Ukraine.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has warned of an alleged Russian plot to destabilize her government, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced "deep concern" about the prospect of Moscow meddling with the tiny country.

Russia has leveled its own accusations at Ukraine, warning against NATO or Kyiv taking "adventurous steps"in Transnistria, and claiming that an attack on Moscow's compatriots in the territory would be considered an attack on Russia itself.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Service responded to Russia's comments Friday, saying the Ukrainian military and National Guard have taken “increased measures on the border with Transnistria" but solely "to prevent any provocations from the other side.”

CNN's Katharina Krebs contributed to this report.