A group of Ukrainian companies showcased a guided missile system at the largest defense exhibit in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, where companies from around the world present their latest weaponry.

The missile system was allegedly used to destroy Russian tanks this year.

Ukrainians said that while they were not at the exhibit to sell their products, their representation at the conference was important to show Middle East customers that one year since the invasion, they’re “still alive”.

“We are here to remind our former main customers in the Middle East that we are still alive … we are still strong,” said Oleg Babenko, a representative for one of the Ukrainian weapons manufacturers.

Babenko told CNN that the group wasn't concerned that eight Russian arms manufacturing firms were also exhibiting at the fair. “[The Russians] know our anti-tank guided missiles very well.”

He spoke from the booth of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI). Meanwhile, CNN approached delegations from three different Russian firms, as well as an organizer of the Russian pavilion, but all refused to speak.

Rosoboronexport, a firm that makes drones and missiles, however, said in a press release last week that it is “busy working out proposals for the forms of partnership that could be of immediate interest to Middle East nations.”