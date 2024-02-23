World
Russia-Ukraine war

Odysseus lunar lander

Russia-Ukraine war rages as Navalny's death spurs global outcry

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:00 AM ET, Fri February 23, 2024
48 min ago

Europe faces pressure to increase Ukraine aid as US elections and stalled Congress cause uncertainty

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

As aid stalls in the US Congress and questions arise on how former President Donald Trump would handle Ukraine if re-elected, there is growing pressure on Europe to help with financial assistance for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

With the second anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine approaching, the Kiel Institute for World Economy shows that the US, Germany, the UK, Denmark, and Norway are the top five countries respectively contributing financially to Ukraine. 

Japan, the Netherlands, Canada, Poland, and Sweden round out the top 10 in that order, according to data from January 2022 to January 2024.

Earlier this month, the US Senate passed with bipartisan support a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill, which includes $60 billion to Ukraine, but it has not yet passed the House.

And on February 10, Trump said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member country that doesn’t meet spending guidelines on defense in a stunning admission he would not abide by the collective-defense clause at the heart of the alliance if reelected.

"Europe will have to at least double its current military support efforts in case there is no further support from the United States. This is a challenge, but ultimately a question of political will," said Christoph Trebesch, head of the Research Center International Finance and Macroeconomics at the Kiel Institute said in a press release on February 16.

Trebesch said that "EU countries are among the richest in the world and so far they have spent not even 1 percent of their 2021 GDP to support Ukraine."

3 min ago

More US sanctions against Russia are coming. Here are the latest developments

From CNN staff

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin Getty Images/FILE

The Biden Administration announced a slate of sanctions on more than 500 targets, in what a Treasury Department spokesperson called the “largest single tranche since the start of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s further invasion of Ukraine."

The sanctions, which will be imposed Friday, were in response to Alexey Navalny's death, according to the Treasury official. The sanctions also come one day before the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to the announcement, US President Joe Biden said he would on Friday impose sanctions directly on Putin, who he said was “responsible” for Navalny's death. 

Biden made the comments after meeting with Navalny’s widow and daughter, Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya, in San Francisco, California.

The president expressed his condolences to the family, as well as his "admiration" for Navalny’s "extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption."

Here are other headlines you should know:

  • More sanctions: The US Justice Department has announced a sweeping set of criminal and civil enforcement actions targeting sanctioned Russian oligarchs and others accused of working to support the Kremlin and its military. US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby previewed sanctions against Iran in the coming days and said, "we are prepared to go further if Iran sells ballistic missiles to Russia." 
  • Navalny's mother: Navalny's mother said she has been shown her son's medical report, which stated his cause of death was due to natural causes. Lyudmila Navalnaya said she was also shown her son's body in the Russian town of Salekhard where investigators were "threatening" her into agreeing to a secret funeral for her son, or "they will do something with my son’s body." But a Kremlin spokesperson declined to comment on her claim. Russian authorities set more conditions to release Navalny's body to his mother, said Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.
  • Ukraine support: Denmark has unveiled a new $247.4 million (1.7 billion Krone) Ukraine military aid package as well as a 10-year security commitment to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting in support of Ukraine in Paris on Monda, the Elysée said in a statement Thursday.
  • Ukrainian children's health: The war has had devastating consequences for children's mental health, as those living in frontline areas have been forced to spend between 3,000 and 5,000 hours — the equivalent of four to almost seven months — sheltering in basements and underground metro stations, the United Nations Children's Fund said. 
54 min ago

Biden will impose sanctions on more than 500 targets in response to Navalny's death

From CNN's Sam Fossum, Priscilla Alvarez and Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden speaks on the Senate's recent passage of the National Security Supplemental Bill, which provides military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 13, in Washington, DC. 
US President Joe Biden speaks on the Senate's recent passage of the National Security Supplemental Bill, which provides military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 13, in Washington, DC.  Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Biden administration will impose sanctions on more than 500 targets Friday in response to Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's death, according to a Treasury official. The sanctions also come one day before the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The sanctions will be the “largest single tranche since the start of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s further invasion of Ukraine,” a Treasury Department spokesperson said in a statement Thursday, and will target “Russia, its enablers, and its war machine.”

The sanctions will come from both the US Treasury and the State Department, the spokesperson said.

The sanctions mark the latest move by the administration to levy consequences against Russia as tensions mount between the two countries. 

Prior to the announcement, US President Joe Biden said he would on Friday impose sanctions directly on Putin, who he said was “responsible” for Navalny's death. 

On Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the new measures would be a "substantial package" that covers a wide range of elements linked to the Russian defense industrial base and sources of revenue for the Russian economy.

Sullivan described the package as "another turn of the crank" after withering Western sanctions on Moscow since the start of the Ukraine war. While those sanctions have hampered Russia's economy, they haven't deterred Putin from proceeding with the invasion.

US officials had been working on a new sanctions package on Russia ahead of Navalny’s death and supplemented them in the wake of the opposition leader's death, according to a senior US official, adding that the officials coordinated with European partners on the new package. 

Reuters first reported the number of targets sanctioned.

1 hr 16 min ago

Russian authorities set more conditions to release Navalny’s body to family, his foundation says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight in Atlanta

The Russian Investigative Committee has set more conditions to release Alexey Navalny’s body to his mother, according to Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Aside from conducting a secret funeral "among the family," the committee said they require the following three conditions:

  1. The body should be transported to Moscow on a special plane, and before arriving in the capital, Navalny’s mother should not announce the funeral in order for the crowd not to meet the body at the airport.
  2. The family must be accompanied by an employee of the investigative committee at all times before the funeral.
  3. Navalny’s mother should decide on the date of the funeral after arriving in Moscow. The body should be kept in the Moscow or Vladimir region before the funeral. According to Zhdanov, the investigative committee “is afraid that the morgue will be stormed.”

The death certificate will be given to Navalny’s family once they agree to meet the above conditions, Zhdanov said in an interview with independent Russian journalist Alexander Plyushchev on Thursday.

Navalny’s mother was first denied the cemetery of her choice, and then both parties agreed to hold the funeral at Khovanskoye cemetery in Moscow, Zhdanov said, adding that the parties haven’t agreed on the farewell hall.

Navalny’s mother was threatened into agreeing to these conditions, Zhdanov said.

1 hr 17 min ago

Biden’s comment on Putin "can’t be resolved with simple apology," Russian ambassador to US says

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Katharina Krebs

The Russian Ambassador to the United States said President Joe Biden’s recent comment calling President Vladimir Putin “a crazy SOB” can’t be resolved “with simple apology."

“It is unlikely that the current situation will be resolved with simple apologies, and the US authorities will not agree to do this," ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

"Strictly speaking, we do not expect an adequate response. As we approach the November elections in America, these kinds of escapades are becoming routine."

The Russian Embassy sent “a strong note of protest” to the US State Department “about the outrageous nature and unacceptability of insults made by the American leadership against the Russian President.”

Antonov said the Biden administration “continues to destroy the remnants of the positive legacy of Russian-American relations” and “the inappropriate rhetoric of the American authorities only testifies to the impotence and lack of common sense in the current policy towards Russia.”

1 hr 17 min ago

Biden lauds "extraordinary courage" of Navalny in meeting with late opposition leader's wife and daughter

From CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Samantha Waldenberg

President Joe Biden is seen meeting with Aleksey Navalny's wife and daughter, Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya, in San Francisco California.
President Joe Biden is seen meeting with Aleksey Navalny’s wife and daughter, Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya, in San Francisco California. From The White House

US President Joe Biden met with Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s wife and daughter, Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya, in San Francisco, California, on Thursday.

The president expressed his condolences to the family, as well as his "admiration" for Navalny’s "extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption," according to a readout from the White House.

"The President emphasized that (Alexey)’s legacy will carry on through people across Russia and around the world mourning his loss and fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights," according to the statement.

The Biden administration is expected to announce "major new sanctions" against Russia on Friday in response to Navalny's death and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the readout said.

1 hr 17 min ago

White House calls on Russia to give Navalny's remains to his mother

From CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Thursday that the Russians need to hand over Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s body to his mother.

“The Russians need to give her back her son, and they need to answer for what specifically, what befell Mr. Navalny and acknowledge that they in fact are responsible for his demise,” Kirby said.

Navalny's mother said Thursday that she was shown her son's body on Wednesday in the Russian town of Salekhard and signed his death certificate.

Speaking on Navalny's YouTube channel, Lyudmila Navalnaya said Russian authorities said they knew his cause of death and had "all the medical and legal documents."

She also said that investigators were "threatening" her into agreeing to a secret funeral for her son, or "they will do something with my son’s body."

Kirby said that he could not confirm the reports of blackmail from Navalny’s mother. 

1 hr 17 min ago

Medical report shown to Navalny's mother states he died from natural causes

From CNN's Anna Chernova 

Flowers lie at a makeshift memorial for Alexey Navalny in Vilnius, Lithuania, on February 16.
Flowers lie at a makeshift memorial for Alexey Navalny in Vilnius, Lithuania, on February 16. Petras Malukas/AFP/Getty Images

Alexey Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalnaya was shown her son's medical report, which stated that his cause of death was due to natural causes, the Russian opposition figure's spokesperson said.

"The medical report on death shown to the mother of Alexey Navalny stated that the causes of death were natural," Kira Yarmysh posted to X.

Remember: Navalny was detained and sent to a Russian prison in 2021 after he had returned to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from a Novichok poisoning he blamed on the Russian government. The Kremlin repeatedly denied any involvement. A subsequent Bellingcat-CNN investigation found that an elite team in Russia’s FSB security service, made up of about six to 10 agents, had trailed Navalny for more than three years. One of those agents revealed in a sting that the lethal nerve agent Novichok had been planted in the activist’s underpants.

Concerns mounted over his health in early April 2023, as his team reported that he was experiencing severe stomach issues and had lost weight.

On Friday, the Russian prison service said Navalny “felt unwell after a walk” and “almost immediately” lost consciousness. It said it was investigating his “sudden death.” 

Labytnang City Hospital told Russian state-run media RIA Novosti that it was trying to resuscitate Navalny for more than half an hour.

1 hr 17 min ago

Kremlin declines to comment on Navalny's mother saying authorities are pressuring her to hold secretive burial

From CNN's Sahar Akbarzai, Mari Kostenko and Matthew Chance

A Kremlin spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the mother of Alexey Navalny's statement that authorities were pressuring her into holding a secretive burial for her son, who was a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Unfortunately, I have not seen her words so I cannot comment on that," Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

He said that the Kremlin is "dealing with different issues which are of great importance for our country."

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the United States’ reaction to Navalny's death as “hysteria.”

“The US acts as the prosecutors, as the judge, and as the punisher all in one, and this hysteria regarding the death of Navalny is a prime example of that,” he said Thursday at a news conference at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“These people have no rights to interfere in our home affairs, especially given their own problems.”