President Vladimir Putin's former speechwriter has said that discontent toward the leader is on the rise in Russian society.
Abbas Gallyamov noted that Russia's capture of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka will be a key factor to “suppress this discontent” and “strengthen Putin’s domestic standing” ahead of the Russian elections.
Referring to people reportedly detained across Russia over vigils for opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Gallyamov said “sooner or later this will definitely backfire” because the discontent in society is growing and “at some moment it can become very strong.”
Gallyamov said Putin is trying to get rid of all the opposition leaders to at least make discontent in Russian society be "unstructured," "disorganized" and "leaderless" ahead of future elections.
Here are the latest developments in the region:
- US-Russia citizen charged with treason: A US-Russian dual citizen charged with treason when she visited her hometown in Russia had intended to see her grandparents and did not anticipate she would be arrested, her boyfriend told CNN. According to her American employer, she was detained because she donated $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity while she was in the US. Commenting on Karelina's case, a Russian investigative journalist said FSB is trying to keep tabs on everyone with a US passport who comes to Russia.
- Territory disputes: Russia said it captured Krynky, a key village on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. But Ukraine's armed forces have denied the claim. In eastern Ukraine, footage geolocated by CNN showed Russian forces hoisting their flag over the Donetsk village of Pobieda, near Mariinka.
- Jets down: Ukraine shot down seven Russian fighter jets over the past seven days, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine's armed forces said Russia has lost 338 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the general staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.
- Sanctions: The UK is sanctioning six individuals who were in charge of the “Polar Wolf” penal colony, where Russian opposition leader Navalny died last week. The US, too, will unveil a new sanctions package against Russia on Friday in response to Navalny's death.
- Detainees drafted: Some of the men detained at vigils for Navalny in Russia's city of St. Petersburg were handed military draft summonses, according to a human rights monitor.
- Another ambassador summoned: Canada has joined a growing list of nations that have summoned the Russian ambassador to their countries over Navalny's death.