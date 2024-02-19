Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, center left, walks with his wife Yulia after arriving from Kirov at a railway station in Moscow, Russia, on July 20, 2013. Evgeny Feldman/AP

The widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny on Monday claimed President Vladimir Putin “killed the father of my children," and "took away the most precious thing that was my closest and most beloved person.”

The fierce Kremlin critic was jailed in 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was being treated after being poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020. On Friday, the Russian prison service said he had died aged 47.

In an 8-minute address posted on Alexey Navalny's social media accounts, Yulia Navalnaya promised that she would find out who was responsible for his death and that "We will name names.”

She also promises to continue her husband's work.