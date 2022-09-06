Apartment building in Kharkiv hit by Russian fire says regional chief
From CNN's Olga Voitovych
Oleh Synehubov, Head of the Kharkiv region military administration, says an apartment building in the middle of Ukraine's second largest city was destroyed by Russian fire early Tuesday.
"As a result of the morning strikes in Kharkiv, an apartment building in the central part of the city was destroyed," he said on Telegram.
"Information about the victims is being clarified. There are no hospitalized patients at the moment."
1 hr 29 min ago
Russia is purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, source says
From CNN's Kylie Atwood
Russia is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, a US official told CNN.
The purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions, according to the official.
The US expects Russia could try to buy more military equipment from North Korea going forward, the source said.
The New York Times first reported the purchases.
1 hr 29 min ago
Ukraine's Zelensky accuses Russia of deteriorating situation at Zaporizhzhia plant
From Yulia Kesaieva and CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of intentionally deteriorating the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (ZNPP) after the power plant lost connection to the country's energy grid on Monday.
A spokesperson for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told CNN that the transmission line connecting Zaporizhzhia to the Ukrainian energy grid had been intentionally disconnected due to a fire. The spokesperson also said the line had not suffered any damage and would be reconnected as soon as the fire was extinguished.
Ukraine blamed Russia for the shelling, which, it said, caused the fire.
“I consider the fact that Russia is doing this right now, right on the eve of the IAEA conclusions, very eloquent. Shelling the territory of the ZNPP means that the terrorist state does not care what the IAEA says, it does not care what the international community decides," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday.
“Russia is only interested in keeping the situation at its worst for the longest time,” he added, explaining this was the second time the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been disconnected from the Ukrainian grid, bringing it “one step away from a radiation disaster.”
“This can only be amended by enhancing sanctions, only by officially recognizing Russia as a terrorist state -- at all levels,” Zelensky concluded. “This requires an international response -- starting with the UN to every normal state.”
1 hr 31 min ago
Two IAEA inspectors expected to remain at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant "on a permanent basis"
From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Tim Lister
Ukraine's state nuclear energy provider said Monday that four of the six members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection team still at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have left after completing their work, and that it expected the remaining two would remain at the facility "on a permanent basis."
This came hours after Vladimir Rogov, a senior pro-Russian official in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia, said the IAEA's current mission to the plant would end Tuesday, though he acknowledged uncertainty over the timeline.
"There is still no clear understanding of whether IAEA representatives will stay at the nuclear power plant on a permanent basis," Rogov said.
"The delegation is still working on September 5. After its mission ends, they leave on September 6. They have received all kinds of assistance. We are interested in an objective and balanced assessment of the situation at the nuclear power plant."
In brief comments to CNN Monday, a spokesperson for the IAEA would only say that two IAEA experts are staying at the plant. The organization's Director General Rafael Grossi said during a visit to the plant last Thursday that the IAEA would keep a continuing presence there.
1 hr 25 min ago
Warehouse with Russian S-300 missiles destroyed by Ukrainian artillery, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his country’s military has destroyed an important Russian ammunition depot where Moscow kept S-300 missiles it fired on the city of Kharkiv.
“I want to once again thank all our defenders, servicemen and servicewomen, our intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, who are doing everything to make it more and more difficult for the occupiers to stay in Ukraine with each day,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. “And today I especially want to thank the fighters of one of our rocket artillery brigades, who with their accurate fire destroyed the very Russian warehouse, from which the occupiers took the S-300 missiles to bomb Kharkiv with.”