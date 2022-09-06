World
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Jack Guy and Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 11:31 a.m. ET, September 6, 2022
31 min ago

IAEA report says safety principles were violated at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and calls for safety zone

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in Lisbon

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on April 27.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on April 27. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/File)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it remains “gravely concerned” about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine and says there is an “urgent need” for measures to prevent a nuclear accident, namely the establishment of a nuclear safety and protection zone around the Russian-occupied site, Director General Rafael Grossi said in a report following a visit to the site. 

“The IAEA is still gravely concerned about the situation at the ZNPP – this hasn’t changed,” the report reads. “The Seven Pillars have all been compromised at the site.”

The agency emphasized the urgent need for interim measures "to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means."

To achieve this, the IAEA called for the establishment of "a nuclear safety and security protection zone.”

“The IAEA is ready to start immediately the consultations leading to the urgent establishment of such a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the ZNPP,” the report said.

The agency says its team saw first-hand the damage shelling has caused to the facility and “noted with concern that the shelling could have impacted safety related structures, systems and components, and could have caused safety significant impacts, loss of lives and personnel injuries.”

In addition to the danger of the continued fighting around the facility, the agency says staff at Zaporizhzhia and other nuclear plants in Ukraine “have continued to show endurance and resilience in keeping the sites running in a safe and secure way amid the conflict.”

53 min ago

The IAEA report on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been released 

The International Atomic Energy Agency has released a report about the nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine, including its findings from the mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

A team of the UN agency's inspectors visited the plant last week.

In its report, the IAEA said the team witnessed shelling during its visit and called on both sides to cease the hostilities in the area. 

"While the ongoing shelling has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it continues to represent a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with potential impact on critical safety functions that may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance," the report notes about the situation at the plant.

It listed some damages that the inspectors observed during their mission to the plant.

The UN agency's report recommended that shelling on site and its vicinity "should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation. This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP."

1 hr 29 min ago

Russian-appointed official attacked in Berdiansk

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

The Russian official appointed to be the commandant for the southeastern Ukrainian city of Berdiansk was injured when his car was blown up near the building of the civil-military administration, the mayor’s office said in a telegram post on Tuesday. 

“Today, September 6, in the very center of Berdiansk, near the building of the Military Civil Administration, the car of the city commandant Artem Bardin was blown up,” the mayor’s office said. “As a result of the explosion, the city commandant was hospitalized in severe condition. Doctors are providing him with necessary medical care."

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion, but pro-Russian authorities blamed Ukraine.

“The terrorists of the Kyiv regime continue to try to intimidate residents of the liberated territories,” the pro-Russian mayor’s office said. 

There were not additional casualties but another three cars were damaged, authorities also said. 

3 hr 21 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN staff

As a report on the Zaporizhzhia power plant from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog after its visit last week is set to be released today, attacks continue around Ukraine.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant report expected today: The International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to release a report on the nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine later today, including its findings from the mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Last Thursday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi led a 14-person mission to the plant, which has been held by Russian forces since March.
  • Electricity and water supplies cut in Enerhodar: A powerful explosion in the city, which is adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, has cut water and electricity supplies, according to the city's Mayor Dmytro Orlov. Separately, the Russian-backed authorities in the region said that a power line to the city had been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
  • Russia buying weaponry from North Korea: Moscow is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from Pyongyang for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, a US official told CNN. The purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions, according to the official.
  • Heavy bombardments amid Ukrainian counteroffensive: As Ukrainian forces continue their offensive in the southern Kherson region, Russian media are reporting heavy bombardments around the town of Nova Kakhovka on the Dnipro river. The Russian-backed administration of Nova Kakhovka said Tuesday that the town "is once again shelled with rockets from the AFU [armed forces of Ukraine.] This is the eighth air raid alarm in a day."

  • Russian forces strike Kharkiv: An apartment building in the middle of Ukraine's second-largest city was destroyed by Russian fire early Tuesday, according to the head of the Kharkiv region military administration. 
  • Attacks continue in Donetsk: Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian towns and villages across the Donetsk region, but have made no progress on the ground, according to Ukrainian regional authorities. Several towns in Donetsk were shelled on Monday, including Bakhmut and Avdiivka, and four civilians were wounded. No information was provided on Ukrainian military casualties.
  • Kryvyi Rih oil depot hit: A Russian missile attack sparked a large fire at an oil depot in central Ukraine, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration reported Tuesday. 
4 hr 9 min ago

Explosion in Enerhodar cuts power supply, as Russian officials blame Ukrainian shelling

From CNN's Tim Lister, Anna Chernova and Olga Voitovych

A powerful explosion in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar — adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — has cut water and electricity supplies, the city's mayor has said.

"Today at 12:20 residents of Enerhodar reported about a powerful explosion in the city," said mayor Dmytro Orlov, who is not in the occupied city, on Telegram.

"After that, the electricity and water supply disappeared simultaneously in Enerhodar," he added.

Separately, the Russian-backed authorities in the region said that a power line to the city had been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.

The military-civilian administration of Enerhodar said that "as a result of the shelling, the power line in the area of the nuclear power plant was damaged, there is temporarily no electricity in the city."

Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Russian-backed administration in occupied Zaporizhzhia, said there had been seven incoming shells.

The Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti, claimed that Ukrainian forces had shelled Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 15 times in the past day.

"Ukrainian artillery has launched a total of 20 projectiles, including three of them at the nuclear power plant," said the ministry.

CNN is unable to confirm claims by either side of shelling or damage at and around the nuclear plant.

3 hr 19 min ago

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: History, control and key developments

From CNN's Data and Graphics teams

A Russian serviceman stands guard outside the second reactor of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, Ukraine, on May 1.
A Russian serviceman stands guard outside the second reactor of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, Ukraine, on May 1. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images)

"The day has come," Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declared last Monday, marking the beginning of his journey to the largest nuclear plant in Europe that sits on the firing line between the Russian occupiers and Ukrainian forces.

Then on Thursday, a group of 14 inspectors led by Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine, despite concerns about constant shelling in the area.

Since early March, when Russia captured the plant, international and local experts have voiced grave warnings, not only for the safety of the plant's workers, but also for fear of a nuclear disaster that could affect thousands of people in the surrounding area.

Take a closer look at the perilous situation at the plant here.

3 hr 19 min ago

IAEA report on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant expected later today

From CNN's Jack Guy

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit by members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, on Friday, September 2.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit by members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, on Friday, September 2. (International Atomic Energy Agency/Handout/Reuters)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to release a report on the nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine later today, including its findings from the mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Last Thursday IAEA chief Rafael Grossi led a 14-person mission to the plant, which has been held by Russian forces since March.

The area around the plant has seen persistent shelling for weeks, some of which has damaged the plant's infrastructure, according to the IAEA, raising fears of a nuclear incident.

On Monday, Ukraine's state nuclear energy provider, Energoatom, said the plant was operating "with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety regulations."

"Currently, only the 6th power unit remains in operation, which supplies electricity to the energy system of Ukraine and provides the Zaporizhzhia NPP's (nuclear power plant's) own needs," it added.

Energoatom said the fifth power unit was disconnected on Saturday, blaming "repeated shelling by the Russian invaders" for damage to the communication line between the plant and the Ukrainian grid.

CNN is unable to confirm the allegation. 

5 hr 46 min ago

Pro-Russian official in Kherson speaks of heavy Ukrainian attacks

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Tim Lister

As Ukrainian forces continue their offensive in the southern Kherson region, Russian media are reporting heavy bombardments around the town of Nova Kakhovka on the Dnipro river. 

The Russian backed administration of Nova Kakhovka said Tuesday the town "is once again shelled with rockets from the AFU [armed forces of Ukraine.] This is the eighth air raid alarm in a day."

Quoted by Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Vladimir Leontiev, head of the administration, said: "There were 74 missiles overnight, incoming shells continued in the morning, they hit the road infrastructure, the hydroelectric power station."

"Most of the missiles were repelled by air defense, day by day the results of the air defense are getting better and better," Leontiev added.

Nova Kakhovka is home to a strategic hydroelectric power plant, and a bridge across the River Dnipro that has been frequently attacked by Ukrainian air strikes and artillery. The bridge is now thought to be impassable.

7 hr 22 min ago

Missile attack on central Ukrainian city causes heavy fire at oil depot, Ukrainian military official says

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych

A missile attack sparked a heavy fire at an oil depot in central Ukraine, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration reported Tuesday. 

“There was a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Heavy fire at the oil depot. Firefighters and a fire engine are on the scene. The scale of the destruction and information about the victims are being clarified,” Valentyn Reznichenko posted on Telegram, alongside a photograph showing large clouds of black smoke. 

Reznichenko did not clarify when the fire first broke out. 