IAEA chief says "very grave danger" remains for Zaporizhzhia plant

In his first television interview since returning from his visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour that a “very grave danger” remains.

“The situation ... continues to be very worrying,” Grossi said. “The shelling continues, so indeed, we are still facing a very grave danger.”

When Amanpour asked if there was an imminent threat — including of a possible nuclear meltdown — Grossi said he doubted that for now, but ongoing shelling posed an ongoing threat nonetheless.

“The mere fact there is continuity of attacks and shelling, deliberate or not, wittingly or unwittingly, people are hitting a nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. So I must say that the danger continues,” he said.

Amanpour asked Grossi if the IAEA was able to determine who was behind the shelling, as both the Ukrainians and the Russians have blamed each other.

“I cannot make that determination. We do not have the means to do that. As you know, you would need to be looking or monitoring the military operation in the region and all its vastness, which is not only beyond the mandate of the IAEA, but would require enormous capabilities,” Grossi said.

He said the IAEA’s purview and responsibility is to “look at the safety and security of the facility to determine what is really going on. This is why my visit there, the inspection there, and the fact that now I have people who have stayed, so the IAEA is staying at the plant, was essential, indispensable.”