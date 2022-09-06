The White House told CNN Tuesday there’s “certainly no indications” that Russian-purchased arms from North Korea have made their way to the battlefield in Ukraine, following reports earlier that Russia had begun the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from the isolated autocratic nation.
“We don't have an indication that the purchase has actually occurred yet, so it's difficult to say what it's actually going to end up looking like,” John Kirby, White House National Security Council Strategic Coordinator for Communications, told reporters during a briefing Tuesday, later telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports of the potential purchase “is just another indication of how desperate Putin’s becoming.”
“He was buying drones from Iran, now he's got to buy artillery rounds from North Korea,” Kirby said. “It's an indication of how much his defense industrial establishment is suffering as a result of this war and the degree of desperation that he's reaching out to countries like Iran and North Korea for assistance, but no indication that they're on the battlefield right now.”
Earlier Tuesday, a US official told CNN that Russia is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, indicating the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.
US Defense Department press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon Tuesday that Russia has approached North Korea to "request ammunition."