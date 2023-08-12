A 73-year-old woman was killed in Kharkiv region Saturday morning amid increased shelling in the region.

This week, Ukrainian officials called the northern front in the eastern region the "epicenter" of hostilities, but that Ukrainian defenses are holding.

As Russian attacks intensify, Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of civilians in and around the city of Kupiansk, which was liberated in a lightning Ukrainian campaign offensive in September.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv region military administration said about 12,000 people remained in the city and was now considering announcing mandatory evacuations for children in more settlements.

Syniehubov added that over the past 24 hours Russian troops shelled other settlements in the region with artillery, mortars and other weapons.