Shelling in the Kharkiv region and in Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured several on Thursday, according to officials.
In an attack on a Zaporizhzhia hotel, at least 16 people — including four children — were injured, according to Yurii Malashko, head of the Zaporizhzhia region military administration.
Among the injured children is a 3-year-old girl. One person was killed in the attack, authorities said.
Meanwhile, in the Kharkiv region, a woman was killed and two men were injured after Russian shelling in villages, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration.
Here are the latest developments:
- Ukrainian navy announces new Black Sea corridors: The Ukrainian navy has announced temporary corridors for civilian shipping in the Black Sea following the suspension of the Grain Initiative. Russia withdrew from the arrangement last month. The Ukrainian navy issued an order declaring "temporary corridors for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports."
- Biden asks Congress for $24 billion in more Ukraine assistance: President Joe Biden is asking Congress for more than $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs as he works to sustain support for the war amid signs of softening support among Americans. The request — which includes more than $13 billion in security assistance and $7.3 billion for economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine — sets up a potential battle with Republicans in Congress.
- Founder of Russian tech company calls war "barbaric": Arkady Volozh, the founder and former CEO of Russia’s largest internet company, criticized President Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine, becoming one of the most prominent Russian businessmen to express criticism of what Russia still calls euphemistically its "special military operation."
- Kupyansk evacuation: Ukrainian authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Kupyansk area on Thursday. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed earlier that its forces have captured Ukrainian positions around Kupyansk in Kharkiv region – a city Ukraine had managed to liberate in September last year, but on which Russian forces are again now advancing. In July, a Ukrainian official said Russia had amassed tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of tanks in the area, as it tries to reclaim the territory.
- Poland-Belarus border: Poland plans to move around 10,000 troops to the border with Belarus, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Thursday. Blaszczak said that 4,000 will directly support the border guard, while the remaining 6,000 will be in reserve. The decision comes amid mounting tensions with Belarus, which announced it would hold joint military exercises with Wagner troops near the Polish border, and which Poland accused last week of violating its airspace.