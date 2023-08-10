Service members of pro-Russian troops stand guard in Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine on May 25, 2022. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters/File

At least one woman was killed and seven other people were injured as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces on the contested town of Svitlodarsk in the eastern Donetsk region, a Moscow-backed official said Thursday.

Russia-appointed Svitlodarsk Mayor Maxim Kozlovsky said a missile hit a residential building, wounding people in the courtyard and in their homes.

A child was among the injured, he added.

Svitlodarsk, which is located southeast of the embattled city of Bakhmut, has been occupied by Russian forces since May last year.