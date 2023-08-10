Ukraine has provided the Pentagon with a report about the use of controversial American cluster munitions in the fight with Russia, a Ukrainian official told CNN on Wednesday.
The official said the information transmitted to the Defense Department included both the number of rounds fired and the number of Russian targets destroyed, though the official declined to say what those figures are.
The expected report was a request by the US as part of the agreement to send artillery rounds with cluster bomblets — known as DPICMs — to Ukraine. In an interview with CNN last month, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he was planning to submit the report to his counterpart, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
CNN has asked the Pentagon for comment.
Ukrainian officials have said they expect the DPICMs to be more effective than standard artillery rounds, particularly against large groupings of Russian troops and equipment. Last month, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said they were “having an impact on Russia’s defensive formations and Russia’s defensive maneuvering.”
The US, Russia and Ukraine are not signatories to the Convention on Cluster Munitions which bans the production and use of the weapons and was signed by more than 100 countries.