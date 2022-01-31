World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Boris Johnson 'Partygate' report

live news

Live

Ukraine and Russia tensions

Live Updates

The latest on Ukraine and Russia tensions

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 6:15 p.m. ET, January 31, 2022
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

US says it has received Russia's responses to the US proposal on Ukraine

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

Russia has responded in writing to the United States’ written response to Moscow, a senior State Department official said.

The response from Moscow comes ahead of a planned phone conversation between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

The Washington Post first reported the development.

A State Department spokesperson said, “it would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we’ll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response.”
“We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.
47 min ago

Ukrainian police arrest group planning violent protests as part of a "plot to destabilize the country"

From CNN’s Matthew Chance

The Ukrainian interior ministry says the arrested leader of a group suspected of planning a violent protest in Kyiv has “strong links” to Russian-backed rebels in the breakaway east of the country.

Speaking to CNN, Ukraine’s First Deputy Interior Minister, Eugene Yenin, said the man had been a prominent fighter in the Vostok Battalion of rebels, formed to battle government forces in 2014.

Yenin told CNN three people – all Ukrainian citizens – had so far been arrested as part of what he described as a “plot to destabilize the country”.

He said that a search for evidence was now underway, as well as interrogations, to establish a firm Russian link to the plot. But he admitted that process may be hard as “President Putin doesn’t leave a business card,” he said.  

As well as the planned protest in Kyiv, outside the presidential office, Yenin told CNN similar protests had been planned in cities across the country, especially near Russian border areas.

Yenin told CNN that Russian-backed groups frequently carry out “subversive acts” in Ukraine, including criminal activity, and provoking public disorder.

But this latest plot “appears to be the most serious attempt yet to destabilize Ukraine,” Yenin told CNN.
23 min ago

Several Capitol Hill briefings on Russia-Ukraine situation planned for this week

From CNN's Manu Raju 

As US Senate negotiators move closer on a deal on a bipartisan sanctions package, the Biden administration is making additional trips to Capitol Hill to detail the situation in Ukraine. 

The Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee will have classified briefings on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter — a day before the full House and Senate are also briefed on the matter.

More on the sanctions package: Sens. Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, the two top senators on the Foreign Relations Committee, said Sunday they are confident they will get a bipartisan deal on Russian sanctions as the Senate comes back from recess this week.

On the package, Menendez, who chairs the committee, said some sanctions could happen upfront and others would go into effect if Russia were to invade Ukraine.

Risch, a Republican from Idaho, said a major sticking point in negotiations for the economic sanctions package continues to be the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, an undersea pipeline set to deliver gas from Russia to Germany.

CNN's Daniella Diaz contributed reporting to this post.

Watch Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) share with CNN's John King what Congress is doing to discourage Russia from invading Ukraine:

2 hr 29 min ago

Ukraine receives fifth weapons shipment from US

Ukraine has received a fifth weapons supply shipment from the United States, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet on Monday.

"The 5th bird in Kyiv! Another 84 tons of ammunition of various calibers! In the next few days we are waiting for the next cargo of defense weaponry from our friends from the USA," Reznikov wrote.  

The first shipment of security assistance from the US had arrived in Ukraine on January 21.

1 hr 8 min ago

About 6,600 US citizens were living in Ukraine as of October, State Department says 

From CNN's Michael Conte and Jennifer Hansler

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 31.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 31. (Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The State Department said Monday that they estimate there are 6,600 private US citizens residing in Ukraine as of October 2021.

“We reached that estimate… based on all of the inputs that were available to us, and that includes data from our Ukrainian government partners, interactions with American organizations in Ukraine like the Chamber of Commerce, exchange programs and international schools, and the number of people applying for US citizen services, such as passports, at the US Embassy in Kyiv,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The department is continually reaching out to urge the 6,600 to leave Ukraine, according to Price, including “in recent hours.”

Price also said that before Russia’s military buildup began, the US Embassy in Kyiv estimated there could be 16,000 US tourists or visitors in Ukraine, but that given the State Department warnings against traveling to Ukraine that began that month, the State Department’s “best assessment is that that number is much, much lower now.”

Additional context: Earlier this month, the State Department announced it would reduce staff levels at the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, beginning with the departure of nonessential staff and family members.

2 hr 28 min ago

US continues to see Russian troop buildup near the Ukraine border, Pentagon says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

The Pentagon continues to see “even over the course of the weekend” additional Russian troops moving “in again around Belarus and around the border with Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a news briefing at the Pentagon on Monday.

Russia is also increasing its “naval activity in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic,” Kirby said, which the Pentagon is “watching… pretty closely.”

“They have put to sea more ships, they are exercising at sea, they are clearly increasing the capabilities they have at sea, should they need it,” Kirby said.

Both the added ground troops in Belarus and near the Ukrainian border as well as the Russian fleet vessels at sea are creating “options available to Mr. Putin,” Kirby said.

Putin “continues to create more options for himself from a military perspective,” Kirby said. “Again we want to see him exercise a diplomatic option, which oh by the way is also still open to him.”

The US also continues to send “security assistance material” to Ukrainian armed forces with a recent shipment that arrived Friday, Kirby said.

“We’ll have more in the coming days, and it’s why we have trainers on the ground to help improve the competence and the confidence of Ukrainian armed forces,” Kirby said.

Here's a look at Russian military presence near the Ukrainian border:

1 hr 5 min ago

Biden: Diplomacy "best way forward" but "we are ready no matter what happens" as Russia buildup continues 

From CNN's DJ Judd

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on January 31 in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on January 31 in Washington, DC. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden told reporters Monday the US remains “ready no matter what happens,” as Russia continues to ramp up aggression towards Ukraine.

“I had a productive talk last week with President Zelensky, and we continue to engage in nonstop diplomacy and to deescalate and attempt like the devil to improve security for our allies and partners, and for all of Europe for that matter,” Biden said in brief remarks from the Oval Office. “And today, at the United Nations, we've laid out the full nature of Russia's threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the core tenets of rule-based international order."

In remarks earlier Monday, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that Russia’s actions “not only threatens Ukraine, it also threatens Europe,” calling it “crucial” that the UN security Council “address the risk that their aggressive and destabilizing behavior poses across the globe.”

“We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward,” Biden told reporters Monday, “But, with Russia continuing its build up around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens.”

 

3 hr 33 min ago

Russian and French presidents welcome "positive progress" made in talks about Ukraine

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed “the positive progress” made in talks about the Ukraine situation within the Normandy format in a phone call Monday, according to a readout of the call from the Elysee Palace.  

The so-called Normandy Format is a four-way conversation between representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France that has been trying to broker peace in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Monday's call was part of the “same logic of de-escalation” the French readout said, and the Russian and French presidents wish “to continue the dialogue in this framework.” 

This is Macron’s second call with Putin since Friday. He also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.  

The Elysee Palace confirmed Monday that President Macron has a long-standing invitation from President Putin to visit Russia, but added that while such a visit “is not excluded, there is no date fixed currently.”  

“The dialogue continues,” the Elysee Palace added. 

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Ukraine on Feb. 7 and 8, a spokesperson for the French foreign ministry told CNN Monday.  

3 hr 54 min ago

Secretary of State Blinken expected to speak with Russia's Lavrov tomorrow, State Department says 

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson confirmed.

“We expect the Secretary will have an opportunity to speak by phone with Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow morning,” the spokesperson said Monday.

The phone call will be the first conversation between the two top diplomats since the US submitted its written response to Russia last Wednesday. Blinken had said he expected to speak with Lavrov once those responses were received by Moscow and said Thursday he expected his counterpart to convey Russian President Vladimir Putin’s thoughts.

“I've heard a variety of initial responses from different people in Russia to the paper that we shared with them, as well as to the paper that NATO shared with them. But the response that counts is President Putin's response, and to the best of our understanding, according the Russians, these papers are on his desk,” Blinken said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.  

“And we'll look forward to his response, which I'm sure will be conveyed through Foreign Minister Lavrov and others in the days ahead. That's what matters most,” he continued.