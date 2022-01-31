US says it has received Russia's responses to the US proposal on Ukraine

Russia has responded in writing to the United States’ written response to Moscow, a senior State Department official said.
The response from Moscow comes ahead of a planned phone conversation between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.
The Washington Post first reported the development.
A State Department spokesperson said, “it would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we’ll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response.”
“We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.