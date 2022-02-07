T-72B3 tanks of the Russian Western Military District conduct field firing at Kadamovsky Range in the Rostov region, Russia, on February 3. (Erik Romanenko/TASS/Getty Images)

Intercepted communications obtained by the US have revealed that some Russian officials have worried that a large-scale invasion of Ukraine would be costlier and more difficult than Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin leaders realize, according to four people familiar with the intelligence.

Three of the sources said those officials include intelligence and military operatives.

The officials have also grumbled about their plans being discovered and exposed publicly by western nations, two of the sources said, citing the intercepted communications.

There is no evidence that these officials are opposed to the overall plan, or would revolt against Putin's orders, two of the sources said. Another source familiar with the US intelligence noted that Russia has a professional military that would be expected to effectively carry out Putin's orders.

Still, Russian defense personnel believe it will be difficult, a senior European official said. "In the assessments we see it is clear some people on the [Russian] defense side are not really understanding what the game plan is," the official said. The official added that the assessments suggest the defense personnel think "it's a very difficult game plan to stand up."

Another of the sources familiar with the intelligence said that the way the Russian planning has evolved and expanded over the last two months suggests that the concerns have been heard by senior Russian officials.

Officials told CNN on Saturday that Putin has now assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine's borders that he would need for a full-scale invasion of the country. Some assessments indicate that he may be planning to try to take Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, they said, and the city could fall within 48 hours of a large-scale land and air invasion.

Another possibility, the officials said, is that Putin decides upon a multi-pronged operation, sending in forces from several directions across Ukraine to quickly fracture the Ukrainian military's ability to fight as a cohesive force — a classic Russian military strategy.

Read the full story here.

CNN’s Barbara Starr and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting to this post.