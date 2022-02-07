Macron says he's "reasonably optimistic" ahead of Ukraine talks with Putin in Moscow
From Dalal Mawad in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron has landed in Moscow ahead of talks regarding the Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin later today.
Macron, speaking on the presidential flight during the trip to the Russian capital, said “I’m reasonably optimistic but I don’t believe in spontaneous miracles,” as quoted by CNNs affiliate BFM TV, who is traveling with the French president.
Macron is expected to travel to Ukraine next.
3 min ago
US intel indicates Russian officials have doubts about full scale Ukraine invasion, sources say
From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Jim Sciutto and Katie Bo Lillis
Intercepted communications obtained by the US have revealed that some Russian officials have worried that a large-scale invasion of Ukraine would be costlier and more difficult than Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin leaders realize, according to four people familiar with the intelligence.
Three of the sources said those officials include intelligence and military operatives.
The officials have also grumbled about their plans being discovered and exposed publicly by western nations, two of the sources said, citing the intercepted communications.
There is no evidence that these officials are opposed to the overall plan, or would revolt against Putin's orders, two of the sources said. Another source familiar with the US intelligence noted that Russia has a professional military that would be expected to effectively carry out Putin's orders.
Still, Russian defense personnel believe it will be difficult, a senior European official said. "In the assessments we see it is clear some people on the [Russian] defense side are not really understanding what the game plan is," the official said. The official added that the assessments suggest the defense personnel think "it's a very difficult game plan to stand up."
Another of the sources familiar with the intelligence said that the way the Russian planning has evolved and expanded over the last two months suggests that the concerns have been heard by senior Russian officials.
Officials told CNN on Saturday that Putin has now assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine's borders that he would need for a full-scale invasion of the country. Some assessments indicate that he may be planning to try to take Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, they said, and the city could fall within 48 hours of a large-scale land and air invasion.
Another possibility, the officials said, is that Putin decides upon a multi-pronged operation, sending in forces from several directions across Ukraine to quickly fracture the Ukrainian military's ability to fight as a cohesive force — a classic Russian military strategy.
CNN’s Barbara Starr and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting to this post.
8 min ago
Russia has 70% of the military capabilities in place for full-scale invasion, according to US officials
From CNN's Barbara Starr
Russian President Vladimir Putin has now assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine's borders he would need for a full-scale invasion of the country, according to two US officials familiar with the latest estimates.
The figure is an estimate based on the latest intelligence assessments, but officials would not specify the intelligence they had or how they developed their assessments, citing the sensitivity of how they collect the information.
The assessment represents the continuing significant buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders, but it's unclear how long it would take Putin to ramp up further, or whether the Russian president would need full capabilities in order to invade.
The human cost could be dire: Some assessments calculate civilian casualties in Ukraine could run into the tens of thousands with up to five million refugees.
US officials publicly and privately still say they do not know if Putin has made a final decision on any type of military action, but behind the scenes, President Biden's national security and intelligence teams are calculating various scenarios and the potential outcomes.
Biden will meet with Germany's Scholz as Ukraine-Russia tensions loom
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
As the standoff between Russia and the West enters a potentially decisive phase, President Biden meets today at the White House with Germany's new chancellor, whose willingness to confront Moscow alongside the United States has been called into question.
Olaf Scholz took office in December, succeeding a towering figure in global politics — Angela Merkel — whose absence during the current crisis is being felt on both sides of the Atlantic.
Scholz arrives in Washington as Russian President Vladimir Putin has assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine's borders he would need for a full-scale invasion of the country, based on US intelligence estimates — though no one seems to know what his true intentions might be.
Amid the uncertainty, Biden is eager to demonstrate western unity against Putin's aggression. Ahead of the President's meeting with Scholz, US officials said the two leaders would spend most of their time together discussing the Ukraine matter, including a "robust sanctions package" being prepared to punish Moscow should an invasion go ahead.
The dire facts on the ground have lent Monday's meeting in the Oval Office the air of crisis talks, though Biden also hopes to use the session to get to know Scholz personally, given they are likely to spend a lot more time together in the years to come.
They have met once before, when Merkel brought Scholz along to October's Group of 20 summit, but never as equals. Biden has sought to repair ties to Germany after former President Trump publicly accused the country of shirking its international obligations.
Looming over the meeting, however, is the question of Scholz's resolve to confront Putin. Among the United States' major European allies, Germany has appeared the most reluctant to commit to lethal aid, sending thousands of helmets instead of weapons and refusing to allow another NATO ally, Estonia, to send German-made howitzers to Ukraine.
Germany has not joined the United States, France, Spain and other allies in bolstering troops along NATO's eastern flank. And Scholz hasn't spelled out in any details what sanctions he might be willing to impose on a country that is still a major trading partner for Germany.