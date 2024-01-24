The plane that crashed – an IL-76 – is a Soviet-era, long-range freighter plane that has been in service since 1975, according to the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation.

It typically operates with a seven-person flight crew, and can carry around a 50-ton payload, according to the body.

They are not designed as passenger aircraft but can feature traditional, airline-style seats, according to the Air Charter Service, a company which rents out the plane.

Russia and Ukraine have offered contrasting initial statements on whether the plane that crashed was carrying cargo or passengers. Russian state media reported that 65 Ukrainian servicemen were on the plane, being flown to Belgorod ahead of a prisoner swap. Conversely, Ukraine's military said the plane was carrying air defense missiles.

In 2004, an IL-76 operated by Azerbaijan crashed in northwest China, killing all seven crew members.