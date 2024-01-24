World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Israel's war in Gaza

live news

Live

New Hampshire primary

live news

Live

Russian jet crash

Live Updates

Russian military plane crashes near Ukraine border

By Rob Picheta, Thom Poole and Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 6:27 a.m. ET, January 24, 2024
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Video shows the moment the IL-76 flight crashes just near the Yablonovo village

The Russian IL-76 plane crashed near the village of Yablonovo in the Korocha District of Belgorod. 

Russia has claimed that the flight was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, while Ukraine says the plane was transporting missiles.

CNN has been unable to verify either claim, but has reached out to Ukrainian sources about Russia's claims it was responsible for downing the plane.

Watch: Video shows Russian military plane crash near Ukrainian border | CNN
RELATED

Watch: Video shows Russian military plane crash near Ukrainian border | CNN

2 min ago

The IL-76 is a Soviet era military plane

From CNN's Rob Picheta

The plane that crashed – an IL-76 – is a Soviet-era, long-range freighter plane that has been in service since 1975, according to the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation.

It typically operates with a seven-person flight crew, and can carry around a 50-ton payload, according to the body.

They are not designed as passenger aircraft but can feature traditional, airline-style seats, according to the Air Charter Service, a company which rents out the plane.

Russia and Ukraine have offered contrasting initial statements on whether the plane that crashed was carrying cargo or passengers. Russian state media reported that 65 Ukrainian servicemen were on the plane, being flown to Belgorod ahead of a prisoner swap. Conversely, Ukraine's military said the plane was carrying air defense missiles.

In 2004, an IL-76 operated by Azerbaijan crashed in northwest China, killing all seven crew members.

11 min ago

All those on board Russian military plane that crashed are dead, Belgorod governor says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Radina Gigova

All those on board a Russian military plane that crashed on Wednesday are dead, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post. 

"A transport airplane crashed in the Korochansky district. It went down in a field near a settlement. All those on board died," Gladkov said. 

"Now the crash site is cordoned off. All operational services are on site, investigative measures are being carried out," he said. 

"A commission is being sent to the site to establish the causes of the crash," he added.

28 min ago

Ukraine claims the plane was carrying missiles

The IL-76 that crashed in Belgorod was carrying missiles for the S-300 air defense system, the official Ukrainian information service says, quoting a source in the Ukrainian armed forces.

That assertion is at odds with Russian claims that 65 Ukrainian servicemen were on board, ahead of a prisoner exchange - first reported on Russian news agencies, and then repeated by the head of the Russian Parliament’s defense committee, Andrey Kartapolov.

Kartapolov said there was a second military plane, also an IL-76, carrying an additional 80 prisoners of war, which was diverted.

Kartapolov also said the “The Ukrainian leadership was well aware of the impending exchange and was informed of how the prisoners would be delivered. But the IL-76 plane was shot down by three missiles, either with anti-aircraft missile systems or Patriot, or with German-made IRIS.”

CNN cannot verify these claims. We have reached out to multiple sources in Ukraine’s government about Russia’s allegations that Ukraine was responsible for the downing of the plane but have not yet received any comment.

 

38 min ago

Plane crashed within kilometres of the Yablonovo village in Russia's Korocha District

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London

The Il-76 Russian military plane crashed five to six kilometers (about 3 to 3.7 miles) away from the village of Yablonovo in the Korocha District of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, according to Russian state news agency TASS. 

"No damage was done to the village, as it [the plane] crashed in a field outside of the village," a local cleric, Rev. Georgy, rector of the Dimitri Solunsky church in Yablonovo, told TASS. 

The cleric said the church building and the local school had not been affected by the crash, according to TASS. 

48 min ago

Where is Belgorod?

Belgorod is a region in south-west Russia, on Ukraine's eastern border.

It borders the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, which has been the scene of intense fighting throughout the war.

In recent weeks, Belgorod has been the centre of Ukrainian strikes, with Russia evacuating citizens concerned about living in the region.

38 min ago

Belgorod has become increasingly drawn into Moscow's war on Ukraine

From CNN's Rob Picheta

Firefighters work to extinguish burning cars following what Russian authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in Belgorod, Russia, on December 30.
Firefighters work to extinguish burning cars following what Russian authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in Belgorod, Russia, on December 30. Stringer/Reuters/File

The region of Belgorod has been increasingly drawn into Russia’s war on Ukraine, with an increasingly emboldened Kyiv launching cross-border strikes on its cities and towns in an effort to dent domestic support for Moscow’s invasion.

Earlier this month, Russia was forced to evacuate residents from the region after a series of retaliatory strikes from Ukraine.

At least 25 people died in late December in Ukrainian strikes on the region, which followed a major aerial bombardment from Moscow on Ukrainian cities.

“People realized there really is a war going on and it’s come now to Belgorod, maybe not for the first time but the most grave and frightening,” a Belgorod resident told Reuters in the wake of the December 30 strike.

Perhaps the most dramatic instance came in May 2023, when the Freedom of Russia Legion – a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals who are aligned with the Ukrainian army – mounted a surprise attack on the region, temporarily taking control of a border post and giving the world dramatic images of Russians taking up arms against the Kremlin.

1 hr 11 min ago

Belgorod governor says investigative team working at the scene

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov is pictured in Moscow on January 11.
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov is pictured in Moscow on January 11. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images/File

The Belgorod governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has said a Russian investigative team and emergency services personnel are at the scene of the plane crash.

"I changed my work schedule and went to the area. All details later," Gladkov said.

Gladkov said the “incident” took place in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region, north-east of Belgorod City. 

55 min ago

65 Ukrainian servicemen were on board Russian plane that crashed, state media reports

From CNN's Andrew Carey

A screen grab taken from a video posted to social media shows smoke and flames following the crash of a Russian plane near Belgorod, Russia, on January 24.
A screen grab taken from a video posted to social media shows smoke and flames following the crash of a Russian plane near Belgorod, Russia, on January 24. From Social Media

Sixty-five Ukrainian servicemen who were being flown to Belgorod ahead of a prisoner swap were on board the plane that crashed in the region, Russian news agencies reported, quoting Russia’s Defense Ministry.

In addition, there were six crew members and three “accompanying personnel” on board the IL-76, reports said.

CNN has been unable to independently verify the claim.